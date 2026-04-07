Jackets Handle Kennesaw State for 9th Straight Win

THE FLATS – No. 2 Georgia Tech (27-5, 12-3 ACC) continued its hot streak on Tuesday night, dispatching of Kennesaw State (15-14, 6-6 C-USA) by a final score of 11-4 in front of nearly 3,000 fans at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. After falling behind, 3-0 in the first inning, the Jackets struck for 11 of the next 12 runs scored, headlined by a pair of home runs from Kent Schmidt as the Yellow Jackets collected their ninth straight win ahead of a Top 5 ACC series this weekend.

Despite a three-run first inning, Tech pitching delivered another very strong performance from the bullpen as Dylan Loy, Carson Ballard, Brett Barfield, Caden Spivey, Jamie Vicens and Dimitri Angelakos combined for 12 strikeouts and only one walk over eight innings of relief.

While the bullpen was holding it down, the Tech offense delivered another in their string of incredible performances throughout the 2026 season. Eight different Jackets registered at least one hit, eight delivered at least one run and six were responsible for the 10 RBI over the course of the evening. Schmidt recorded his second-ever two-home run game, launching a solo shot in the fifth inning, the beginning of what would be a game-breaking five run fifth inning, before hitting a two-run shot in the sixth, giving Tech the 11-4 lead it would hold until the end of the game.

Coach James Ramsey meets with the media after an 11-4 victory over Kennesaw State.#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/3inNwmrey2 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 8, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech is 27-5 for the first time since 2010.

Tech has won at least 27 of its first 32 games for only the 7th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1994, 1990, 1971 and now 2026.

GT is on a nine-game winning streak, tied for its longest in a decade (since 2016). Four of the wins in this streak came against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State and one vs. No. 11 Auburn).

Tech pitching has held KSU to four runs, marking the ninth straight game holding opponents under five runs, the longest streak since 2011.

Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 65 runs (88-23). Tech is allowing just 2.55 runs-per-game while scoring an average of 9.77 runs-per-game.

The win keeps head coach James Ramsey in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 32 games of his first season at the helm.

in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 32 games of his first season at the helm. GT is now 18-2 at home for only the fourth time this century (also 2010, 2008 and 2002).

Tech has scored at least 10 runs in 20 of its 32 games played this season (62.5 % of total games)

Tech has scored 364 runs through their first 32 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 32 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 32 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.4 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 364-138, that +226 margin is the highest through 32 games in program history.

The Jackets scored five runs in the fifth inning, marking the 24 th inning of the season with at least five runs across (9.5 % of total innings played on offense). Tech has had a 5+ run inning in five of the nine games on their current win streak.

inning of the season with at least five runs across (9.5 % of total innings played on offense). Tech has had a 5+ run inning in five of the nine games on their current win streak. Tech pitching delivered 12 strikeouts, marking the third straight game with double-digit strikeouts as a staff and the 12th overall this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Kent Schmidt delivered his second-career two homer day, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. They were his 3 rd and 4 th homers of the season, putting him one away from tying the career high he set last season.

delivered his second-career two homer day, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. They were his 3 and 4 homers of the season, putting him one away from tying the career high he set last season. Schmidt, who leads the team in RBI during ACC play (23) also holds the most RBI of any Yellow Jacket over the course of the current nine-game winning streak (15) thanks to his three home runs, also a team high for the streak.

𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐓𝐘𝐘𝐘𝐘𝐘 💣@kentschmidt_ turns on one for his 3rd HR of the season! 359 ft / 108 EV / 21 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/YKB8XYlctp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 7, 2026

𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!@kentschmidt_ takes this one to dead center for his 2nd 💣 of the game and 4th of the season! 401ft / 101 EV / 30 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/NS7zfdhqzh — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 8, 2026

Junior Vahn Lackey led the team with three hits and three RBI tonight, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a bases clearing hit in the five-run fifth inning.

VAHN CLEARS THE BASES! Another 5 run inning for the Jackets! Our 24th of the year! 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/GBWbsH744P — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 8, 2026

This was his sixth three-hit game of the season and the 11 th of his career. He is second on the team with 48 hits, behind only the ACC hits leader, Jarren Advincula .

of his career. He is second on the team with 48 hits, behind only the ACC hits leader, . He continues to lead the team in runs (45), RBI (42), total bases (95), slugging (.819), OBP (.531) and stolen bases (7-for-7) this season.

One category Lackey is no longer leading the team in is home runs, that’s because junior Ryan Zuckerman launched his 12 th of the season today, a solo shot in the third inning to cut the deficit to just one run (2-3). He is one home run shy of his career high (13), set while playing at Pitt last season.

is no longer leading the team in is home runs, that’s because junior launched his 12 of the season today, a solo shot in the third inning to cut the deficit to just one run (2-3). He is one home run shy of his career high (13), set while playing at Pitt last season. The homer gave Zuckerman his only RBI of the day, bringing his season total to 40, two shy of Lackey for the most on the team.

𝐙𝐔𝐂𝐊 𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐀 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐏 💣@RyanZuckerman_ got juuuuuust enough of this one for his 12th HR of the season! 382 ft / 109 EV / 33 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/w63wGIAeVa — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 7, 2026

Junior Drew Burress continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. He has scored 43 runs this season, the second most on the team behind Vahn Lackey (45). Burress has scored 193 runs over his career, tied with GT Hall of Famer Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 17 th most in Georgia Tech history.

(45). Burress has scored 193 runs over his career, tied with GT Hall of Famer Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 17 most in Georgia Tech history. He is now three runs away from tying the BBCOR era program record for career runs, currently held by Wade Bailey (196 runs – 2015-18).

He extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has recorded multiple hits in five of the seven games on this streak.

Over the current nine-game winning streak, Burress leads the team with 15 runs scored and is second on the team with a .488 OBP – behind only Advincula (.535).

(.535). Advincula saw his career-long 15 game hit streak brought to an end tonight after the KSU center fielder made a diving grab on a line drive in the eighth inning. He would still manage to find a way to contribute, driving in Lackey with an RBI groundout in the third inning for Tech’s first run.

saw his career-long 15 game hit streak brought to an end tonight after the KSU center fielder made a diving grab on a line drive in the eighth inning. He would still manage to find a way to contribute, driving in with an RBI groundout in the third inning for Tech’s first run. Sophomore Alex Hernandez extended his on-base streak to a career best 34 games with a 1-for-3 game. He has reached base in every game this season.

extended his on-base streak to a career best 34 games with a 1-for-3 game. He has reached base in every game this season. Junior Carson Kerce hit his NCAA leading 18th double of the season. He is hitting doubles on a .56/game rate this season, putting him on pace for 30 this season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman Charlie Willcox made his first-career start, tossing 1.0 inning. He is the fourth Yellow Jacket this season to make his first-career start, joining fellow freshmen Cooper Underwood and Dimitri Angelakos as well as current Sunday starter, Jackson Blakely .

made his first-career start, tossing 1.0 inning. He is the fourth Yellow Jacket this season to make his first-career start, joining fellow freshmen and as well as current Sunday starter, . Junior Dylan Loy came out of the bullpen for the second inning, settling things down with 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only one hit while striking out two.

came out of the bullpen for the second inning, settling things down with 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only one hit while striking out two. This was Loy ’s fifth appearance out of the bullpen this season. He has thrown 13.0 innings in relief, allowing only five hits and zero runs while striking out 13.

’s fifth appearance out of the bullpen this season. He has thrown 13.0 innings in relief, allowing only five hits and zero runs while striking out 13. He lowers his ERA to 3.41 over 29.0 innings this season, one of five Tech pitchers with an ERA under 3.50.

R-junior Carson Ballard made his ninth appearance of the season, getting the ball to begin the fourth inning. He would throw 2.1 innings, his second longest outing of the season, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three, including a strikeout looking on his knuckleball to end the fourth inning.

made his ninth appearance of the season, getting the ball to begin the fourth inning. He would throw 2.1 innings, his second longest outing of the season, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three, including a strikeout looking on his knuckleball to end the fourth inning. He would get credit for the win, his career-best third win of the season, improving his record to 3-0 and his career record to 6-5 as a Yellow Jacket.

Ballard carries a career-low 3.77 ERA into this weekend’s series. He has 18 strikeouts, tied with Jake Lankie for the most by a Tech pitcher without making a start.

carries a career-low 3.77 ERA into this weekend’s series. He has 18 strikeouts, tied with for the most by a Tech pitcher without making a start. Senior Brett Barfield delivered an electric outing on the mound, entering the game with runners at first and second in the sixth inning and proceeding to strikeout both batters he faced to get the Jackets out of the inning with a 9-4 lead.

delivered an electric outing on the mound, entering the game with runners at first and second in the sixth inning and proceeding to strikeout both batters he faced to get the Jackets out of the inning with a 9-4 lead. This was his 12th appearance of the season, tying Caden Gaudette for the most on the team.

for the most on the team. It was his sixth straight scoreless appearance and 10th overall this year as he lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.74.

Barfield has enjoyed a breakout season thus far in 2026. He entered the season with a 7.90 career ERA over 35.1 innings and has pitched 10.1 innings with a 1.74 ERA as a senior.

Senior Caden Spivey delivered his third 1-2-3 inning in as many appearances, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process.

delivered his third 1-2-3 inning in as many appearances, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process. Spivey has pitched 3.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts over the current nine-game winning streak.

has pitched 3.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts over the current nine-game winning streak. Freshman Jamie Vicens made his 7 th appearance of the season, striking out the side for the first time in his career for a scoreless eighth inning.

made his 7 appearance of the season, striking out the side for the first time in his career for a scoreless eighth inning. He set a new career high with his three punch outs as he recorded his first scoreless inning of work since March 7 against Virginia Tech.

R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos put the game to bed with a scoreless 1-2-3 inning in the ninth, recording all three outs via flyout.

put the game to bed with a scoreless 1-2-3 inning in the ninth, recording all three outs via flyout. He lowers his ERA to 3.12 over 17.1 innings of work this year, posting his sixth scoreless appearance in eight total games, including two scoreless starts.

Up Next

The No. 2-ranked Yellow Jackets will host No. 5 Florida State in the first Top 5 series on The Flats since 2009. The highly anticipated series runs April 9-11 beginning with a 7 pm Thursday night game on ACC Network, featuring a post-game fireworks show. Tickets for the series finale on Saturday are already sold out with extremely limited tickets remaining for both Thursday and Friday. Tickets for the series can be purchased HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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