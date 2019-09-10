Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets are in West Virginia for the PGA Tour 2019-20 season opener … Chris Petefish set to make fifth Mackenzie Tour start … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Georgia Tech’s newest member of the PGA Tour is among four Yellow Jackets in the field for this week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which kicks off the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. Vincent Whaley is set to make the first start of his rookie season, earning the chance after finishing 24th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2019.
The 2017 Tech graduate posted three top-10 finishes and earned more than $167,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, making 16 cuts in 24 starts. He is joined in the field this week by Cameron Tringale, who finished 106th in FedEx Cup points in 2018-19, Richy Werenski, who finished 126th but regained his card by finishing among the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Finals, and Roberto Castro, who was No. 142 last season in FedEx Cup points and retains conditional status.
Elsewhere: Matt Kuchar missed the cut at last weekend’s Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany … Chris Petefish is set to make his fifth start of the Mackenzie Tour season this weekend at the Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. The 2018 Tech graduate had made the cut in all four previous outings, posting his best finish (T5) at the ATB Financial Classic. He sits No. 55 in the Order of Merit … Drew Czuchry and J.T. Griffin are in the field for the High Point Open on the GPro Tour, which begins today.
It was an extremely frustrating and tough year on the golf course for me but Im convinced i will be better from it. Ive always taken risks to try and get better as my goal has always been to reach my max potential. Looking to take advantage of the time away to focus on getting better and back to form. The goal being to get back to the PGA Tour ready to play like I know I can. Thanks to everyone for the constant support! #keepgoing
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier • September 12-15, 2019 • The Old White TPC • White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament • December 12-15, 2019 • tba • tba • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Ally Challenge • September 13-15, 2019 • Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Mackenzie Investments Open • September 5-8, 2019 • Elm Ridge Country Club • Montreal, Quebec • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Zhouzhou Classic • September 19-22, 2019 • Xiangshui Bay Golf Club • Zhouzhou, China
- All Pro Tour: Victoria Open • September 11-14, 2019 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Highland Oaks Golf Club • September 17-18, 2019 • Dothan, Ala.
- G Pro Tour: High Point Open • September 10-12, 2019 • High Point Country Club • High Point, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$460,506 (2018-19)
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour (conditional)
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$674,250 (2018-19)
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-33
73-69-71-69—282 (-6)
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
$41,082 (2019)
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$1,405,632 (2018-19)
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$69,576 (2019)
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut (European Open)
74-74—148 (+4)
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$6,846,357 (2018-19)
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,798,962 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$86,553
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$309,588 (2018-19)
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$411,682 (2018-19)
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$53,748 (2019)
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$1,049,106 (2018-19)
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$851,329 (2018-19)
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
$149,333 (2019)