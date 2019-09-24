Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets play the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship … Werenski, Tringale off to fast starts … Two former Jackets make it out of pre-qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
After finishing two points out of the top 125 in FedEx Cup points for the 2018-19 season, Richy Werenski has been a man on a mission. Forced to play the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain full-time status on the PGA Tour, he did just that, finishing 24th (top 25 earn Tour cards for 2019-20). The 2014 Management graduate has gotten off to a fast start with a third-place finish at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and tied for 18th last weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship and sits No. 8 so far on the FedEx Cup list.
Cameron Tringale went the same route as Werenski following the 2016-17 and 2017-18 PGA Tour seasons, regaining his PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Finals. He left nothing to chance in 2018-19, playing excellent golf during the latter half of the schedule to finish No. 95 at the end of the regular season and reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016. He sits No. 26 after two events in the 2019-20 calendar with a tie for 16th at the Sanderson Farms and a tie for 36th at Greenbrier.
Stewart Cink, who struggled with back problems much of the 2018-19 season, is working his way back and tied for 28th last weekend, while rookie Vincent Whaley tied for 45th and Roberto Castro tied for 52nd.
Only Tringale and Whaley are in the field as of Monday for the Safeway Open this week in Napa, Calif., but Cink and Werenski are alternates.
Elsewhere: Shun Yat Hak missed the cut at the Zhuzhou Classic and sits No. 56 on the PGA Tour China Order of Merit … Larry Mize tied for 49th place at the Sanford International on PGA Tour Champions and is No. 80 in Charles Schwab Cup points
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: James Clark tied for 14th place and was among the 40 players advancing out of a Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying event in Brunswick, Ga. … Kevin Larsen, a 2007, Tech graduate, finished 19th and advanced from a pre-qualifying event in Woodland, Calif. … First stage qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour take place this weekend (Sept. 24-27) at six sites around the nation, Oct. 1-4 at four more sites, and Oct. 8-11 at two more sites. Those advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage, and the final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Thank you @chessonhadley for playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship and participanting in our Caddie Day @RedeemersSchool @Sanderson_Champ @RandYInsurance #CaddieDay #FirstTeeCentralMS pic.twitter.com/2FFFwaLsxx
— TheFirstTeeCentralMS (@TheFirstTeeMS) September 18, 2019
Another season on the @PGATOUR! pic.twitter.com/9QHq7k11XU
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) September 19, 2019
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Safeway Open • September 26-29, 2019 • Silverado Resort and Spa • Napa, Calif. • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship • September 27-29, 2019 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble beach, Calif. • Purse: $2,100,000
- Mackenzie Tour: no events scheduled
- PGA Tour China: tba
- All Pro Tour: season ended
- SwingThought Tour: Belle Meade Country Club • October 1-2, 2019 • Thomson, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: South Carolina Open • September 24-26, 2019 • Columbia Country Club • Columbia, S.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,300,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-52
72-69-72-70—283 (-5)
| Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$32,988
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,712,884
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-28
72-66-71-70—279 (-9)
| Points Ranking
T-49
Earnings
$42,364
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Korn Ferry qualifying
| Last Week
T-14 (pre-Q)
72-70-69—211 (+1)
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-73—146 (+2)
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China
| Last Week
missed cut
73-72—145 (+1)
| Order of Merit ranking
56
Earnings
¥113,512
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-49
75-71-68—214 (+4)
| Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$96,638
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $15,549 (MT)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$11,550 (MT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $11,061,413
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-16
70-68-69-69—276 (-12)
| Points Ranking
26
Earnings
$141,709
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $3,283,244
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-18
69-68-70-70—277 (-11)
| Points Ranking
8
Earnings
$453,544
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $18,829
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-45
69-71-70-72—282 (-6)
| Points Ranking
T-97
Earnings
$18,829