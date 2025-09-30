Hansson Wins Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Georgia Tech sophomore Albert Hansson took home the individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab and No. 18 Georgia Tech finished seventh as a team on Tuesday at the Colonial Country Club. Hansson becomes the second Yellow Jacket to win the tournament in Tech’s four appearances dating back to 2022.

Hansson turned in a one-under-par 69 final round to finish in a five-way tie for first place, forcing a playoff for the title. Following a wide right tee shot, the Yellow Jacket sank an eight-foot putt for birdie on the first hole to claim the individual title. Hansson was one of five players in the 75-player field to finish the tournament under par after three rounds.

As a team, Georgia Tech posted a seven-over-par 287 on Tuesday to finish in seventh place with a team total of 854 (+14), just four strokes off the lead. The seventh-place finish marked the best showing by the Yellow Jackets in the highly-competitive tournament in its four appearances. Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt finished in a four-way tie for first at 850 (+10).

Hansson earned an individual exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge by virtue of claiming the title on Tuesday. Hansson and the Yellow Jackets will be back in action at their home tournament, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 24-26.

TECH LINEUP – Hansson stood at par after 36 holes in a tie for 8th-place entering the final round before logging a 1-under-par 69 to jump into a share of the lead and force the playoff. The win on Tuesday marked the first collegiate victory for the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year.

Benjamin Reuter finished in a tie for 27th with a three-round total of 214 (+4) after a 2-over-par 72 final round, while Hiroshi Tai closed the tournament with a 2-over-par 72 to tie for 32nd (+5). Kale Fontenot finished in a tie for 34th at 6-over-par and Aidan Tran closed out the lineup tied for 61st (+13).

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Virginia, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 16 Texas A&M finished in a four-way tie for first place at 10-under-par 850. The teams won the tournament by two strokes over fifth-place No. 20 Pepperdine (+12), while No. 11 Alabama (+13), No. 18 Georgia Tech (+14), No. 1 Auburn (+16), No. 19 Texas Tech (+16) and No. 7 Oklahoma (+23) rounded out the top 10.

Georgia Tech bested six teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Hansson, Virginia’s Ben James, Texas’ Christiaan Maas, Alabama’s William Jennings and Pepperdine’s Willy Walsh, finished as the only players under par at the conclusion of 54 holes.

Tim Wiedemeyer of Texas Tech and Wells Williams of Vanderbilt finished one stroke back at even-par to tie for sixth-place, capping a contingent of seven players to finish the tournament at or better than par. Five individuals tied for eighth at 1-over-par 211.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Georgia Tech competed in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational for the fourth time with finishes of 7th (2025), 12th (2022), 8th (2023) and 8th (2024) previously. Christo Lamprecht earned a share of the individual title two seasons ago.

The Yellow Jackets once again faced a competitive 15-team field in Texas as the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational featured 13 of the top 25 programs in the country, according to the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. Joining No. 18 Georgia Tech was nationally ranked No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Pepperdine and No. 21 Georgia. Additionally, Stanford and host TCU complete the field.

TCU served as host for the prestigious event, which was contested at the Colonial Country Club (annual host to the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour). It played a par 70 and measured 7,289 yards. In its eighth rendition, the individual winner will receive exemption to play in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Last year, Oklahoma won the team title with a 54-hole score of 830 (-10), while North Carolina’s David Ford grabbed medalist honors with a 9-under score of 201.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF

Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.