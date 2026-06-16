Four Golf Jackets Named CSC Academic All-District

To be named academic all-district, a student-athlete must have maintained a career GPA of 3.5 or higher in both undergraduate and graduate studies, as well as be a regular starter and/or compete in the conference championship tournament.

The academic honor is the third-straight for Tai, second for Fontenot and first for both Hansson and Tran.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf’s Kale Fontenot, Albert Hansson, Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran were all recognized on Tuesday for their achievements in the classroom, being selected to the 2026 College Sports Communicators academic all-district team.

Four consistent members of Georgia Tech’s starting lineup this season, the quartet helped Tech to its 28th straight NCAA regionals appearance and another top 25 national finish. Fontenot, a business administration major, recorded two top-20 finishes his junior season, tying for 19th at the Fighting Illini Invitational and tying for 20th at the ACC Championship. The Yellow Jacket finished at even-par after three rounds of stroke play in the ACC Championship and was victorious in Tech’s quarterfinal match against Florida State.

The lone Yellow Jacket to capture an individual title this season, Hansson won a five-man playoff to take home the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in September. The first individual collegiate title of his career, it was the second of two top-10 finishes in the fall season, as the sophomore tied for eighth at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate to open the season. Hansson’s spring season was highlighted by a 16th-place finish at Pauma Valley Invitational, where he helped Tech win a share of the team title.

Tai, who was named all-Atlantic Coast Conference last week, led Georgia Tech in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. The 2026 Byron Nelson Award finalist recorded two top-5 finishes during the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-4th) and Pauma Valley Invitational (t-5th). Tai graduated with highest honors from Georgia Tech in May with a degree in business administration.

Tech’s final honoree, Tran produced a solid senior season with three top-10 finishes and a 70.76 stroke average. The Fresno, Calif., native tied for fourth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate and tied for fifth at the Pauma Valley Invitational in the spring. He picked up his first top-10 finish in just the second tournament of the season, tying for ninth at the Fighting Illini Invitational. Tran graduated from Georgia Tech in just three years with a business administration degree in May 2025.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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