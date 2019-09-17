Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski begins 2019-20 PGA Tour season in strong fashion … Six Yellow Jackets to convene in Jackson, Miss., for Sanderson Farms Championship … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Richy Werenski began his fourth full season on the PGA Tour last weekend by posting his seventh career top-10 finish, tying for third place at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The 2014 Georgia Tech graduate’s finish was his highest since tying for third at last December’s Mayakoba Golf Classic, and he shot four rounds in the 60s, including 65s on Friday and Saturday at the Old White TPC, for a 14-under-par 266.

Cameron Tringale had a solid start with a tie for 36th at 274 (-6), and Roberto Castro tied for 56th at 276 (-4), while rookie Vincent Whaley missed the cut in his Tour debut after posting rounds of 75-66.

Castro, Tringale, Werenski and Whaley are all in the field this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship along with Stewart Cink and Chesson Hadley, both making their first 2019-20 starts.

Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 60th place at the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich., and ties No. 79 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list … Chris Petefish finished 55th in his fifth start of the Mackenzie Tour season last weekend at the Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. The 2018 Tech graduate had made the cut in all five outings, posting his best finish (T5) at the ATB Financial Classic. He sits No. 58 in the Order of Merit … J.T. Griffin tied for 43rd place in the the High Point Open on the GPro Tour.