Jackets Move to -25 at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) posted a 5-under-par 67 on Friday to lead the 17th-ranked Yellow Jackets in second round action at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. Georgia Tech shot an 11-under-par 277 and moved into 10th-place (551, -25) after 36 holes in Hawai’i. After scoring a 2-under-par on Thursday to open the tournament, Reuter responded with a nearly clean round on Friday at the Mauna Lani Golf Club, firing six birdies to one bogey for a 67. With the round, the junior jumped into a tie for 27th-place individually, alongside teammate Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), with a 7-under-par total of 137 through two rounds. No. 5 Auburn maintained its lead with a 15-under-par 273 on Friday. The Tigers hold a narrow three stroke lead over No. 35 Stanford in second place entering the final round on Saturday. While moving up one spot to 10th-place, Tech remains 18 strokes off the leader. Georgia Tech is one of 20 teams that descended upon Hawai’i for the three-day tournament at the Mauna Lani Golf Club for the 36th edition of the elite tournament. A strong field, the tournament features eight programs ranked in the nation’s top-25. Final round action will take place on Saturday with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Benjamin Reuter led Georgia Tech with a five-under-par 67 on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Hawaii-Hilo athletics)

TECH LINEUP – Reuter improved by three strokes on Friday to move up 33 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 27th at 137 (-7). Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) moved to 8-under-par for the tournament after a 3-under-par 69 second round. Tai holds Tech’s highest individual leaderboard position in a tie for 19th at 136 (-8). Hansson also recorded a 3-under-par 69 second round on Friday with four birdies to one bogey. The sophomore moved up one spot into a tie for 27th with a two-round total of 137 (-7). Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) recorded Tech’s fourth qualifying score with an even-par 72 for the second straight day. Tran stands in a tie for 76th. While recording an eagle on hole 15, Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) ran into trouble with three bogeys on the day to record a 1-over-par 73 and moved into a tie for 64th with a two-round total of 2-under-par 142. TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 5 Auburn remained steady on Friday to hold its lead (529, -47) with a second-round 15-under-par 273. Stanford is right behind, however, at 44-under-par 532 following a 17-under-par 271 on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 6 Texas recorded the best team round on Friday with a 24-under-par 264 to climb three spots into third place (533, -43). Texas jumped No. 7 Arizona State which stands in fourth-place (534, -42) and No. 16 Texas Tech in fifth (541, -35). Following two rounds, 17 of the 20 teams competing remain under par. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Duplicating his 10-under-par first round, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun moved into first place at 20-under-par 124. Koivun holds a two-stroke lead over Michael Mjaaseth (Arizona State) in second at 18-under-par 126. Luke Potter of Texas remains in third (128, -16), while Jay Leng of Stanford climbed into fourth-place (130, -14). Mahanth Chirravuri (Pepperdine), who held the lead after round one, is tied for fifth alongside Jacob Goode (Washington) at 131 (-13). After two rounds, 75 players of the 122-player field remain under par. EVENT DETAILS Amer Ari Intercollegiate Dates: 5-7 (stroke play, 54 holes)

5-7 (stroke play, 54 holes) Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day)

18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day) Venue: Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards)

Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards) Participating teams (20): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Hawaii-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Davis, UT Arlington, Washington

Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Hawaii-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Davis, UT Arlington, Washington Tech appearances (last year): 27 (Tech finished in 10 th place of 20 teams, Benjamin Reuter finished 13th)

27 (Tech finished in 10 place of 20 teams, Benjamin Reuter finished 13th) Championships: 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006

1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 Individual titles: Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006)

Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006) History: The event began in 1991 as the Taylor Made Big Island Intercollegiate before being renamed the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in 2010 after a longtime UH-Hilo supporter.