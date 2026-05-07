No. 3 GT Host Duke on Senior Weekend

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. DUKE BLUE DEVILS

MAY 8-10, 2026 • 7 PM • 3 PM • 1 PM

Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Presented by Invesco QQQ

TRAFFIC ALERT

I-285 will be closed (all northbound and southbound lanes) between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (MLK Jr. Drive) on the west side of the perimeter from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. While this closure will occur more than five miles from campus, traffic is expected to be impacted throughout the Atlanta metro area, including on the I-75/I-85 Connector, I-20 and Langford Parkway. Fans coming to campus for this weekend’s games are urged to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions

Probable Starters

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. DU- RHP Peter Lemke (2-5)

Saturday – GT – TBA vs. DU- RHP Aidan Weaver (4-6)

Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. DU- RHP Andy Leon (2-3)

Friday – 7 PM

$5 Wine

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Analyst: Bobby Moranda

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 3 PM

$3 Beer / pregame senior day ceremony

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Nick Klos

Analyst: Danny Hall

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 1 PM

$ 3 Popcorn

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Nick Klos

Analyst: Kyle Wren

Analyst: Bobby Moranda

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs DUKE



Overall: GT leads: 106-45

at Home: GT leads: 55-20

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters