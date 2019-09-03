Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski regains PGA Tour status by finishing on the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, while Vincent Whaley becomes a new Tour member for 2019-20 … Matt Kuchar off across the pond again … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Richy Werenski finished two points out of the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list at the end of the PGA Tour regular season, forcing him into the three event Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep his status for 2019-20. He was successful, finishing strong Sunday to secure 24th place in the Finals points list to regain his PGA Tour card.
The former Tech star shot 66-69-69 over the last three rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and tied for seventh in the seven at 12-under-par 276. With his card on the line, Werenski made birdies at 15 and 16 in the final round to clinch his spot. Vincent Whaley, who had already secured his card by finishing among the top 25 points leaders in the regular season, tied for 22nd in the championship.
Werenski will be a member of the Tour for the third straight year, rejoining Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale as members for 2019-20, while Whaley joins them as a rookie.
The top 25 from the Finals and the top 25 from the regular season are ranked alternately to determine their priority in receiving PGA Tour starts for 2019-20.
Roberto Castro, who finished No. 142 in the PGA Tour regular season, and Anders Albertson (172) will have conditional status on the big tour, while Seth Reeves and Ollie Schniederjans will have Korn Ferry Tour status.
Elsewhere: Matt Kuchar, who spent part of his week off following the Tour Championship cheering on the Yellow Jackets’ football team at Clemson last Thursday night, is in Hamburg, Germany this week to compete in the Porsche European Open, one of 11 Americans in the field … Larry Mize tied for 72nd last weekend at the Shaw Charity Classic and stands 80th in Charles Schwab Cup points.
|FedEx Cup Points 2018-19
|Korn Ferry Finals 2019
|Matt Kuchar (16)
|Richy Werenski (T24)
|Chesson Hadley (80)
|Seth Reeves (55)
|Cameron Tringale (106)
|Ollie Schniederjans (69)
|Richy Werenski (126)
|Anders Albertson (76)
|Roberto Castro (142)
|Stewart Cink (T66)
|Anders Albertson (172)
|Stewart Cink (179)
|Ollie Schniederjans (180)
|Seth Reeves (188)
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-67
73-71-72-74—290 (+2)
| Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$460,506
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
142
Earnings
$674,250
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-33
73-69-71-69—282 (-6)
| Points Ranking
179 (PGA Tour)/T66 (KFT)
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
115
Earnings
$41,082
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
80
Earnings
$1,405,632
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$69,576
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
16
Earnings
$6,846,357
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,798,962 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-72
76-69-72—217 +7)
| Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$86,553
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last week
missed cut
71-75—146 (+2)
| Points Ranking
55
Earnings
$309,588
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
75
76-68-76-74—294 (+6)
| Points Ranking
69
Earnings
$411,682
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$53,748
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
106
Earnings
$1,049,106
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-7
72-66-69-69—276 (-12)
| Points Ranking
T-24
Earnings
$851,329
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-22
70-72-67-71—280 (-8)
| Points Ranking
Earned PGA Tour card
Earnings
$149,333