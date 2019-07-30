Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Six Yellow Jackets in the field for the PGA Tour regular season finale in Greensboro, N.C. this weekend … Kuchar, Tringale both assured of making the FedEx Cup playoffs and will take the week off … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
The last stop in the PGA Tour’s regular season comes this weekend at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., which represents the last chance for some of the nine Yellow Jackets on the PGA Tour to maintain their status.
Six former Jackets are in the field this weekend at the Wyndham, and only one of them, North Carolina native Chesson Hadley (77th in the FedEx Cup race) is assured of playing next week when the playoffs begin. Richy Werenski sits just two spots outside the top 125, while Roberto Castro is No. 141. Both need high finishes to not only advance to the playoffs but to maintain their PGA Tour status for 2019-20.
Anders Albertson (No. 170), Stewart Cink (No. 177) and Seth Reeves (No. 188) need something close to a victory to leap into the top 125. Ollie Schniederjans, who is No. 180, is not in the field for the Wyndham. PGA Tour players who finish No. 126-200 can regain their cards through the Korn Ferry Tour finals.
Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar will enter the playoffs no higher than No. 3 in FedEx Cup points, comfortably in position to win the FedEx Cup title. After holding the top spot most of the 2018-19 season, the two-time winner was overtaken in the last two weeks by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.
Cameron Tringale, like Kuchar, is not in the field this week but has ridden a strong run of play in June and July to rise to No. 95 in FedEx Cup points and is assured of keeping his card for 2019-20.
Tringale, who will enter the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in October, tied for 18th last weekend at the Barracuda Championship, flirting with the lead after 54 holes. It was his fifth top-25 finish in his last eight events, worth a jump of 49 positions in the FedEx Cup race and allowing him to avoid the Korn Ferry finals route to keep his card for the first time in three years.
Werenski (41st) and Reeves (48th) were the only other Jackets to make the cut at the Barracuda last weekend.
Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): With two events remaining in the regular season, Vincent Whaley remains the only former Yellow Jacket in position to earn a PGA Tour card for 2018-19, sitting at No. 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points after tying for 56th last weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. The top 25 in points at the end of the regular season are awarded PGA Tour privileges for next season, while the top 75 maintain their status on the Korn Ferry Tour and play in the Finals. Paul Haley II, who missed the cut last weekend, sits at No. 70 on the points list.
Nicholas Thompson, who tied for 32nd at the Price Cutter, ranks No. 96, while J.T. Griffin (T-58 at PCCC) is No. 114.
Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied missed the cut (149, +9) at the Senior Open Championship last weekend in Lancashire, England, and stands 80th in Charles Schwab Cup points. The PGA Tour Champions is off until Aug. 16-18 … Shun Yat Hak tied for 56th at last weekend’s weather-shortened Dongguan Open and sits 48th in the PGA Tour China Order of Merit … Chris Petefish earned $7,625 by tying for fourth place last weekend at the CoBank Colorado Open in Denver, Colo., a state open championship that attracts some name pros because of its $100,000 first prize. Petefish shot 17-under-par 271, seven strokes behind PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders. The 2018 graduate has made starts this year on the Korn Ferry and MacKenzie Tours … Michael Pisciotta tied for 32nd at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open on the All Pro Tour, winning $905 for his first check on that tour. James Clark missed the cut.
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Korn Ferry Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (3)
|Vincent Whaley (20)
|Chesson Hadley (77)
|Paul Haley II (68)
|Cameron Tringale (95)
|Nicholas Thompson (96)
|Richy Werenski (127)
|J.T. Griffin (114)
|Roberto Castro (141)
|Chris Petefish (189)
|Anders Albertson (170)
|Stewart Cink (177)
|Ollie Schniederjans (180)
|Seth Reeves (188)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship • August 1-4, 2019 • Sedgefield Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $6,200,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Ellie Mae Classic • August 1-4, 2019 • TPC Stonebrae • Hayward, Calif. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open • August 16-18, 2019 • En-Joie Golf Club • Endicott, N.Y. • Purse: $2,050,000
- Mackenzie Tour: 1932byBateman Open • August 1-4, 2019 • Edmonton Country Club • Edmonton, Alberta • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: TBD • September 12-15, 2019
- All Pro Tour: Taco Bell Natchez Classic • August 7-10, 2019 • Beau Pre Country Club • Natchez, Miss. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Stoney Creek Golf Club • July 31-August 1, 2019 • Whitsett, N.C.
- G Pro Tour: Bryan Park – Champions • July 31-August 1, 2019 • Bryan Park Golf Club • Greensboro, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
E-3 (+3)
| Points Ranking
171
Earnings
$449,226
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,253,681
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
141
Earnings
$660,096
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,670,521
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
177
Earnings
$368,008
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
72-74—146 (+3)
| Money ranking
T-130 (GPro)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,777
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
75 (GPro)
Earnings
$2,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
missed cut (PGA Tour)
-8-1 (-7)
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $56,712
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-58
69-69-75-70—293 (-5)
| Points ranking
114
Earnings
$35,816
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
77
Earnings
$1,363,914
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
T-56
72-71—143 (+3)
| Order of Merit ranking
48
Earnings
¥108,112
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
76-69—145 (+1)
| Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$69,576
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,981,096
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-43
70-70-71-69—280 (E)
| Points Ranking
3
Earnings
$6,273,119
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,790,392 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
missed cut
73-76—149 (+9)
| Schwab Cup Rank
80
Earnings
$77,983
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $25,090 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-4 (Colorado Open)
66-71-66-68—271 (-17)
| Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)/150 (MT)
Earnings
$25,090 (combined)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-32 (APT)
70-73-73-70—286 (-1)
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/157 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
T-48
9-7-E-7 (+23)
| Points Ranking
188
Earnings
$309,588
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
180
Earnings
$411,682
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,583,337
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-32
69-66-72-71—278 (-10)
| Points Ranking
96
Earnings
$45,670
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,919,704
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-18
7-7-15-3 (+32)
| Points Ranking
95
Earnings
$1,049,106
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,806,750
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-41
10-7-4-5 (+26)
| Points Ranking
127
Earnings
$828,389
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $147,538
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-56
68-71-70-73—282 (-6)
| Points Ranking
20
Earnings
$147,538