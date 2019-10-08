Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley finished strong in last weekend’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open … Chris Petefish advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Chesson Hadley was the only Yellow Jacket in the field last weekend for the Shriners Hospital event in Las Vegas, but he posted four rounds in the 60s and finished at 15-under-par. Sitting tied for 38th after 54 holes, Hadley went on a four-hole birdie run on the back nine at TPC Summerlin to post a 66 and tie for 18th place.
He now sits tied for 48th in the FedEx Cup points list, with finishes of 23rd and 18th in the last two weeks.
Tech has a greater representation this week at the Houston Open, with Roberto Castro and Stewart Cink in the field along with Cameron Tringale, who was in Atlanta last weekend to be inducted nto the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, and Richy Werenski. Werenski is 16th in FedEx Cup points, while Tringale is 43rd.
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: Chris Petefish became the second former Jacket to advance out of the first stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for seventh place (270, -14) to join 21 other players qualifying for the second stage. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place at Mobile, Ala., two weeks ago and advanced to second stage.
First stage qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour continues this week at two more sites. Players advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Three other Tech alumni, James Clark, Drew Czuchry and Kevin Larsen, did not make it out of the first stage.
So proud of our @CamTringale
All-American
ACC Champion
Walker Cup team
Georgia Tech Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/s7LDBPBq4Z
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) October 5, 2019
Congratulations to Cam and the 6 others who went into the GT Hall of Fame last night. You can’t find 7 people of higher character. Theme of the night had to be to embrace difficult things, they will prepare you for life which is inherently difficult. pic.twitter.com/GDknMj1evm
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) October 5, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Special weekend for me to be back on campus at Georgia Tech w/family an incredible honor to be recognized and inducted to @gtathletics Hall of Fame alongside great men and women. Golf is an individual sport but success is never alone, thanks to all who have played a role. Even my @zurich_classic and #GTHoF partner @ciciocastro_rm showed up! @georgiatechgolf #training #GT #thenoonan #wramblingwreckfromgeorgiatech #togetherweswarm #GTgolf
|FedEx Cup Ranking
|Place
|Richy Werenski
|16
|Cameron Tringale
|43
|Chesson Hadley
|T48
|Stewart Cink
|T94
|Roberto Castro
|121
|Vincent Whaley
|T125
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Houston Open • October 10-13, 2019 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship • October 11-13, 2019 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: season ended
- SwingThought Tour: Summer Grove Country Club • October 16-18, 2019 • Newnan, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,300,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
121
YTD Earnings
$32,988
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,712,884
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-94
YTD Earnings
$42,364
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Korn Ferry qualifying
| Last Week
T-27 (did not advance)
68-68-69-70—275 (-9)
| Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
T-54 (did not advance)
80-72-73-73—298 (+10)
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,651,682
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-18
68-66-69-66—269 (-15)
| Points Ranking
T-48
YTD Earnings
$127,517
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $11,061,413
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
43
YTD Earnings
$166,552
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $3,283,244
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
16
YTD Earnings
$453,544
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $18,829
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-125
YTD Earnings
$18,829