Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree makes the cut at The Open Championship, grateful for the opportunity … Vince Whaley earns runner-up finish at the Barracuda Championship … Richy Werenski posted third straight top-20 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE GRATEFUL FOR OPPORTUNITY GAINED ON ASIAN TOUR
His Open Championship debut may not have ended in the blaze of glory he had wished for, but Andy Ogletree will not soon forget the experience.
Feeling the effects of a niggling wrist injury that may require surgery, the former Tech All-American signed off at Royal Troon with a birdie-less six-over-par 77.
Following a second-round 72 to make the cut, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion’s designs on a weekend charge in the 152nd edition of the world’s eldest championship were blown off course at the windswept Ayrshire links.
However, the opportunity to feel the heat of a Major championship alongside the world’s best players that came courtesy of his Asian Tour exploits in 2023 was not lost on the three-time International Series winner.
He said: “The Asian Tour is what allowed me to play in tournaments like this, and also the PGA Championship earlier this year.
“To have access to Major championships was awesome for me and I’m forever grateful for what the Asian Tour has done for me – for helping me being able to build my game and have somewhere to play.
“I think you’re going to see a lot more guys taking that pathway as it offers access to Major championships and LIV Golf. The Asian Tour is a great Tour to play on. I’m definitely encouraging all my buddies to go there to play.”
HOW SOME OPEN CHAMPS HAVE CELEBRATED WITH THE CLARET JUG
It stands 21 inches tall, is about 5½ inches around and weighs 5½ pounds.
It’s the Claret Jug – officially the “Golf Champion Trophy” – is one of the most coveted trophies in all of sports. It is awarded annually to the Champion Golfer of the Year, also known as the winner of the British Open (or, Open Championship, if you prefer).
The jug was first awarded in 1873 and over the years, names get etched into it, preserving the achievement for all time.
What golfers do with the jug for the 365 days they get to hold onto it is, well, up the imaginations of those champions. The most time-honored tradition is to drink from it.
Stewart Cink – “We had a group of friends over to our lake house for dinner [to celebrate his 2009 Open Championship victory]. We’d always cook barbecue anytime we got together. That night, we used the Claret Jug to pour the BBQ sauce at the table. We were getting into the wine pretty good.”
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
The Open Championship
Andy Ogletree, a member of the LIV Golf Series in 2024, made his second start in a major this season based in his international Federation ranking, and made the cut on the number at The Open Championship last weekend, finishing in 79th place at Royal Troon with a 19-over-par score of 303. Ogletree had also played in the PGA Championship, but missed the cut.
Stewart Cink, who won The Open in 2009, failed to make the cut.
*****
PGA Tour
Vince Whaley challenged for his first PGA Tour title last weekend at the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour event that is contested under the Modified Stableford scoring system which awards points based on what a player’s score is in each hole (5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, 0 for par, negative for bogeys, etc.)
Whaley, playing on a major medical extension this season, compiled 47 points and finished two behind Nick Dunlap as the runner-up, the highest finish of his career. His previous best was a tie for fifth place at the 2022 ISCO Championship. Whaley jumped nearly 50 spots on the FedEx Cup points list to No. 118.
Hadley is back in action this weekend along with Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar for the 3M Open in the Minneapolis-St. Paul are in Minnesota. All four players currently sit outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup points list with two events remaining in the PGA Tour’s regular season. The top 125 player retain full playing privileges for 2025, while the top 70 continue into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Richy Werenski had another strong week on the Korn Ferry Tour by tying for 15th place at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. The former Tech star, who had played events on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour this season, shot 63 in the opening round and finished at 18-under-par 270. Werenski has tied for 16th, 13th and 15th in his last three starts and now sits No. 41 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. It was the second straight week he has opened an event by posting a 63.
Eight other Yellow Jackets competed at the Price Cutter event, but only Christo Lamprecht made it to the weekend, tying for 50th place at 12-under-par 276.
Lamprecht, Paul Haley II, Chris Petefish, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman are in the field for this week’s NV5 Invitational in Glenview, Ill.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: 3M Open • July 25-28, 2024 • TPC Twin Cities • Blaine, Minn. • Purse: $8.1M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: NV5 Invitational • July 25-28, 2024 • The Glen Club • Glenview, Ill. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship • July 25-28, 2024 • Carnoustie Golf Club • Carnoustie, Scotland • Purse: $2.85M
- PGA Tour Americas: Commissionaires Ottawa Open • July 25-28, 2024 • Eagle Creek Golf Club • Ottawa, Ontario • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series England • August 8-11, 2024 • Foxhills (Longcross Course) • England • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: United Kingdom • July 26-28, 2024 • JCB Golf & Country Club • Great Britain • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Greenville Open • August 7-9, 2024 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 231
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
The Open Championship
missed cut
76-77--153 (+11)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 169
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $251,719
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,778,583
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings (Champions): $251,181
Career earnings (Champions): $545,141
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
T-24
8-5-13-9--35
FedEx Cup points ranking: 127
YTD earnings: $515,103
Career earnings: $12,239,163
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
75-68--143 (-1)
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
73-73--146 (+2)
FedEx Cup points: 223
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 205
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,090,275
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
70-69--139 (-5)
KFT points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $27,131
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T-25
70-68-71-69--278 (-10)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $550,656
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,309,347
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
72-66-68-70--276 (-12)
KFT points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $32,300
Career earnings (KFT): $32,300
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
PGA Tour
The Open Championship
79th
75-72-79-77--303 (+19)
LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,864,417
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,829,500
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
74-73--147 (+3)
KFT Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
70-73--143 (-1)
KFT points ranking: 35
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
74-71--145 (+1)
KFT Points ranking: 110
YTD earnings: $52,500
Career earnings (KFT): $618,210
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
69-73--142 (-2)
KFT points ranking: 44
YTD earnings (KFT): $119,511
Career earnings (KFT): $143,362
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,048,025
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,043,173
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
T-15
63-69-69-69--270 (-18)
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 41
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $560,426
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
2nd
13-9-16-9--47
FedEx Cup points ranking: 117
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642