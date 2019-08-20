Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar comes to Atlanta for the Tour Championship No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings … Kuchar earns an automatic spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, surpasses $50M in career earnings … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Matt Kuchar only tied for 52nd place at last weekend’s BMW Championship at famed Medinah Country Club, but it was still a big weekend for the two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year. He surpassed $50 million in career earnings last weekend, and ranks No. 8 all-time on the PGA Tour.
The three-time Tech All-American, who has been a staple in the Tour Championship, competing for the ninth time in the last 10 years, comes to Atlanta No. 7 on the FedEx Cup points list, which means he begins the Tour Championship 4-under-par under the Tour Championship’s new staggered start.
This year, the Tour Championship’s final leaderboard will also represent the final FedExCup standings for the top 30 players. Stroke play will be used to determine the champion of the PGA Tour’s season-long points race. To recognize players for their regular-season performance, there will be an unprecedented staggered start to the TOUR Championship utilizing a concept called Starting Strokes.
The FedExCup leaders will begin the event with a head-start on the competition. The player who finishes the four rounds at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club with the lowest score in relation to par will win the FedExCup. There is also a bigger payout for the FedEx Cup race.
Read the details of the new scoring and bonus money format here.
The PGA Tour finalized the eight players who earned automatic spots on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, which will be played in December in Melbourne, Australia. Kuchar is on the U.S. team for the fifth consecutive time, and is the most experienced competitor on the team.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Five former Yellow Jackets competed in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last weekend, four of whom are working to regain their PGA Tour status after finishing outside the top 125 in 2918-19.
Vincent Whaley, who became the latest Yellow Jacket to earn a PGA Tour card with his No. 25 finish in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season, played the best of the five, tying for 23rd place (280, -4).
Seth Reeves (T-37), Richy Werenski (T-37) and Ollie Schniederjans (T-45) all made the cut, while Anders Albertson missed.
An additional 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded following the conclusion of the three-event Finals, which continued this week with the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco (Aug. 22-25) and concludes with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Aug. 30-Sept. 2). The second set of 25 cards will be based on points earned solely in the Finals.
Richy Werenski, who finished No. 126 in the FedEx Cup season, Roberto Castro (No. 142), Anders Albertson (No. 172), Stewart Cink (No. 179), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) are all eligible to participate. Castro did not compete in the first event and is not entered this week, but Stewart Cink will play in Boise.
Elsewhere: Chris Petefish made his fourth Mackenzie Tour start of the season but it didn’t go as well as the previous three, a tie for 53rd place after finishing with a 79. Petefish has a tie for fifth and a tie for 14th in four Canadian Tour events and sits 51st on the order of merit, and has also made a start this year on the Korn Ferry Tour … Larry Mize tied for 51st at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open and sits 79th in Charles Schwab Cup points.
|FedEx Cup Points 2018-19
|Korn Ferry Points 2019
|Matt Kuchar (7)
|Vincent Whaley (25)
|Chesson Hadley (80)
|Paul Haley II (76)
|Cameron Tringale (106)
|Nicholas Thompson (93)
|Richy Werenski (126)
|J.T. Griffin (115)
|Roberto Castro (142)
|Chris Petefish (190)
|Anders Albertson (172)
|Stewart Cink (179)
|Ollie Schniederjans (180)
|Seth Reeves (188)
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
missed cut
77-77—154 (+12)
| Points Ranking
T-59
Earnings
$449,226
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
142
Earnings
$674,250
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
179
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
T-130 (GPro)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
73-71—144 (+4)
| Money ranking
50 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
115
Earnings
$41,082
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
80
Earnings
$1,405,632
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$69,576
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,002,667
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-52
71-70-73-70—284 (-4)
| Points Ranking
7
Earnings
$6,294,690
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,795,277 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-51
74-72-71—217 (+1)
| Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$82,878
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $39,999 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-53 (MacKenzie Tour)
68-69-69-79—385 (-3)
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/51 (MT)
Earnings
$35,279 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/157 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last week
T-37
69-70-69-74—282 (-2)
| Points Ranking
T-30
Earnings
$309,588
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-45
70-71-74-68—283 (-1)
| Points Ranking
T-36
Earnings
$411,682
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$53,748
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
106
Earnings
$1,049,106
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-37
71-71-65-75—282 (-2)
| Points Ranking
T-30
Earnings
$851,329
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Finals
| Last Week
T-23
72-69-67-72—280 (-4)
| Points Ranking
Earned PGA Tour card
Earnings
$149,333