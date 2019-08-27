Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar finishes 2018-19 PGA Tour season No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings … Five former Jackets competing for PGA Tour cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Matt Kuchar tied for 16th place at the season-ending Tour Championship last weekend in Atlanta, but his accomplishments during the 2018-19 Tour season amounted to his best year since 2013, when he won twice and finished No. 2 in the FedEx Cup race.

The three-time Georgia Tech All-American won two tournaments, giving him nine victories for his career, and finished as the runner-up in two others, giving him 12 of those. He recorded eight top-10 finishes, giving him 106 in his career. He made 20 cuts in 22 events, earning nearly $6.3 million for the season and putting him over $50 for his career, No. 8 all-time on the PGA Tour.

In the majors, Kuchar tied for 12th at the Masters, tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, tied for 16th at the U.S. Open and tied for 41st at the Open Championship. He’ll make appearances in all four majors next year because he qualified for the Tour Championship.

Just as important, he finished among the top eight players in Presidents Cup points and earned an automatic spot on the United States team for the biennial event that will be held Dec. 9-12 in Melbourne, Australia.

Joining him for the 2019-20 season as full-fledged PGA Tour members will be Chesson Hadley, who finished No. 80 in the FedEx Cup race, Cameron Tringale, who finished No. 106, and Vincent Whaley, who finished 25th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season and will be a rookie on the PGA Tour. Richy Werenski (No. 126), Roberto Castro (No. 142), Anders Albertson (No. 172), Stewart Cink (No. 179), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) will have conditional status, and all but Castro are attempting to earn full status through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Matt Kuchar at the Tour Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

It’s last chance for five former Yellow Jackets to regain their full PGA Tour cards for next season when Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski tee it up at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

The top 25 earners in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will be awared PGA Tpour cards after the close of the final round on Sunday. Reeves is currently the closest at No. 39 through two events, with Werenski at No. 53, Schniederjans at No. 58 and Albertson at No. 63.

Vincent Whaley, who already has secured his card through the Korn Ferry regular season, is also in the field after sitting out the Albertsons Boise Open last weekend.

Elsewhere:  Larry Mize tied for 60th last weekend at the Boeing Classic and remains 79th in Charles Schwab Cup points.

FedEx Cup Points 2018-19 Korn Ferry Finals 2019
Matt Kuchar (16) Seth Reeves (39)
Chesson Hadley (80) Richy Werenski (T53)
Cameron Tringale (106) Ollie Schniederjans (58)
Richy Werenski (126) Anders Albertson (63)
Roberto Castro (142) Stewart Cink (T59)
Anders Albertson (172)  
Stewart Cink (179)  
Ollie Schniederjans (180)  
Seth Reeves (188)  

 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		  Last Week
T-43
70-66-69-71—276 (-8)		 Points Ranking
63
Earnings
$460,506
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,267,835
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
142
Earnings
$674,250
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,670,521
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		 Last Week
missed cut
71-69—140 (-2)		 Points Ranking
179 (PGA Tour)/T82 (KFT)
Earnings
$368,008
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
74-72—146 (+6)		 Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
77-74—151 (+11)		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
115
Earnings
$41,082
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,599,542
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
80
Earnings
$1,405,632
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$69,576
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-16
66-72-71-74—283 (-1)		 Points Ranking
16
Earnings
$6,846,357
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,798,962 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-60
70-75-73—218 (+2)		 Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$86,553
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		 Last week
T-37
69-68-66-72—275 (-9)		 Points Ranking
39
Earnings
$309,588
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals 		  Last Week
T-56
69-66-74-69—287 (-6)		 Points Ranking
58
Earnings
$411,682
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$53,748
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,919,704
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
106
Earnings
$1,049,106
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $2,829,700
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		  Last Week
missed cut
74-67—141 (-1)		 Points Ranking
T-53
Earnings
$851,329
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $149,333
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: Korn Ferry Finals		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
Earned PGA Tour card
Earnings
$149,333

