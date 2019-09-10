Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets are in West Virginia for the PGA Tour 2019-20 season opener … Chris Petefish set to make fifth Mackenzie Tour start … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech’s newest member of the PGA Tour is among four Yellow Jackets in the field for this week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which kicks off the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. Vincent Whaley is set to make the first start of his rookie season, earning the chance after finishing 24th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2019.

The 2017 Tech graduate posted three top-10 finishes and earned more than $167,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, making 16 cuts in 24 starts. He is joined in the field this week by Cameron Tringale, who finished 106th in FedEx Cup points in 2018-19, Richy Werenski, who finished 126th but regained his card by finishing among the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Finals, and Roberto Castro, who was No. 142 last season in FedEx Cup points and retains conditional status.

Elsewhere:  Matt Kuchar missed the cut at last weekend’s Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany … Chris Petefish is set to make his fifth start of the Mackenzie Tour season this weekend at the Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. The 2018 Tech graduate had made the cut in all four previous outings, posting his best finish (T5) at the ATB Financial Classic. He sits No. 55 in the Order of Merit … Drew Czuchry and J.T. Griffin are in the field for the High Point Open on the GPro Tour, which begins today.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier • September 12-15, 2019 • The Old White TPC • White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament • December 12-15, 2019 • tba • tba • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Ally Challenge • September 13-15, 2019 • Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  Mackenzie Investments Open • September 5-8, 2019 • Elm Ridge Country Club • Montreal, Quebec • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  Zhouzhou Classic • September 19-22, 2019 • Xiangshui Bay Golf Club • Zhouzhou, China
  • All Pro Tour:  Victoria Open • September 11-14, 2019 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Highland Oaks Golf Club • September 17-18, 2019 • Dothan, Ala.
  • G Pro Tour:  High Point Open • September 10-12, 2019 • High Point Country Club • High Point, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$460,506 (2018-19)
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,267,835
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour (conditional) 		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$674,250 (2018-19)
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,670,521
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		 Last Week
T-33
73-69-71-69—282 (-6)		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$368,008
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
$41,082 (2019)
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,599,542
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$1,405,632 (2018-19)
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$69,576 (2019)
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut (European Open)
74-74—148 (+4)		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$6,846,357 (2018-19)
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,798,962 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$86,553
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$309,588 (2018-19)
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$411,682 (2018-19)
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$53,748 (2019)
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,919,704
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$1,049,106 (2018-19)
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $2,829,700
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$851,329 (2018-19)
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $149,333
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$149,333 (2019)

September 8, 2019 Jackets Win 10th Carpet Capital Collegiate Title

No. 3 Tech scores tourney-record 20-shot win, Schniederjans earns wire-to-wire victory

Jackets Win 10th Carpet Capital Collegiate Title
September 7, 2019 Jackets Expand Lead at Carpet Capital Collegiate

No. 3 Tech on top by 12 shots, Schniederjans leads medal race by 7

Jackets Expand Lead at Carpet Capital Collegiate
