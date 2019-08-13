Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar advances in the FedEx Cup playoffs and will play in the BMW Championship this week … Vincent Whaley becomes the newest Yellow Jacket to earn a PGA Tour card … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Three former Yellow Jackets competed last weekend in The Northern Trust, the first stage of the 2019 FedEx Cup playoffs, but only Matt Kuchar has moved on, despite missing the cut. The top 70 on the FedEx Cup points list continue on to this week’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, and the top 30 after the BMW come to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.
Kuchar, who shot 70-73 last weekend, dropped only one spot in the FedEx Cup race to fourth. With two wins and eight top-10s this season, he is sitting at his highest position since finishing a career-best second in the 2010 FedEx Cup. He led the race for most of the season before being overtaken at the Open Championship and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. Kuchar is 667 points behind Koepka, 461 behind Patrick Reed, who won The Northern Trust, and 357 behind Rory McIlroy. Each FedEx Cup event offers 2,000 points to the winner.
Chesson Hadley’s season came to end after finishing tied for 43rd place at The Northern Trust and finishing the year at No. 80 on the FedEx Cup list. Cameron Tringale, who was forced to retain his PGA Tour privileges the last two years by competing in the Korn Ferry Tour finals, made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but missed the cut at The Northern Trust and finished No. 101 in the FedEx Cup race. Tringale began June outside the top 125 but had four top-20s in his last six starts, and had a pair of top-10 finishes this season.
Whaley Claims Final PGA Tour Card After Missing Cut
Meanwhile, Vincent Whaley became the latest Yellow Jacket to earn a PGA Tour card, finishing No. 25 in Korn Ferry Tour points despite missing the cut in the final regular season event, the WinCo Foods Portland Open. The 2017 Tech graduate, a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, earned the final PGA TOUR card after waiting 48 hours to see if his 761 points would ultimately be enough.
“Honestly, I probably had the worst two days of my life trying to figure it out, doing the math and being a complete psychopath,” said Whaley. “It was a horrible two days, but it worked out … I’m just really happy right now. This is a dream since I started playing golf, to make it onto the PGA TOUR.”
Whaley made 14 cuts in 22 events in 2019, including three top-10 performances.
The 25 TOUR card earners will carry over Points to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where positions on the Priority Ranking list, used to set TOUR fields each week, will be finalized. The three-event playoff begins this weekend in Columbus, Ohio.
Paul Haley II, who missed the cut the last two weekend, fell to No. 76 on the points list and missed by one position of making the Korn Ferry Finals – the top 75 join with PGA Tour members who finished No. 126-200 in FedEx Cup points and can regain their status through the finals. Nicholas Thompson, who tied for 24th in Portland, finished at No. 93, while J.T. Griffin (T-60 at Portland) finished No. 115.
What’s Next
An additional 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded following the conclusion of the three-event Finals, which begin this week in Columbus, Ohio, with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The final two events consist of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco (Aug. 22-25) and Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Aug. 30-Sept. 2). The second set of 25 cards will be based on points earned solely in the Finals.
Richy Werenski, who finished No. 126 in the FedEx Cup season, Roberto Castro (No. 142), Anders Albertson (No. 172), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) are all eligible to participate and are in the field for the Nationwide event this weekend.
Elsewhere: Chris Petefish earned his best finish on the MacKenzie Tour last weekend with a tie for fifth place at the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary, Alberta. Petefish shot 13-under-par 271 in his third start this season, having tied for 14th the week before at the 1932byBateman Open. The 2018 graduate has also made a start this year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
172
Earnings
$449,226
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,267,835
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
142
Earnings
$674,250
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
179
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
T-130 (GPro)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
50 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-36
67-70-66-79—282 (-2)
| Points ranking
115
Earnings
$41,082
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,599,542
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-43
66-72-73-69—280 (-4)
| Points Ranking
80
Earnings
$1,405,632
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
68-71—139 -3)
| Points Ranking
76
Earnings
$69,576
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,981,096
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
70-73—143 (-1)
| Points Ranking
4
Earnings
$6,273,119
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,790,392 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$77,983
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $39,354 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-5 (MacKenzie Tour)
64-70-70-67—271 (-13)
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/49 (MT)
Earnings
$34,624 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
69-74—143 (-1)
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/157 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
188
Earnings
$309,588
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
180
Earnings
$411,682
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-24
68-70-69-66—273 (-11)
| Points Ranking
93
Earnings
$53,748
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-71—142 (E)
| Points Ranking
106
Earnings
$1,049,106
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,829,700
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
126
Earnings
$851,329
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $149,333
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-70—143 (+1)
| Points Ranking
25
Earnings
$149,333