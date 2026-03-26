Jackets Open The Goodwin

STANFORD, Calif. – Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) shot an even-par 70 to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech in round one of The Goodwin on Thursday.

After the first 18 holes, Georgia Tech sits in a two-way tie for 19th at seven-over-par 287. The Yellow Jackets were unable to break par, getting off to a slow start amongst the 30-team field. Host No. 23 Stanford leads the field after Thursday, recording a team total 269 (-11).

The 57th installment of The Goodwin features a 30-team field, headlined by top-25 teams No. 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 22 Stanford. The field also holds 11 additional teams ranked in the top-50: No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati and No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock. Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State complete the field traveling to The Farm.

Second round action gets underway Friday with another shotgun start in two waves beginning at 10 am ET.

TECH LINEUP – Tai paced the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, gaining momentum on the back nine to finish with an even-par 70. The senior is tied for 42nd. A pair of Jackets, Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), both carded rounds of 72 (+2) to sit in a tie for 73rd.

Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) completed Tech’s fourth counting score with a 3-over-par 73 and is 92nd on the individual leaderboard. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) did not count towards Tech’s team score with a 79 (+9).

Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.), competing as an individual, posted an even-par 70 to tie for 42nd, alongside Tran.

TEAM LEADERBOARD – Competing on its home course, No. 23 Stanford holds a one-stroke lead in first place at 11-under-par 269. No. 31 Long Beach State follows right behind at 10-under-par 270, while No. 21 New Mexico sits in third at 271 (-9).

SMU, No. 24 BYU and California share fourth-place at 275 (-5) and UCLA claims 7th at 276 (-4). Colorado (278, -2) and Utah (279, -1) were the final two teams to break par on Thursday and sit in eighth and ninth, respectively. Washington, San Diego State and Oregon are all tied for 10th at 280 (E).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – A tight battle ensues on the individual leaderboard as San Diego State’s Harry Takis currently holds the lead with the best round of the day at 6-under-par 64. But four golfers – Dylan Burcham (Washington State), Ramil Saelim (Oregon), Jay Leng (Stanford) and Steen Zeman (Long Beach State) – are all one stroke back at 5-under-par 65 and tied for second.

Another four golfers share sixth-place at four-under-par 66, just two strokes off the lead, while eight golfers are tied for 10th at 3-under-par 67.

After round one, only 43 golfers in the field of 160 were able to break par.



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The Goodwin