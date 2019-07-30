Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Six Yellow Jackets in the field for the PGA Tour regular season finale in Greensboro, N.C. this weekend … Kuchar, Tringale both assured of making the FedEx Cup playoffs and will take the week off … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

The last stop in the PGA Tour’s regular season comes this weekend at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., which represents the last chance for some of the nine Yellow Jackets on the PGA Tour to maintain their status.

Six former Jackets are in the field this weekend at the Wyndham, and only one of them, North Carolina native Chesson Hadley (77th in the FedEx Cup race) is assured of playing next week when the playoffs begin. Richy Werenski sits just two spots outside the top 125, while Roberto Castro is No. 141. Both need high finishes to not only advance to the playoffs but to maintain their PGA Tour status for 2019-20.

Anders Albertson (No. 170), Stewart Cink (No. 177) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) need something close to a victory to leap into the top 125. Ollie Schniederjans, who is No. 180, is not in the field for the Wyndham. PGA Tour players who finish No. 126-200 can regain their cards through the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar will enter the playoffs no higher than No. 3 in FedEx Cup points, comfortably in position to win the FedEx Cup title. After holding the top spot most of the 2018-19 season, the two-time winner was overtaken in the last two weeks by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Cameron Tringale, like Kuchar, is not in the field this week but has ridden a strong run of play in June and July to rise to No. 95 in FedEx Cup points and is assured of keeping his card for 2019-20.

Tringale, who will enter the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in October, tied for 18th last weekend at the Barracuda Championship, flirting with the lead after 54 holes. It was his fifth top-25 finish in his last eight events, worth a jump of 49 positions in the FedEx Cup race and allowing him to avoid the Korn Ferry finals route to keep his card for the first time in three years.

Werenski (41st) and Reeves (48th) were the only other Jackets to make the cut at the Barracuda last weekend.

Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour):  With two events remaining in the regular season, Vincent Whaley remains the only former Yellow Jacket in position to earn a PGA Tour card for 2018-19, sitting at No. 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points after tying for 56th last weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. The top 25 in points at the end of the regular season are awarded PGA Tour privileges for next season, while the top 75 maintain their status on the Korn Ferry Tour and play in the Finals. Paul Haley II, who missed the cut last weekend, sits at No. 70 on the points list.

Nicholas Thompson, who tied for 32nd at the Price Cutter, ranks No. 96, while J.T. Griffin (T-58 at PCCC) is No. 114.

Elsewhere:  Larry Mize tied missed the cut (149, +9) at the Senior Open Championship last weekend in Lancashire, England, and stands 80th in Charles Schwab Cup points. The PGA Tour Champions is off until Aug. 16-18 … Shun Yat Hak tied for 56th at last weekend’s weather-shortened Dongguan Open and sits 48th in the PGA Tour China Order of Merit … Chris Petefish earned $7,625 by tying for fourth place last weekend at the CoBank Colorado Open in Denver, Colo., a state open championship that attracts some name pros because of its $100,000 first prize. Petefish shot 17-under-par 271, seven strokes behind PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders. The 2018 graduate has made starts this year on the Korn Ferry and MacKenzie Tours … Michael Pisciotta tied for 32nd at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open on the All Pro Tour, winning $905 for his first check on that tour. James Clark missed the cut.

FedEx Cup Points Update Korn Ferry Points Update
Matt Kuchar (3) Vincent Whaley (20)
Chesson Hadley (77) Paul Haley II (68)
Cameron Tringale (95) Nicholas Thompson (96)
Richy Werenski (127) J.T. Griffin (114)
Roberto Castro (141) Chris Petefish (189)
Anders Albertson (170)  
Stewart Cink (177)  
Ollie Schniederjans (180)  
Seth Reeves (188)  

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Wyndham Championship • August 1-4, 2019 • Sedgefield Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $6,200,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Ellie Mae Classic • August 1-4, 2019 • TPC Stonebrae • Hayward, Calif. • Purse: $600,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Dick’s Sporting Goods Open • August 16-18, 2019 • En-Joie Golf Club • Endicott, N.Y. • Purse: $2,050,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  1932byBateman Open • August 1-4, 2019 • Edmonton Country Club • Edmonton, Alberta • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  TBD • September 12-15, 2019
  • All Pro Tour:  Taco Bell Natchez Classic • August 7-10, 2019 • Beau Pre Country Club • Natchez, Miss. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Stoney Creek Golf Club • July 31-August 1, 2019 • Whitsett, N.C.
  • G Pro Tour:  Bryan Park – Champions • July 31-August 1, 2019 • Bryan Park Golf Club • Greensboro, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
E-3 (+3)		 Points Ranking
171
Earnings
$449,226
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,253,681
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
141
Earnings
$660,096
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,670,521
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
177
Earnings
$368,008
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (APT)
72-74—146 (+3)		 Money ranking
T-130 (GPro)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
75 (GPro)
Earnings
$2,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
missed cut (PGA Tour)
-8-1 (-7)		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $56,712
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
T-58
69-69-75-70—293 (-5)		 Points ranking
114
Earnings
$35,816
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,557,823
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
77
Earnings
$1,363,914
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
T-56
72-71—143 (+3)		 Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
76-69—145 (+1)		 Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$69,576
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $49,981,096
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-43
70-70-71-69—280 (E)		 Points Ranking
3
Earnings
$6,273,119
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,790,392 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
missed cut
73-76—149 (+9)		 Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$77,983
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $25,090 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
T-4 (Colorado Open)
66-71-66-68—271 (-17)		 Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)/150 (MT)
Earnings
$25,090 (combined)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
T-32 (APT)
70-73-73-70—286 (-1)		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/157 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last week
T-48
9-7-E-7 (+23)		 Points Ranking
188
Earnings
$309,588
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: PGA Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
180
Earnings
$411,682
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,583,337
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
T-32
69-66-72-71—278 (-10)		 Points Ranking
96
Earnings
$45,670
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,919,704
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-18
7-7-15-3 (+32)		 Points Ranking
95
Earnings
$1,049,106
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $2,806,750
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
T-41
10-7-4-5 (+26)		 Points Ranking
127
Earnings
$828,389
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $147,538
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
T-56
68-71-70-73—282 (-6)		 Points Ranking
20
Earnings
$147,538

