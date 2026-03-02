No. 3/5 Tech Takes on Georgia State at Gwinnett Field

No. 3/5 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS
MARCH 3, 2026 • 6 PM
Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Probable Starting Pitchers
Tuesday – GT – RHP Dimitri Angelakos (0-0) vs. GSU – RHP Cole Roberts (0-0)
Tuesday – 6 PM
TV: ESPN+
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Brady Penn
SERIES STATS: GT vs Georgia State
Overall: GT Leads 74-15
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls: No. 3 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (NCBWA), No. 5 (D1 Baseball) and No. 5 (USA Today Coaches Poll).
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.442) and OPS (1.249) ever recorded through the first three weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (183), on-base percentage (.545) and runs scored (174) of any Power 4 team after three weekends in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in seven standard statistical categories: batting average (.422), OPS (1.249), on-base percentage (.545), hits (183), runs (174), doubles (42) and walks (97).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (batting average on balls in play: .473), WOBA (weighted on base average: .552) WRC (weighted runs created: 164) WRAA (weighted runs above average: 76) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus: 186)
- Georgia Tech has scored 174 runs through its first eight games. That 14.5 runs/game pace puts Tech on track for 783 runs over the course of the 54-game regular season. The program record for most runs-per-game is 10.3, set back in 1984.
- Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 174-51 combined score. That +123-run margin is also the most through 12 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech improves to 11-1, tied for the best start to a season since starting 12-0 back in 2016.
- James Ramsey now holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 12 games, 11-1.
- The Jackets have hit a Division I best 42 doubles this season. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.50/game rate, which would put them on pace for 189 doubles this season, which would break the program record of 164 set back in 1994.
- Will Baker and Carson Kerce are tied for the Power 4 lead with eight doubles this season. There are only four Power 4 players with eight doubles at this point in the season and two of them are Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation to have five players at five or more doubles. No other program has more than three: Baker (8), Kerce (8), Drew Burress (6), Caleb Daniel (5) and Ryan Zuckerman (5).
- The Jackets boast six different players with 19 or more hits, no other program has more than two: Jarren Advincula (20), Alex Hernandez (20), Lackey (20), Baker (19), Burress (19) and Zuckerman (19)
- Tech is the only program in the nation with six players at 14 or more RBI, no other team has more than four: Lackey (20), Advincula (18), Zuckerman (18), Rogers (17), Baker (15) and Hernandez (14).
- An entire starting lineup worth of Yellow Jackets have scored at least 13 runs this season (nine players) no other program has more than six: Hernandez (19), Burress (17), Baker (16), Lackey (16), Zuckerman (16), Advincula (15), Daniel (14), Kerce (13) and Rogers (13).
- Burress has now hit 46 home runs, tied with K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- Burress is 7-for-13 (.538) with nine RBI, eight runs, five home runs and six walks over his four-game career against the Georgia State, having set the GT record with a four-homer game against them back in 2024.
- On the mound, the Jackets are 12th in the nation and 2nd in the ACC in FIP (fielding independent pitching) and rank among the Top 25 nationally in CSW (called strike plus whiff: 16th), strikeouts per nine innings (16th) and strikeout to walk ratio (21st).
- This will be the 90th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Georgia State. Tech leads the all-time series 74-15.
- Tech is 1-4 all-time at Gwinnett Field dating back to 2020.