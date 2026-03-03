Golf Finishes 10th at Cabo Collegiate

Los Cabos, Mexico – Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) carded his best round of the tournament on the final day with a 4-under-par 67 as Georgia Tech golf finished in 10th place at the Cabo Collegiate with a team score of 860 (+8). No. 11 Oklahoma State (830, -22) claimed the tournament title with a solid finish on Tuesday, recording the lowest team round of the afternoon with an 8-under-par 276 to slide back into first-place and earn a one-stroke victory over second-place No. 9 Arkansas (831, -21). The competitive field in Los Cabos featured 10 programs ranked in the latest Scorecard rankings – No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Stanford, No. 27 Arizona State and No. 36 Florida State. Cal, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Rice and UC Santa Barbara round out the field. In addition to the team title, for the third year in a row – and fourth overall – the tournament provided the individual champion, Preston Stout (Oklahoma State), exemption to play on the PGA TOUR. This year’s winner earns an exemption to play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in November. Georgia Tech returns to action at the Pauma Valley Invitational, March 16-18, in Pauma Valley, Calif.

Aidan Tran finished tied for 25th at 214 (+1). (Photo courtesy of Darren Carroll/Cabo Collegiate)

TECH LINEUP – Recording seven birdies and just three bogeys on the day, Hansson posted his best performance of the tournament at 4-under-par 67. The sophomore jumped 25 spots on the individual leaderboard to finish tied for 42nd at 218 (+5). Senior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) eagled hole one and birdied another three, but a bogey and two doubles left the Jacket at even-par 71 on Tuesday. Tran claimed Tech’s best finish in a tie for 25th at 214 (+1). Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) finished 1-over on the final day to tie for 72nd (+14), while Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) logged 8-over-par rounds of 79. Tai tied for 35th at 216 (+3), while Reuter tied for 49th at 220 (+7). TEAM LEADERBOARD – Entering Tuesday three strokes off the lead, No. 11 Oklahoma State saw three sub-par rounds on the final day to jump back into the lead and take home the team title with a team total of 830 (-22). No. 9 Arkansas finished second after a 4-under-par 280 completed a three-day total of 831 (-21) for the Razorbacks. Rice placed third (842, -10), while No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 18 Tennessee finished tied for fourth (844, -8). No. 27 Arizona was the final team to finish the tournament under par, claiming sixth-place (850, -2). No. 7 Arizona State dropped four spots to finish in seventh (850, E). Atlantic Coast Conference foes Florida State and Stanford took the next two spots ahead of Georgia Tech in eighth (857, +5) and ninth (859, +7), respectively. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Owning a six-stroke lead entering the final round, Preston Stout (Oklahoma State) maintained his position with a 3-under-par 68 to claim the individual title. Stout finished the tournament at 15-under-par 198, besting second-place Ziqin Zhou (California) and William Wistrand (Arizona) at 205 (-8). Wistrand jumped 13 spots on the final day, recording one of the lowest individual rounds of the day at 5-under-par 66. Arkansas teammates, Gerardo Gomez and Erich Fortlage, finished in a tie for fourth (-7), while Ole Miss’ Tom Fischer and Tennessee’s Jackson Herrington claimed a share of sixth at 6-under-par 207. Henry Daly (Rice) and Connor Williams (Arizona State) rounded out the top-10 individual finishes at 5-under-par 208. At the conclusion of the tournament, only 20 golfers were under par. EVENT DETAILS CABO Collegiate Dates: March 1-3 (stroke play, 54 holes)

