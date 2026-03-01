Golf in 7th After Round One at Cabo Collegiate

Los Cabos, Mexico – Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) helped paced No. 17 Georgia Tech at the Cabo Collegiate on Sunday as first round action got underway. Reuter and Tran both recorded 3-under-par rounds of 68, leading the Yellow Jackets to a seventh-place standing, just three strokes off the lead.

Making their first appearance in the tournament, the Yellow Jackets shot a 1-under-par team total of 283 to stand in seventh-place after the first 18 holes. No. 11 Oklahoma State holds a narrow one-stroke lead in first place at 4-under-par 280.

The competitive field in Los Cabos features 10 programs ranked in the latest Scorecard rankings – No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Stanford, No. 27 Arizona State and No. 36 Florida State. Cal, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Rice and UC Santa Barbara round out the field.

In addition to the team title, for the third year in a row – and fourth overall – the tournament will once again provide the individual champion exemption to play on the PGA TOUR. This year’s winner earns an exemption to play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in November.

Round 2 begins at 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday with another shotgun start.