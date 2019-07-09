Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski hold firm for a top-125 finish FedEx Cup race … David Duval has a home game with Korn Ferry Tour event in Colorado … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Cameron Tringale (-11), Richy Werenski (-10) and Roberto Castro (-10) all posted strong closing rounds last weekend at the 3M Open in Minnesota and held their positions in the FedEx Cup race. Tringale (No. 104) and Werenski (No. 118) are in position to enter the FedEx Cup playoffs when they begin in six weeks, joining Chesson Hadley (No. 68) and Matt Kuchar, who did not play the last two weeks but has maintained his position atop the standings.

Castro, who stands at No. 143, Anders Albertson (MDF at the 3M), Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves (both missed the cut) and Stewart Cink (did not play last weekend), are on the outside looking in with four events left to play, beginning with this week’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. All of Tech’s PGA Tour members except Hadley and Kuchar are in the field.

Kuchar, meanwhile, has already traveled across the Atlantic to play in this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, and is in the field for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Kuchar is No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has leads of less than 100 points over second-place Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, neither of whom are playing at the John Deere Classic.

Looking ahead, Kuchar also holds fifth place in points for the United States team in the Presidents Cup, which will be played Dec. 9-15 in Melbourne, Australia. The top 10 in points after the Tour Championship earn automatic qualification to the team, and Kuchar is in position to make the team for the fifth consecutive time.

Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): David Duval, also in the field for the Open Championship next week, is passing up early travel and practice across the pond to serve as the unofficial host for this week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud, Colo. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who lives in Denver and also works as an analyst for Golf Channel, received one of four sponsor exemptions to the event.

The Yellow Jackets struck out in last weekend’s LECOM Health Challenge in upstate New York, with J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II missing the cut and Nicholas Thompson withdrawing. Vincent Whaley, who remains solidly inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points (15th), did not play.

Elsewhere: Four-time All-American Bryce Molder, who retired from active competition on the PGA Tour following the 2016-17 season, has entered the commercial real estate industry and now holds the position of director of capital markets for the Millenium Companies in Scottsdale, Ariz. A native of Conway, Ark., who now lives in Scottsdale, Molder is a principal individual in the company’s purchase and restoration of the former Germantown (Tenn.) Country Club.

Molder was a full-time member of the PGA Tour from 2007-17 and earned more than $11 million.