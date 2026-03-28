Golf Finishes Tied for 14th at The Goodwin

STANFORD, Calif. – Georgia Tech golf carded the lowest round of the day and made the biggest leap on the team leaderboard to finish tied for 14th at The Goodwin on Saturday. Two Yellow Jackets posted sub-par rounds as Tech finished the tournament with a 7-under-par 273 for a team total of 850 (+10).

Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) led the Yellow Jackets with a 5-under-par 65, highlighted by a pair of eagles, while Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) also broke par on Saturday with a 3-under-par 67. Tech entered the final round in a tie for 22nd, jumping eight spots to its finish in 14th.

Host, No. 23 Stanford regained the lead to walk away with the team title following a 6-under-par 274 finish. The Cardinal won the title by four strokes over second-place UCLA (827, -13). Tech finished tied for 14th alongside Washington and Cincinnati.

The 57th installment of The Goodwin featured a 30-team field, headlined by top-25 teams No. 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 22 Stanford. The field also contained 11 additional teams ranked in the top-50: No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati and No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock. Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State completed the field competing at The Farm.

Georgia Tech returns to action at The Ford Collegiate in Richmond Hill, Ga., April 13-14.

TECH LINEUP – Tai opened the final round with a birdie on the first hole and carried momentum through the round. He took the turn at 3-under-par going eagle-birdie-par on holes 7,8, and 9. The senior recorded his only sub-par round of the tournament on Saturday, finishing strong on the back nine with another eagle on hole No. 16 for his 65. With the round, Tai finished in a tie for 44th (212, +2).

Also saving his best round for last was Fontenot who fired off five birdies to a pair of bogeys for a 3-under-par 67. Fontenot finished the tournament tied for 125th (223, +13). With an even-par 70 on Saturday, Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) jumped 15 spots on the individual leaderboard to finish tied for 59th (214, +4).

Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) also finished tied for 44th, alongside teammate Tai, with a 1-over-par 71 final round. Tran tallied a three-round total of 212 (+2).

Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) concluded the tournament with a 2-over-par 72 and did not count towards the team score on Saturday. With a 217 (+7) for the tournament, Reuter finished tied for 78th.

Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.), competing as an individual, tied for 107th with a three-round total of 220 (+10) following a 74 on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 23 Stanford took home the team title on its home course with a 274 final round, finishing the tournament with a team total 823 (-17). The home team had four players finish with sub-par rounds on Saturday for its 6-under-par showing.

No. 35 UCLA took second (827, -13), just four strokes off the lead, while No. 21 New Mexico finished third (830, -10). No. 24 BYU claimed fourth-place (831, -9) and No. 31 Long Beach State was fifth (835, -5), and the last team to finish the tournament under-par.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – New Mexico’s Mesa Falleur was crowned the individual champion with a tournament total 198 (-12), winning by one stroke over BYU’s Kihei Akina (199, -11).

Three golfers – Jay Leng (Stanford), Avinash Iyer (San Jose State) and Williams Sides (SMU) – finished in a tie for third-place at 203 (-7), while Alejandro De Castro (Long Beach State) and Josh Kim (UCLA) shared sixth-place (204, -6). Five golfers rounded out the top-10 in a tie for eighth at 205 (-5).



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The Goodwin