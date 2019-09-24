Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets play the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship … Werenski, Tringale off to fast starts … Two former Jackets make it out of pre-qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

After finishing two points out of the top 125 in FedEx Cup points for the 2018-19 season, Richy Werenski has been a man on a mission. Forced to play the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain full-time status on the PGA Tour, he did just that, finishing 24th (top 25 earn Tour cards for 2019-20). The 2014 Management graduate has gotten off to a fast start with a third-place finish at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and tied for 18th last weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship and sits No. 8 so far on the FedEx Cup list.

Cameron Tringale went the same route as Werenski following the 2016-17 and 2017-18 PGA Tour seasons, regaining his PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Finals. He left nothing to chance in 2018-19, playing excellent golf during the latter half of the schedule to finish No. 95 at the end of the regular season and reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016. He sits No. 26 after two events in the 2019-20 calendar with a tie for 16th at the Sanderson Farms and a tie for 36th at Greenbrier.

Stewart Cink, who struggled with back problems much of the 2018-19 season, is working his way back and tied for 28th last weekend, while rookie Vincent Whaley tied for 45th and Roberto Castro tied for 52nd.

Only Tringale and Whaley are in the field as of Monday for the Safeway Open this week in Napa, Calif., but Cink and Werenski are alternates.

Elsewhere: Shun Yat Hak missed the cut at the Zhuzhou Classic and sits No. 56 on the PGA Tour China Order of Merit … Larry Mize tied for 49th place at the Sanford International on PGA Tour Champions and is No. 80 in Charles Schwab Cup points

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: James Clark tied for 14th place and was among the 40 players advancing out of a Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying event in Brunswick, Ga. … Kevin Larsen, a 2007, Tech graduate, finished 19th and advanced from a pre-qualifying event in Woodland, Calif. … First stage qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour take place this weekend (Sept. 24-27) at six sites around the nation, Oct. 1-4 at four more sites, and Oct. 8-11 at two more sites. Those advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage, and the final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.