Three Tech Golfers Honored as All-America Scholars by GCAA

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester, Christo Lamprecht and Hiroshi Tai have been named Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Forrester, who competed in 2023-24 as a graduate student, has been so honored for the fourth time in his career, a first for a Georgia Tech player, while Lamprecht, who graduated in May, received the honor for the third time in his career. Tai, a sophomore, was eligible for the honor for the first time as a sophomore.

The Tech trio have earned multiple academic honors this spring/summer. All three were named to the ACC All-Academic Golf Team in June, while Lamprecht and Tai also were named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Communicators.

Forrester, Lamprecht and Tai all were key contributors to the Tech lineup in 2023-24, helping the Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals of match play at the NCAA Championship. Lamprecht and Tai are both first-team All-Americans in 2024, with Tai winning the NCAA Individual Championship. Forrester started every tournament for the Yellow Jackets in 2023-24.

Lamprecht graduated with honors in May, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Forrester, who received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of 2023, worked a master’s degree in analytics this past year. Tai, a sophomore athletically but a junior academically, majors in business administration.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

A total of 532 NCAA Division I athletes from 180 schools earned 2023-24 GCAA All-America Scholar honors.