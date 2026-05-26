Historic Matching Commitment to Fuel Continued Georgia Tech Baseball Success

An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $2.5 million in multiyear donations for Georgia Tech baseball scholarships, for a total of $5 million in additional scholarship support over the next several years. The commitment reflects the donor’s passionate support of student-athlete scholarships and maintaining Georgia Tech’s status among the nation’s elite college baseball programs.

The commitment comes at a pivotal time for Georgia Tech baseball, as the Yellow Jackets are in the midst of a historic season that includes a 48-9 overall record (the program’s best winning percentage in 106 years), sweeping the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships and earning the nation’s No. 2 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Making the support of scholarships so critical to the continued success of Tech baseball is the House v. NCAA settlement, which increased NCAA Division I baseball’s scholarship limit from a maximum of 11.7 prior to last summer to a 34 full scholarships per team, in alignment with the sport’s roster limit.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to our anonymous donor for their transformative support of Georgia Tech baseball and the elite student-athletes that want to be the next Yellow Jackets to win championships, develop into top Major League draft picks and earn one of the world’s most valuable degrees right here on The Flats,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “In the post-House settlement era of college baseball, additional scholarship support is critical in the recruitment and retention of top-level players. This gift is a statement that Georgia Tech and its supporters are committed to maintaining the success that head coach James Ramsey and his team have achieved on the national stage this season.”

Georgia Tech baseball is one of the most successful and tradition-laden programs in college baseball history, with 25 total conference championships, 37 NCAA Tournament berths (including 35 in the last 42 seasons) and three College World Series appearances. Sixty-nine Yellow Jackets have gone on to play in the Major Leagues, including MLB all-stars Charlie Blackmon, Kevin Brown, Nomar Garciaparra, Mark Teixeira, Jason Varitek and Matt Wieters.

“We’re very thankful for this donor’s belief and commitment in what we’re building,” Ramsey said. “This investment, and those that it serves as a catalyst for, will allow us to build on the momentum that we’ve achieved on the field this season, continue the program’s upward trajectory, and carry on the great tradition of Georgia Tech baseball for years to come.”

For more information on contributing to the sustained success of Georgia Tech baseball, including participating in the matching opportunity, please contact Mindy Hyde in Georgia Tech’s Alexander-Tharpe Fund office at (770) 363-1742 or mhyde@athletics.gatech.edu.

Georgia Tech hosts the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Atlanta Regional this weekend at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets, the regional’s top seed, opens NCAA Tournament play against No. 4-seeded UIC on Friday at noon. The rest of the double-elimination regional includes No. 2-seeded Oklahoma and No. 3-seeded The Citadel. If Tech wins this weekend’s regional, it will host an NCAA Super Regional the following weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on the line.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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