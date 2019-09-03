Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski regains PGA Tour status by finishing on the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, while Vincent Whaley becomes a new Tour member for 2019-20 … Matt Kuchar off across the pond again … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Richy Werenski finished two points out of the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list at the end of the PGA Tour regular season, forcing him into the three event Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep his status for 2019-20. He was successful, finishing strong Sunday to secure 24th place in the Finals points list to regain his PGA Tour card.

The former Tech star shot 66-69-69 over the last three rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and tied for seventh in the seven at 12-under-par 276. With his card on the line, Werenski made birdies at 15 and 16 in the final round to clinch his spot. Vincent Whaley, who had already secured his card by finishing among the top 25 points leaders in the regular season, tied for 22nd in the championship.

Werenski will be a member of the Tour for the third straight year, rejoining Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale as members for 2019-20, while Whaley joins them as a rookie.

The top 25 from the Finals and the top 25 from the regular season are ranked alternately to determine their priority in receiving PGA Tour starts for 2019-20.

Roberto Castro, who finished No. 142 in the PGA Tour regular season, and Anders Albertson (172) will have conditional status on the big tour, while Seth Reeves and Ollie Schniederjans will have Korn Ferry Tour status.

Elsewhere: Matt Kuchar, who spent part of his week off following the Tour Championship cheering on the Yellow Jackets’ football team at Clemson last Thursday night, is in Hamburg, Germany this week to compete in the Porsche European Open, one of 11 Americans in the field … Larry Mize tied for 72nd last weekend at the Shaw Charity Classic and stands 80th in Charles Schwab Cup points.