Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree makes the cut at The Open Championship, grateful for the opportunity … Vince Whaley earns runner-up finish at the Barracuda Championship … Richy Werenski posted third straight top-20 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

OGLETREE GRATEFUL FOR OPPORTUNITY GAINED ON ASIAN TOUR

His Open Championship debut may not have ended in the blaze of glory he had wished for, but Andy Ogletree will not soon forget the experience.

Feeling the effects of a niggling wrist injury that may require surgery, the former Tech All-American signed off at Royal Troon with a birdie-less six-over-par 77.

Following a second-round 72 to make the cut, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion’s designs on a weekend charge in the 152nd edition of the world’s eldest championship were blown off course at the windswept Ayrshire links.

However, the opportunity to feel the heat of a Major championship alongside the world’s best players that came courtesy of his Asian Tour exploits in 2023 was not lost on the three-time International Series winner.

He said: “The Asian Tour is what allowed me to play in tournaments like this, and also the PGA Championship earlier this year.

“To have access to Major championships was awesome for me and I’m forever grateful for what the Asian Tour has done for me – for helping me being able to build my game and have somewhere to play.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more guys taking that pathway as it offers access to Major championships and LIV Golf. The Asian Tour is a great Tour to play on. I’m definitely encouraging all my buddies to go there to play.”

