Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar finishes 2018-19 PGA Tour season No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings … Five former Jackets competing for PGA Tour cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Matt Kuchar tied for 16th place at the season-ending Tour Championship last weekend in Atlanta, but his accomplishments during the 2018-19 Tour season amounted to his best year since 2013, when he won twice and finished No. 2 in the FedEx Cup race.

The three-time Georgia Tech All-American won two tournaments, giving him nine victories for his career, and finished as the runner-up in two others, giving him 12 of those. He recorded eight top-10 finishes, giving him 106 in his career. He made 20 cuts in 22 events, earning nearly $6.3 million for the season and putting him over $50 for his career, No. 8 all-time on the PGA Tour.

In the majors, Kuchar tied for 12th at the Masters, tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, tied for 16th at the U.S. Open and tied for 41st at the Open Championship. He’ll make appearances in all four majors next year because he qualified for the Tour Championship.

Just as important, he finished among the top eight players in Presidents Cup points and earned an automatic spot on the United States team for the biennial event that will be held Dec. 9-12 in Melbourne, Australia.

Joining him for the 2019-20 season as full-fledged PGA Tour members will be Chesson Hadley, who finished No. 80 in the FedEx Cup race, Cameron Tringale, who finished No. 106, and Vincent Whaley, who finished 25th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season and will be a rookie on the PGA Tour. Richy Werenski (No. 126), Roberto Castro (No. 142), Anders Albertson (No. 172), Stewart Cink (No. 179), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) will have conditional status, and all but Castro are attempting to earn full status through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.