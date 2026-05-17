Golf Readies for NCAA Bermuda Run Regional

Georgia Tech will open the Bermuda Run Regional on Monday at 8 a.m. off the 10 th tee with Southern California and Wake Forest. Virginia, Ole Miss and Pepperdine get the regional started off hole No. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

Babygrande Golf will stream all six NCAA regionals this week, marking the first time streaming coverage has been available for the NCAA regionals. Fans can purchase access to the stream at babygrandegolf.com or follow along with live scoring for free at scoreboard.clippd.com .

The other regional sites and their top seeds are Auburn at Athens, Ga. (University of Georgia Golf Course), Texas at Bryan, Texas (Traditions Club), Florida at Columbus, Ohio (OSU Golf Course), Arkansas at Corvallis, Ore. (Trysting Tree Golf Club), and Oklahoma State at Marana, Ariz. (The Gallery Golf Club).

The Bermuda Run regional includes several familiar faces with No. 1 seeded Virginia (ACC champion), Wake Forest (host team) and NC State all selected to the regional. Amongst the field are eight teams ranked in the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Golf rankings. In order of seed, the field also includes Ole Miss (10/SEC champion), Pepperdine (15/West Coast champion), Southern California (28), Wake Forest (32), Mississippi State (39), Little Rock (47/Ohio Valley champion), NC State (53), Kentucky (59), Houston (65), Richmond (121/Atlantic 10 champion), Navy (186/Patriot League champion) and Presbyterian (Big South champion).

The Bermuda Run regional features 14 teams competing over 54 holes of stroke play to determine five teams that will advance to the NCAA Championship, which will take place May 29 – June 3 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. Bermuda Run is one of six NCAA Regionals taking place around the country this week, with the top five teams after 54 holes advancing from each one to the NCAA Finals.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s golf team, ranked No. 22 in the nation, makes its 28 th -straight NCAA Regional appearance as it heads to the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional this week, competing Monday through Wednesday for a spot in the NCAA Championship. The Yellow Jackets seek to reach the NCAA Championship Finals for the 34 th time in program history, and 33 rd time since 1985, in a competitive field.

TECH LINEUP

Georgia Tech will travel a similar starting five lineup to the Tar Heel State: Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands). Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) will serve as Tech’s alternate.

Coming off a quarterfinal run in the ACC Championship, the Yellow Jackets recorded a strong finish in the final round of stroke play, battling wind and rain for half the round to finish tied for third. Tech had four top-25 individual finishes after 54 holes of stroke play in the tournament – Tai (t-10), Fontenot (t-20), Tran (t-22) and Hansson (t-22). With the finish, Tech advanced to ACC Championship match play each of the past five seasons. The Yellow Jackets faced Florida State in the quarterfinals, and despite seeing wins from Tai and Fontenot, dropped a 3-2 results to the Seminoles.

Tai finished tied for 10th in the ACC Championship, recording his second-straight top-10 finish, and fourth overall this season. The senior finished stroke play with consecutive rounds of 70, including a nearly flawless final round, to finish just five strokes off the individual leader.

Making the largest individual improvement for the Jackets, Fontenot recorded a 2-under-par 70 in the final round for his best showing of the tournament. Fontenot finished 54 holes at even (216) and tied for 20th for his second top-25 finish of the year.

After getting off to a slow start at ACCs, Tran recorded back-to-back even-par rounds to close the tournament tied for 22nd (218) alongside teammate Hansson, who recorded two birdies over the final four holes to post a strong conclusion to the round. Hansson’s top-25 finish at ACCs was his fifth of the season, while Tran posted his sixth.

TECH IN NCAA REGIONAL COMPETITION

The Yellow Jackets are competing in an NCAA regional for the 28th straight year and for the 35th time in the 37 years the NCAA has used a regional qualifying format for its championship. Tech has punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship final each of the last six years (the NCAA Championship and regionals were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19), sharing the regional title in 2022 in Columbus, Ohio and winning the 2023 regional in Salem, S.C., by eight strokes. Last season, Tech finished fifth in the Auburn regional to secure the last advancing spot to California.

Tech fell in a playoff to Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest last season by a single stroke for the right to advance to the final round of stroke play. Despite last year’s finish, Tech has a long history of success in the NCAA Championships, as the Yellow Jackets reached the finals in 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the semifinals in 2024 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Tech has won seven regional tournaments overall, most recently in 2023. The NCAA began using regional qualifying tournaments in 1989, first with the 81 teams split among three sites (27 teams each), then among six sites with either 13 or 14 teams each beginning in 2009. Since the NCAA went to six regional sites in 2009, Tech has advanced to the championship finals 11 times.

Tech’s first four victories all occurred in 27-team regionals in 1991 (New Haven, Conn.), 1998 (Daufuskie Island, S.C.), 1999 (Providence, R.I.) and 2022 (Roswell, Ga., tied with Clemson). The 2014 win in Raleigh, the 2022 victory in Columbus and the 2023 win in Salem all occurred in a 13- or 14-team field.

Four Georgia Tech players have won individual titles at NCAA regionals, but the most recent has been Troy Matteson in 2003 at the Auburn University Club. The Yellow Jackets were runner-up in that regional.