Hiroshi Tai Named Singapore Golfer of the Year

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfer Hiroshi Tai won the NCAA individual championship last spring, earning him a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2025 Masters, and earned first-team All-America honors. For his feats, Tai was named Male Golfer of the Year at the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) Annual Gala and Awards dinner Thursday at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Tai, a junior, became Tech’s fourth all-time national collegiate champion last spring when he earned a one-stroke victory at the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. The three-time collegiate tournament winner was a first-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association and a second-team choice by Golfweek magazine last year, finishing the spring ranked No. 38 in the Scoreboard NCAA individual rankings. He finished out of the top 25 only once in 12 events while playing No. 3 in the Tech lineup. The Singapore native enters the fall No. 22 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

He earned pre-season honors by three organizations ahead of the start of the 2024 fall season, named to the Fall Watch List for the Fred Haskins Award and to pre-season All-America lists by Golf Channel and Golfweek magazine.

Tai is one of 25 collegiate golfers on the watch list for the Haskins Award, for which Christo Lamprecht was a finalist last year, and won by former Tech All-Americans David Duval, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar and Bryce Molder.