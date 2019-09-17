Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Richy Werenski begins 2019-20 PGA Tour season in strong fashion … Six Yellow Jackets to convene in Jackson, Miss., for Sanderson Farms Championship … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Richy Werenski began his fourth full season on the PGA Tour last weekend by posting his seventh career top-10 finish, tying for third place at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The 2014 Georgia Tech graduate’s finish was his highest since tying for third at last December’s Mayakoba Golf Classic, and he shot four rounds in the 60s, including 65s on Friday and Saturday at the Old White TPC, for a 14-under-par 266.

Cameron Tringale had a solid start with a tie for 36th at 274 (-6), and Roberto Castro tied for 56th at 276 (-4), while rookie Vincent Whaley missed the cut in his Tour debut after posting rounds of 75-66.

Castro, Tringale, Werenski and Whaley are all in the field this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship along with Stewart Cink and Chesson Hadley, both making their first 2019-20 starts.

Elsewhere:  Larry Mize tied for 60th place at the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich., and ties No. 79 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list  … Chris Petefish finished 55th in his fifth start of the Mackenzie Tour season last weekend at the Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. The 2018 Tech graduate had made the cut in all five outings, posting his best finish (T5) at the ATB Financial Classic. He sits No. 58 in the Order of Merit … J.T. Griffin tied for 43rd place in the the High Point Open on the GPro Tour.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Sanderson Farms Championship • September 19-22, 2019 • Country Club of Jackson • Jackson, Miss. • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament • December 12-15, 2019 • tba • tba • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Sanford International • September 20-22, 2019 • Minnehaha Country Club • Sioux Falls, S.D. • Purse: $1,800,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  no events scheduled
  • PGA Tour China:  Zhouzhou Classic • September 19-22, 2019 • Xiangshui Bay Golf Club • Zhouzhou, China
  • All Pro Tour:  For the Kids Fall Shootout • September 17-20, 2019 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $100,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Highland Oaks Golf Club • September 17-18, 2019 • Dothan, Ala.
  • G Pro Tour:  High Point Open • September 10-12, 2019 • High Point Country Club • High Point, N.C.
PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$460,506 (2018-19)
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour (conditional) 		 Last Week
T-57
67-68-70-71—276 (-4)		 Points Ranking
T-56
Earnings
$16,950
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$368,008 (2018-19)
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
72-72—144 (E)		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
T-43 (GPro)
72-68-73—213 (-3)		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
$41,082 (2019)
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$1,405,632 (2018-19)
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$69,576 (2019)
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$6,846,357 (2018-19)
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,803,977 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-60
72-73-76—221 (+5)		 Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$91,568
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $15,549 (MT)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
55
76-71-76-71—294 (+10)		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$11,550 (MT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$309,588 (2018-19)
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$411,682 (2018-19)
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$53,748 (2019)
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-36
66-69-71-68—274 (-6)		 Points Ranking
T-36
Earnings
$31,159
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals		  Last Week
T-3
67-65-65-69—266 (-14)		 Points Ranking
T-3
Earnings
$366,094
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
75-66—141 (+1)		 Points Ranking
T-67
Earnings
$0

