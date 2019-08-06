Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs … Vincent Whaley in position to earn a PGA Tour card with a good performance in the final regular-season Korn Ferry Tour event this week … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Three former Yellow Jackets are headed to Jersey City, N.J., this weekend for The Northern Trust, the first stage of the 2019 FedEx Cup playoffs. The top 125 finishers in the season-long FedEx Cup points race made the cut for this weekend, with Matt Kuchar finishing third, followed by Chesson Hadley at No. 82 and Cameron Tringale at No. 101.

Kuchar, with two wins and eight top-10s this season, is sitting at his highest position since finishing a career-best second in the 2010 FedEx Cup. He led the race for most of the season before being overtaken at the Open Championship and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. Kuchar is a mere two points behind McIlroy, but 574 points behind Koepka. Each FedEx Cup event offers 2,000 points to the winner.

Hadley has posted three top-10 finishes this season, but two of those came in the fall portion of the schedule. He had missed three straight cuts between tying for ninth place at the U.S. Open and tying for 53rd last weekend at the Wyndham Championship, a home-state event for the Raleigh, N.C., native.

Tringale, who was forced to retain his PGA Tour privileges the last two years by competing in the Korn Ferry Tour finals, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, when he finished 107th in the FedEx Cup race. He had made the playoffs six years running through the 2016 season. Tringale began June outside the top 125 but had four top-20s in his last six starts, and has a pair of top-10 finishes this season.

The top 70 points leaders after The Northern Trust this weekend will continue on to week 2, the BMW Championship Aug. 15-18 at Medinah Country Club. The top 30 in points after the BMW will come to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Missing the playoffs were Richy Werenski, who fell shy by a scant 1.6 FedEx Cup points and finished No. 126, Roberto Castro (No. 142). Both players played well last weekend at the Wyndham Champoionship, each breaking 70 all four rounds, but were unable to make a big enough points jump to make the playoffs. Both players, by finishing in the top 150, retain conditional PGA Tour status.

They are also eligible to compete in the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Finals – the top 75 finishers in the Korn Ferry regular season and PGA Tour players finishing No. 126-200 are eligible – along with Anders Albertson (No. 172), Stewart Cink (No. 179), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 180) and Seth Reeves (No. 188). The top 25 finishers in the three-event Korn Ferry Finals are awarded PGA Tour cards.