Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar finishes 2018-19 PGA Tour season No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings … Five former Jackets competing for PGA Tour cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Matt Kuchar tied for 16th place at the season-ending Tour Championship last weekend in Atlanta, but his accomplishments during the 2018-19 Tour season amounted to his best year since 2013, when he won twice and finished No. 2 in the FedEx Cup race.
The three-time Georgia Tech All-American won two tournaments, giving him nine victories for his career, and finished as the runner-up in two others, giving him 12 of those. He recorded eight top-10 finishes, giving him 106 in his career. He made 20 cuts in 22 events, earning nearly $6.3 million for the season and putting him over $50 for his career, No. 8 all-time on the PGA Tour.
In the majors, Kuchar tied for 12th at the Masters, tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, tied for 16th at the U.S. Open and tied for 41st at the Open Championship. He’ll make appearances in all four majors next year because he qualified for the Tour Championship.
Just as important, he finished among the top eight players in Presidents Cup points and earned an automatic spot on the United States team for the biennial event that will be held Dec. 9-12 in Melbourne, Australia.
Joining him for the 2019-20 season as full-fledged PGA Tour members will be Chesson Hadley, who finished No. 80 in the FedEx Cup race, Cameron Tringale, who finished No. 106, and Vincent Whaley, who finished 25th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season and will be a rookie on the PGA Tour. Richy Werenski (No. 126), Roberto Castro (No. 142), Anders Albertson (No. 172), Stewart Cink (No. 179), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) will have conditional status, and all but Castro are attempting to earn full status through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
It’s last chance for five former Yellow Jackets to regain their full PGA Tour cards for next season when Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski tee it up at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.
The top 25 earners in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will be awared PGA Tpour cards after the close of the final round on Sunday. Reeves is currently the closest at No. 39 through two events, with Werenski at No. 53, Schniederjans at No. 58 and Albertson at No. 63.
Vincent Whaley, who already has secured his card through the Korn Ferry regular season, is also in the field after sitting out the Albertsons Boise Open last weekend.
Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 60th last weekend at the Boeing Classic and remains 79th in Charles Schwab Cup points.
|FedEx Cup Points 2018-19
|Korn Ferry Finals 2019
|Matt Kuchar (16)
|Seth Reeves (39)
|Chesson Hadley (80)
|Richy Werenski (T53)
|Cameron Tringale (106)
|Ollie Schniederjans (58)
|Richy Werenski (126)
|Anders Albertson (63)
|Roberto Castro (142)
|Stewart Cink (T59)
|Anders Albertson (172)
|Stewart Cink (179)
|Ollie Schniederjans (180)
|Seth Reeves (188)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier • September 21-15, 2019 • The Old White TPC • White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship • August 30-September 2, 2019 • Victoria National Golf Club • Newburgh, Ind. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Shaw Charity Classic • August 30-September 1, 2019 • Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club • Calgary, Alberta • Purse: $2,350,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Mackenzie Investments Open • September 5-8, 2019 • Elm Ridge Country Club • Montreal, Quebec • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Zhouzhou Classic • September 19-22, 2019 • Xiangshui Bay Golf Club • Zhouzhou, China
- All Pro Tour: Victoria Open • September 11-14, 2019 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Deerfield Golf Club • September 9-10, 2019 • Canton, Miss.
- G Pro Tour: High Point Open • September 10-12, 2019 • High Point Country Club • High Point, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-43
70-66-69-71—276 (-8)
| Points Ranking
63
Earnings
$460,506
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
142
Earnings
$674,250
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
missed cut
71-69—140 (-2)
| Points Ranking
179 (PGA Tour)/T82 (KFT)
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
74-72—146 (+6)
| Money ranking
T-152 (GPro)/185 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
77-74—151 (+11)
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
115
Earnings
$41,082
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
80
Earnings
$1,405,632
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$69,576
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-16
66-72-71-74—283 (-1)
| Points Ranking
16
Earnings
$6,846,357
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,798,962 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-60
70-75-73—218 (+2)
| Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$86,553
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last week
T-37
69-68-66-72—275 (-9)
| Points Ranking
39
Earnings
$309,588
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-56
69-66-74-69—287 (-6)
| Points Ranking
58
Earnings
$411,682
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$53,748
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
106
Earnings
$1,049,106
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
missed cut
74-67—141 (-1)
| Points Ranking
T-53
Earnings
$851,329
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
Earned PGA Tour card
Earnings
$149,333