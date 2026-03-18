Jackets Co-Champions at Pauma Valley Invitational

Pauma Valley, Calif. – In a back-and-forth battle to the finish, No. 20 Georgia Tech posted a 6-under-par 278 on Wednesday in the final round of the Pauma Valley Invitational to claim a share of the team title with No. 15 Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets earned the win with a tournament score of 16-under-par 836, highlighted by a pair of individual top-10 finishes from Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Hiroshi Tai (Singapore).

Competing against a stacked field that featured nine top 15 teams, the win marked the first team tournament victory of the 2025-26 season for the Yellow Jackets, and first since Tech captured the title at Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational last season. It was also the 74th win in the illustrious coaching career of head coach Bruce Heppler.

Three Yellow Jackets finished the tournament under-par, led by Tran and Tai, both with even-par 71s on Wednesday. Tran was the last to enter the clubhouse, finishing the round with pars on the final three holes to seal the team victory. Tran finished the tournament tied for fifth at 6-under-par 207, while Tai tied for eighth at 5-under-par 208. Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) also beat par for the tournament to tie for 16th place.

Tech entered the final round one stroke off the lead and went head-to-head with Tennessee over the final 18 holes. Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) saved the best for last, firing a 5-under-par 66 on Wednesday to help lead Georgia Tech to victory, as the Jackets defeated seven top-10 opponents in the process. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) also recorded a sub-par round, capping the tournament with a 1-under-par 70 on Wednesday.

No. 3 Florida and No. 6 LSU tied for third place at 13-under-par, while No. 7 Oklahoma State rounded out the top five at 8-under-par. No. 2 Virginia and No. 9 Illinois tied for sixth place at 6-under-par.

In its third edition, the tournament featured a 16-team competitive field that included 11 teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-50 rankings. Of the 11 teams in the top-50, nine are ranked in the top-25 – No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Illinois, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 20 Georgia Tech. Completing the field are Colorado State, East Tennessee State, host LMU, No. 42 San Diego, No. 28 San Diego State, SMU and Toledo.

Georgia Tech faces a quick turnaround for its second-straight California tournament, competing in The Goodwin, March 26-28, at the Stanford Golf Course.