Donehew, Kuchar to Receive the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Georgia Tech standouts Danielle Donehew (women’s basketball) and Matt Kuchar (golf) have been selected to receive of the prestigious NCAA Silver Anniversary award, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

One of the NCAA’s most prestigious awards, the Silver Anniversary Award recognizes distinguished individuals for their collegiate and professional achievements on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate careers. Representatives of NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former student-athletes, select each year’s recipients.

Donehew and Kuchar are two of six recipients of the award. They are joined in the 2025 class by Harvard football star Isaiah Kacyvenski, Gallaudet two-sport athlete Ronda Jo Miller, UCLA swimmer Keiko Price and Stanford volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. The NCAA will recognize the honorees at the Honors Celebration during the 2025 NCAA Convention on Jan. 14 in Nashville, Tenn.

A recent inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Donehew was a four-year letterwinner for Georgia Tech women’s basketball (1996-00). She was named an ACC Legend in 2013, was a two-time academic all-acc and CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree twice. Donehew set the program record with eight made three-pointers in a game twice and owns the program record for three-pointers made in a season with 86 made in 1998-99. In 2001, Donehew was awarded an ACC Postgraduate Scholarship and has since dedicated her career to enhancing the game of women’s basketball.

Since graduation, Donehew has held nearly every position in women’s basketball from the collegiate to professional ranks. In July 2014, she was named the executive director of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), becoming only the third person to lead the organization in its 40-plus year history. She is currently the longest serving leader of the major women’s basketball stakeholder positions and serves the full vertical pipeline of the game for over 3,800+ members of the WBCA.

In addition to her role at the WBCA, Donehew serves as a member of 12 boards and committees including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee and Competition Committee and Naismith Memorial Basketball HOF’s Board of Trustees and Women’s Committee. In addition to her work with women’s basketball organizational bodies, Donehew has been involved with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund since 2014, serving on the board, and establishing the organization as the WBCA Charity of Choice. Donehew served as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee under legendary head coach Pat Summitt before beginning her professional career. Inspired by Summitt’s influence, Donehew was the co-founder of the Pat Summitt Foundation and has served as the president since 2011.