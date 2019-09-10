Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets are in West Virginia for the PGA Tour 2019-20 season opener … Chris Petefish set to make fifth Mackenzie Tour start … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech’s newest member of the PGA Tour is among four Yellow Jackets in the field for this week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which kicks off the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. Vincent Whaley is set to make the first start of his rookie season, earning the chance after finishing 24th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2019.

The 2017 Tech graduate posted three top-10 finishes and earned more than $167,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, making 16 cuts in 24 starts. He is joined in the field this week by Cameron Tringale, who finished 106th in FedEx Cup points in 2018-19, Richy Werenski, who finished 126th but regained his card by finishing among the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Finals, and Roberto Castro, who was No. 142 last season in FedEx Cup points and retains conditional status.

Elsewhere: Matt Kuchar missed the cut at last weekend’s Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany … Chris Petefish is set to make his fifth start of the Mackenzie Tour season this weekend at the Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. The 2018 Tech graduate had made the cut in all four previous outings, posting his best finish (T5) at the ATB Financial Classic. He sits No. 55 in the Order of Merit … Drew Czuchry and J.T. Griffin are in the field for the High Point Open on the GPro Tour, which begins today.