Georgia Tech Signs Ramsey to New Five-Year Contract

THE FLATS – Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Coach of the Year James Ramsey has signed a new five-year contract with Georgia Tech. The new contract adds a year beyond Ramsey’s previous agreement, extending him through 2031.

“I feel that we have the best coach in all of college baseball in James Ramsey. He’s led his team to unprecedented success in his first season as head coach, on and off the field, and has proven to be the right person to build on the history of our storied baseball program,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “Coach Ramsey and his team’s incredible achievements have also inspired our fans to support Tech baseball at historic levels, as well as transform our gameday environment, which has been exciting to witness.

“We’re proud and excited to invest in Coach Ramsey and our baseball program, and look forward to the continued upward trajectory of Tech baseball under his leadership. We couldn’t be happier that James, Grace, Brogan and Reese will continue to call The Flats home for years to come.”

Under Ramsey’s leadership, Tech baseball is in the midst of a historic season that includes a 48-9 overall record (the program’s best winning percentage in 106 years), sweeping the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships and earning the nation’s No. 2 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets’ achievements been spurred by Ramsey directing the best offense in the modern era of college baseball. Georgia Tech’s .358 team batting average, 616 runs, 713 hits, .469 on-base percentage, .636 slugging percentage and 1.105 OPS are all the best ever compiled by a Power Four conference team going into the NCAA Tournament in the BBCOR era (2011-present).

The Jackets also boast a formidable pitching staff under Ramsey, as they led the ACC with a 4.36 ERA in conference games this season.

Altogether, Georgia Tech is outscoring its opponents by a combined 616-274 this season. The plus-342 margin is the largest in program history.

Tech’s on-field success has also led to unprecedented success at the box office. The Yellow Jackets sold out nine home games during the regular season, more than quadrupling the previous record of two, and averaged 3,354 fans per game over the final two months of the regular season, surpassing Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium’s seating capacity of 3,194. The Jackets’ season-long average attendance of 2,891 is the largest in the state of Georgia, and its average 90.5% capacity is the best in the ACC and the fifth-best nationally among Power Four programs. Georgia Tech baseball has more than doubled its total home-game revenue, year over year.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Georgia Tech received a historic matching commitment from an anonymous donor, pledging to match up to $2.5 million in multiyear donations for Georgia Tech baseball scholarships, providing a total of $5 million in additional scholarship support over the next several years.

“I’m grateful to President Ángel Cabrera, Ryan Alpert, executive deputy athletics director Brent Jones and the GTAA Board of Trustees for their belief and strong support of our baseball program,” Ramsey said. “The commitment that they have shown to me, my family and this program leaves no doubt that Georgia Tech is in a position to maintain national prominence both on and off the field for many years to come.

“This place is special. Grace and I have raised our family at Georgia Tech. It means so much to all of us to be able to continue to do so, while growing this baseball program into everything we know it can be. We have one of the hardest working coaching staffs in the nation. The servant leadership that they and our support staff provide behind the scenes sets the tone and allows us with the opportunity to attract and develop the uniquely gifted student athletes that can develop and thrive at Georgia Tech and beyond. I also want to thank the fan base. The passion that they bring is felt in the clubhouse, on the recruiting trail and in each of our daily lives as we strive to build on this year’s success.

“We are trying to be the type of program that makes Tech fans proud on and off the field, winning at a high level, together, with toughness and discipline, for many more years to come. Go Jackets!”

Georgia Tech hosts the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Atlanta Regional this weekend at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets, the regional’s top seed, opens NCAA Tournament play against No. 4-seeded UIC on Friday at noon. The rest of the double-elimination regional includes No. 2-seeded Oklahoma and No. 3-seeded The Citadel. If Tech wins this weekend’s regional, it will host an NCAA Super Regional the following weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on the line.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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