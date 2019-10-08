Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley finished strong in last weekend’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open … Chris Petefish advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Chesson Hadley was the only Yellow Jacket in the field last weekend for the Shriners Hospital event in Las Vegas, but he posted four rounds in the 60s and finished at 15-under-par. Sitting tied for 38th after 54 holes, Hadley went on a four-hole birdie run on the back nine at TPC Summerlin to post a 66 and tie for 18th place.

He now sits tied for 48th in the FedEx Cup points list, with finishes of 23rd and 18th in the last two weeks.

Tech has a greater representation this week at the Houston Open, with Roberto Castro and Stewart Cink in the field along with Cameron Tringale, who was in Atlanta last weekend to be inducted nto the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, and Richy Werenski. Werenski is 16th in FedEx Cup points, while Tringale is 43rd.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: Chris Petefish became the second former Jacket to advance out of the first stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for seventh place (270, -14) to join 21 other players qualifying for the second stage. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place at Mobile, Ala., two weeks ago and advanced to second stage.

First stage qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour continues this week at two more sites. Players advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Three other Tech alumni, James Clark, Drew Czuchry and Kevin Larsen, did not make it out of the first stage.