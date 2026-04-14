Golf Ties for Fifth at Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hill, Ga. – Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) shot a 6-under-par 64 on Tuesday and No. 19 Georgia Tech golf jumped four spots on the team leaderboard to finish tied for fifth with a three-round team total of 11-under-par 829 at the Ford Collegiate. The Yellow Jackets carded one of the lowest final rounds of the day with an 11-under-par 269 to move from ninth place after 36 holes into the top 5. It marked the fourth top-5 finish of the season for Georgia Tech and eighth top-10 finish. A trio of Yellow Jackets posted sub-par rounds on the final day of competition as Tai, Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) were all able to break par Tuesday, helping lead Tech to a strong finish. With a 64, Tai finished tied for sixth, just five strokes off the leader, for his third top-10 finish of the season. No. 4 Texas claimed the team title with a three-round total of 797 (-43), while No. 1 Auburn took second (808, -32). Jackson Koivun (Auburn) won the individual title, and the exemption into the 2027 Club Car Championship, in a playoff against Christian Maas (Texas). Both completed the tournament at 13-under-par 197. The Ford Collegiate, contested at The Ford Field & River Club, featured 12 teams and 12 individuals competing in the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Amongst the field, nine squads were ranked in the top 25 of the latest Scoreboard Clippd Top-25 rankings, including three in the top-10. Georgia Tech returns to action at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, April 23-27, at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla.

Albert Hansson finished tied for 21st after a 2-under-par 68 final round. (Photo by Todd Drexler)

TECH LINEUP – Tai posted a nearly flawless round, firing off seven birdies with his only bogey on hole 18 for his 64. Tai was one of four golfers to post a 64 on Tuesday, marking the lowest individual round of the day. After three rounds, Tai finished 8-under-par 202 and tied for sixth place. Reuter rebounded with his best showing of the tournament with a 3-under-par 67 with a trio of birdies and no bogeys. Despite the solid round, Reuter finished 6-over-par for the tournament and tied for 49th (216). Tech’s second individual top-25 finish came from Hansson who finished the tournament with a 2-under-par 68. The sophomore Yellow Jacket posted a 3-under-par 207 for the tournament to finish in a three-way tie for 21st. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) carded an even-par 70 to finish the tournament at 215 (+5) and tied for 44th. Meanwhile, Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) finished just outside the top-25, tying for 26th at 1-under-par 209. Tran recorded a 1-over-par 71 on Tuesday and did not count towards the team score. Competing as an individual, Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) finished the tournament tied for 69th (227, +17). TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 4 Texas maintained its position on Tuesday with a 13-under-par 267 to claim the team title (797, -43). The Longhorns won the tournament by 11 strokes over No. 1 Auburn (808, -32). No. 7 LSU finished third (826, -14), while Wake Forest made the largest team jump of the day, moving up six spots to finish fourth (827, -13). Georgia Tech tied with host Georgia Southern in fifth place (829, -11), while Notre Dame took seventh (830, -10), No. 23 Georgia dropped three spots into eighth (833, -7) and No. 16 Oklahoma (836, -4) finished ninth. South Carolina completed the top 10 teams at even-par (840). INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – A tight individual race after two rounds, the final round of play proved no different as Jackson Koivun (Auburn) and Christian Maas (Texas) battled it out for the title in a playoff. Koivun defeated Maas with a birdie on the first playoff hole to claim the individual crown. Both finished the three rounds at 197 (-13), a two-stroke advantage over Matt Comegys (Texas) and Frankie Harris (South Carolina) in a tie for third (199, -11). Luke Potter (Texas) finished fifth at 201 (-9). Only 32 golfers, out of the 72-player field, finished the tournament under par.



EVENT DETAILS The Ford Collegiate Dates: April 13-14 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)

April 13-14 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round) Format: 36 continuous holes Monday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am; 18 holes Tuesday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am

36 continuous holes Monday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am; 18 holes Tuesday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am Venue: The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards)

The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards) Participating teams (12): Army West Point, No. 1 Auburn, Augusta, No. 23 Georgia, No. 54 Georgia Southern, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 7 LSU, No. 26 Notre Dame, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 37 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 33 Wake Forest

Army West Point, No. 1 Auburn, Augusta, No. 23 Georgia, No. 54 Georgia Southern, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 7 LSU, No. 26 Notre Dame, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 37 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 33 Wake Forest Tech appearances (appearances): Second (2025 finished 7th place)