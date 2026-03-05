No. 3/5 Jackets Open ACC Play Against Virginia Tech

No. 3/5 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. VIRGINIA TECH
MARCH 6 – 8, 2026 • 6 PM • 2PM • 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by Page Relocation
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. VT – RHP Ethan Grim (0-1)
Saturday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) vs. VT – RHP Brett Renfrow (0-2)
Sunday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. TBA
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 2 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman
Analyst: Danny Hall
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Virginia Tech
Overall: GT leads: 46-25
at Home: GT Leads: 28-11
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets enter ACC play as the highest ranked team in the conference across five different national top-25 polls: No. 3 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (NCBWA), No. 5 (D1 Baseball) and No. 5 (USA Today Coaches Poll).
- The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.410) and OPS (1.215) ever recorded through the first three weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (192), on-base percentage (.535) and runs scored (178) of any Power 4 team at this point in the season, in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in seven standard statistical categories: batting average (.410), OPS (1.215), on-base percentage (.535), hits (192), runs (178), doubles (43) and walks (106).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (batting average on balls in play: .460), WOBA (weighted on base average: .539) WRC (weighted runs created: 171) WRAA (weighted runs above average: 75) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus: 179)
- Georgia Tech has scored 178 runs through its first 13 games. That 13.7 runs/game pace would shatter the program record for most runs-per-game, 10.3, set back in 1984.
- Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 178-52 combined score. That +126-run margin is also the most through 13 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech stands at a 12-1 record, the best start to a season since 2016 and tied for the best start since 2006.
- James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 13 games, 12-1.
- The Jackets have hit a Division I best 43 doubles this season, hitting doubles at a 3.31/game rate, which would put them on pace for 178 doubles this season, which would break the program record of 164 set back in 1994.
- Will Baker and Carson Kerce are tied for the Power 4 lead with eight doubles this season. There are only eight Power 4 players with eight doubles at this point in the season and two of them are Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation to have 4 players at 6 or more doubles. No other program has more than three: Baker (8), Kerce (8), Drew Burress (6), & Ryan Zuckerman (6).
- The Jackets boast 6 different players with 19 or more hits, no other program has more than 4: Jarren Advincula (21), Alex Hernandez (21), Vahn Lackey (21), Zuckerman (21), Baker (19), and Burress (19)
- Five different Jackets have an OBP over .520, also the most in the nation: Hernandez (.604), Baker (.574), Lackey (.574), Zuckerman (.557) and Burress (.522)
- Tech is the only program in the nation with six players at 14 or more RBI, no other team has more than four: Lackey (20), Advincula (18), Zuckerman (18), Rogers (17), Baker (15) and Hernandez (14).
- An entire starting lineup worth of Yellow Jackets have scored at least 13 runs this season (nine players) no other program has more than six: Hernandez (20), Burress (17), Zuckerman (17), Baker (16), Lackey (16), Advincula (16), Daniel (14), Kerce (13) and Rogers (13).
- Tech is hitting .410 as a team, which is higher than the individual team leader of 217 Division I programs (over 70% of teams), including this weekend’s opponent, Virginia Tech.
- Burress has now hit 46 home runs, tied with K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- On the mound, the Jackets are 10th in the nation and 2nd in the ACC in FIP (fielding independent pitching) and rank among the Top 25 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (25th) and strikeout to walk ratio (25th).
- The Jackets lead the all-time series with Virginia Tech, 46-25, including a 28-11 record against them in Atlanta.
- Tech has won 11 of the last 12 series vs. VT dating back to 2013.
CAMPUS ROAD CLOSURE
Traffic for this weekend’s series may be affected by the closure of Hemphill Ave from Ferst Dr to 9th St due to emergency water line repair work. Fans are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes when driving to campus.