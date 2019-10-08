Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley finished strong in last weekend’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open  … Chris Petefish advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Chesson Hadley was the only Yellow Jacket in the field last weekend for the Shriners Hospital event in Las Vegas, but he posted four rounds in the 60s and finished at 15-under-par. Sitting tied for 38th after 54 holes, Hadley went on a four-hole birdie run on the back nine at TPC Summerlin to post a 66 and tie for 18th place.

He now sits tied for 48th in the FedEx Cup points list, with finishes of 23rd and 18th in the last two weeks.

Tech has a greater representation this week at the Houston Open, with Roberto Castro and Stewart Cink in the field along with Cameron Tringale, who was in Atlanta last weekend to be inducted nto the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, and Richy Werenski. Werenski is 16th in FedEx Cup points, while Tringale is 43rd.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying:  Chris Petefish became the second former Jacket to advance out of the first stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for seventh place (270, -14) to join 21 other players qualifying for the second stage. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place at Mobile, Ala., two weeks ago and advanced to second stage.

First stage qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour continues this week at two more sites. Players advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Three other Tech alumni, James Clark, Drew Czuchry and Kevin Larsen, did not make it out of the first stage.

FedEx Cup RankingPlace
Richy Werenski16
Cameron Tringale43
Chesson HadleyT48
Stewart CinkT94
Roberto Castro121
Vincent WhaleyT125

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Houston Open • October 10-13, 2019 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  SAS Championship • October 11-13, 2019 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  season ended
  • PGA Tour China:  no events scheduled
  • All Pro Tour:  season ended
  • SwingThought Tour:  Summer Grove Country Club • October 16-18, 2019 • Newnan, Ga.
  • G Pro Tour:  Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,300,823
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour 		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
121
YTD Earnings
$32,988
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,712,884
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-94
YTD Earnings
$42,364
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Korn Ferry qualifying 		  Last Week
T-27 (did not advance)
68-68-69-70—275 (-9)		 Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying 		  Last Week
T-54 (did not advance)
80-72-73-73—298 (+10)		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,651,682
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-18
68-66-69-66—269 (-15)		 Points Ranking
T-48
YTD Earnings
$127,517
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $11,061,413
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
43
YTD Earnings
$166,552
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $3,283,244
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
16
YTD Earnings
$453,544
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $18,829
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-125
YTD Earnings
$18,829

