No. 3 GT Host Duke on Senior Weekend

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. DUKE BLUE DEVILS
MAY 8-10, 2026 • 7 PM • 3 PM • 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by Invesco QQQ
TRAFFIC ALERT
I-285 will be closed (all northbound and southbound lanes) between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (MLK Jr. Drive) on the west side of the perimeter from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. While this closure will occur more than five miles from campus, traffic is expected to be impacted throughout the Atlanta metro area, including on the I-75/I-85 Connector, I-20 and Langford Parkway. Fans coming to campus for this weekend’s games are urged to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. DU- RHP Peter Lemke (2-5)
Saturday – GT – TBA vs. DU- RHP Aidan Weaver (4-6)
Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. DU- RHP Andy Leon (2-3)
Friday – 7 PM
$5 Wine
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 3 PM
$3 Beer / pregame senior day ceremony
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Danny Hall
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
$ 3 Popcorn
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs DUKE
Overall: GT leads: 106-45
at Home: GT leads: 55-20
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets enter their final home series of the regular season with championship aspirations and records to be broken.
- GT is in the midst of the greatest regular season in the program’s storied history, owning a 39-8 record, tied with 1993 for the best 47 game record and the best 24-game ACC record (19-5) in 131 years of Tech Baseball.
- The Jackets are one win away from securing back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since 2010/2011 (15 years). Tech has never reached 40 wins in 48 games.
- Georgia Tech has an opportunity to clinch back-to-back ACC regular season titles this weekend, should the Jackets sweep Duke and North Carolina loses its series vs. Pitt or if Tech wins the series vs. Duke and UNC gets swept by Pitt.
- Tech has won 11 series this season, matching the total from 2019 and the most series wins in a season since setting the program record (12) back in 2011.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and are tied for second in the nation with 13 Quad 1 wins. Tech’s 13-5 record against Quad 1 teams is the highest win percentage in the nation among teams with at least 10 games played against Quad 1 opponents.
- James Ramsey owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 47 games (39-8), three games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (36-11 in 1994).
- The Jackets have swept three straight ACC Home series for the first time since 1997, they have never swept four-straight ACC series at home.
- The Jackets have swept 7 series this season, the most since 2010. Should the Jackets sweep any of their remaining two series this year, they would set a program record for the most sweeps in a single season for series of at least 3 games.
- GT has sold out a record seven home games this season and is 7-0 in front of sold-out crowds, winning by a combined score of 75-25 over those seven games. The Jackets have won four of the games via run-rule.
- Georgia Tech sold out four-straight ACC games for the first time in program history, selling out every game of a three-game sweep over No. 5 Florida State, before selling out a Friday night victory over Wake Forest.
- Tech is 20-1 in night games this season and 9-0 in night games played at home.
- Tech is now 27-3 at home, the best home record since 2010, which also included a loss to Xavier.
- The Jackets own the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Jackets have produced the best average (.357), on-base percentage (.466) and the most runs (492) of any Power Conference team after 12 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.466 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.619 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.5 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in four standard statistical categories: batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.466), OPS (1.085) and runs (492) and are Top 10 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 587), slugging pct. (2nd – .619), doubles (2nd – 126), walks (4th – 294) and home runs (7th – 97).
- The Jackets are the only team in the nation to be averaging double-digit runs per game this season (10.5), nearly a full run-per-game more than 2nd place (Fairleigh Dickinson – 9.6). A power conference team has not averaged double-digit runs per game over a full season since Arizona State in 2003 – 23 years ago.
- GT’s 492 runs are already the 3rd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011). With seven games left in the regular season, the Jackets are on pace to break the single season scoring record for the BBCOR era by the end of the regular season (564 set in 2022 over 60 games).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 492-228, that +264 margin is the highest through 47 games in program history.
- The Jackets struck out 43 during its last series (vs. Xavier), the most combined strikeouts over a three-game series since at least the turn of the century. Tech has struck out 10.31 batters per nine innings this season, the program record for K/9 is 10.00 from back in 1998.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 26 of its 47 games this season (55.3% of games).
- The Jackets made history on Saturday, April 25, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 14-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century as the Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 14-1 from the bottom of the second inning on, fueled by a 5-for-5, 6 RBI day from Jarren Advincula and 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood.
- Drew Burress enters the weekend with 54 career home runs, the 4th most in program history and only three away from tying Jason Varitek’s record (57) set from 1991-94. He leads the ACC with 63 runs scored, bringing his career total to 213 runs, tied with Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most in program history.
- Burress has landed himself on the program leaderboard in: slugging % (2nd – .721), HRs (4th – 54), doubles (8th – 56), runs (9th – 213), total bases (9th – 463), batting average (17th – 3.60) and RBI (19th – 174)
- Carson Kerce is within striking distance of the program record for doubles in a single season. He has hit 25, the most in the Power 4, a new GT BBCOR era record and just two away from tying the overall record (27), set by Jay Payton back in 1994. Kerce has hit 50 doubles over his GT career, becoming just the 23rd Yellow Jacket ever to accomplish that. He is currently tied for the 21st on the program leaderboard with K.G. White & Daniel Palka.
- Jarren Advincula leads the nation with 84 hits this season, averaging 1.79 per game. He enters the weekend 14 hits shy of the GT BBCOR era record (98 hits by Kyle Wren in 2013) and is on pace to own Tech’s first 100 hit season since Wes Hodges (106) and Tyler Green (100) back in 2005.
- Ryan Zuckerman has hit 18 home runs this season, the second most in the ACC. His 18 home runs is already the 19th most in a single season in program history and just eight away from the record (26) set by Kevin Parada in 2022 and on pace to become just the 16th Yellow Jacket to hit 20 home runs in a season.
- The Jackets have six players batting at least .350, no other program has more than five and one of only four programs with more than three: Advincula (.422), Kerce (.379), Lackey (.371), Burress (.367), Baker (.357) and Hernandez (.353).
- Tech is the only program in the nation with three players at 18 or more doubles and one of only four programs with multiple: Kerce (25 – the most in the Power 4), Burress (18) and Baker (18).
- GT is the only program to have seven players with an OBP over .465, no other program has more than four: Advincula (.493), Lackey (.491), Burress (.481), Baker (.480), Schmidt (.477), Kerce (.471) and Hernandez (.468).
- The Jackets have six players with at least 50 runs scored, no other program has more than four: Burress (63 – the most in the ACC), Lackey (58), Baker (52), Advincula (51), Zuckerman (51) and Kerce (50).
- Georgia Tech and No. 1 UCLA are the only two programs with three players ranked in the national Top 50 for RBI: Advincula (58 – 25th), Zuckerman (58 – 25th) and Lackey (54 – 47th).
- GT is the only team in Division I with seven players slugging over .600 this season: Zuckerman (.743), Lackey (.682), Baker (.662), Burress (.643), Kerce (.621), Advincula (.613) and Daniel (.603).
- GT leads the nation with five players holding a WAR over 3.00 this season, no other program has more than three: Zuckerman (3.85), Lackey (3.72), Advincula (leads all 2B – 3.66), Burress (3.47) and Kerce (3.14).
- Tech leads the all-time series with Duke, 106-45 including a 55-20 record at home. GT won the series at Duke last season, clinching the ACC regular season title with a win in the final game of the series.