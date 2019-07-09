Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski hold firm for a top-125 finish FedEx Cup race … David Duval has a home game with Korn Ferry Tour event in Colorado … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Cameron Tringale (-11), Richy Werenski (-10) and Roberto Castro (-10) all posted strong closing rounds last weekend at the 3M Open in Minnesota and held their positions in the FedEx Cup race. Tringale (No. 104) and Werenski (No. 118) are in position to enter the FedEx Cup playoffs when they begin in six weeks, joining Chesson Hadley (No. 68) and Matt Kuchar, who did not play the last two weeks but has maintained his position atop the standings.
Castro, who stands at No. 143, Anders Albertson (MDF at the 3M), Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves (both missed the cut) and Stewart Cink (did not play last weekend), are on the outside looking in with four events left to play, beginning with this week’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. All of Tech’s PGA Tour members except Hadley and Kuchar are in the field.
Kuchar, meanwhile, has already traveled across the Atlantic to play in this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, and is in the field for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Kuchar is No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has leads of less than 100 points over second-place Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, neither of whom are playing at the John Deere Classic.
Looking ahead, Kuchar also holds fifth place in points for the United States team in the Presidents Cup, which will be played Dec. 9-15 in Melbourne, Australia. The top 10 in points after the Tour Championship earn automatic qualification to the team, and Kuchar is in position to make the team for the fifth consecutive time.
Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): David Duval, also in the field for the Open Championship next week, is passing up early travel and practice across the pond to serve as the unofficial host for this week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud, Colo. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who lives in Denver and also works as an analyst for Golf Channel, received one of four sponsor exemptions to the event.
The Yellow Jackets struck out in last weekend’s LECOM Health Challenge in upstate New York, with J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II missing the cut and Nicholas Thompson withdrawing. Vincent Whaley, who remains solidly inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points (15th), did not play.
Elsewhere: Four-time All-American Bryce Molder, who retired from active competition on the PGA Tour following the 2016-17 season, has entered the commercial real estate industry and now holds the position of director of capital markets for the Millenium Companies in Scottsdale, Ariz. A native of Conway, Ark., who now lives in Scottsdale, Molder is a principal individual in the company’s purchase and restoration of the former Germantown (Tenn.) Country Club.
Molder was a full-time member of the PGA Tour from 2007-17 and earned more than $11 million.
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (15)
|Chesson Hadley (68)
|Paul Haley II (58)
|Cameron Tringale (104)
|J.T. Griffin (101)
|Richy Werenski (118)
|Nicholas Thompson (104)
|Roberto Castro (143)
|Chris Petefish (186)
|Anders Albertson (167)
|Ollie Schniederjans (173)
|Seth Reeves (181)
|Stewart Cink (182)
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Deere Run • Silvis, Ill. • Purse: $6,000,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Colorado • Berthoud, Colo. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 11-14, 2019 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Osprey Valley Open • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley • Caledon, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Guangzhou Open • July 20-23, 2019 • Nansha Golf Club • Guangzhou
- All Pro Tour: Colbert Charity Classic • July 17-20, 2019 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Gibson Bay Golf Club • July 12-13, 2019 • Richmond, Ky.
- G Pro Tour: Kannapolis Open • July 9-11, 2019 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $391,072
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
MDF
72-67-72—211 (-2)
| Points Ranking
167
Earnings
$391,056
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,173,281
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-46
69-69-67-69—274 (-10)
| Points Ranking
143
Earnings
$579,696
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,566,451
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
182
Earnings
$263,938
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-70—142 (-2)
| Points ranking
101
Earnings
$32,345
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
81-70—151 (+9)
| Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$1,363,914
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
37
Earnings
¥103,192
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $341,729
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-77—149 (+5)
| Points Ranking
58
Earnings
$66,534
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,874,171
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$70,703
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $22,493
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)
Earnings
$16,830 (Korn Ferry+APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $289,138
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
missed cut
72-69—141 (-1)
| Points Ranking
181
Earnings
$289,138
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
70-70—140 (-2)
| Points Ranking
173
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
withdrew
71-67 (-6)
| Points Ranking
104
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,778,104
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-42
66-71-67-69—273 (-11)
| Points Ranking
104
Earnings
$907,506
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,731,674
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-46
71-67-70-66-274 (-10)
| Points Ranking
118
Earnings
$753,304
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $145,669
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
15
Earnings
$145,669