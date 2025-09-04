No. 13 Golf Opens Fall at Visit Knoxville Collegiate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, preseason ranked No. 13 in the Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll, is set to tee off its 2025 fall schedule Friday at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate at Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tenn., outside of Knoxville. The tournament is the first of four fall events for the Yellow Jackets, who will travel to Tennessee, Illinois and Texas before concluding the slate with its home tournament in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech, guided by head coach Bruce Heppler entering his 31st year at the helm of the program, welcomes back four starters from last season’s squad that advanced to the NCAA Championship finals, including 2023 NCAA Champion Hiroshi Tai (Singapore). Joining Tai are seniors Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands). Juniors Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) are back, alongside sophomores Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson (Stockholm, Sweden), completing the returning class. Heppler recruited freshman Rawson Hardy (Park City, Utah) to give the Jackets an eight-player roster.

The Yellow Jackets return to the Visit Knoxville Collegiate after finishing eighth last season in the tournament. Tai tied for 12th place individually at 2-under-par 208, while Hansson tied for 18th (1-under-par 209) in his collegiate debut.

TECH LINEUP – Tai, Fontenot, Tran, Reuter and Hansson will complete Tech’s staring lineup in Knoxville, while Ringvall Bengtsson will compete as an individual. Fontenot, who did not qualify for the fall opener last season, played in all the remaining tournaments and is set to make his first appearance in the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. Tran posted an even-par 70 in the final round in Tennessee last season to tie for 48th, while Reuter tied for 40th following a 1-over-par 71 in the Sunday finale.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Visit Knoxville Collegiate is being held for the third time with Georgia Tech making its second appearance. Tennessee plays host to the field, which includes 16 competitive teams. Joining Georgia Tech and host Tennessee in the field are Augusta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, College of Charleston, East Tennessee State, Iowa, Kentucky, LSU, Loyola Marymount, NC State, North Florida, Ole Miss, Toledo and Virginia Tech. Ole Miss (5), Georgia Tech (t-13) and Tennessee (17) are all listed among the top 25 programs in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The tournament will be contested over 54 holes beginning Friday and concluding Sunday at Tennessee National Golf Club, which plays a par-70 and measures 7,201 yards. Tee times begin at 7:50 am Eastern time both Friday and Saturday.