Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski hold firm for a top-125 finish FedEx Cup race … David Duval has a home game with Korn Ferry Tour event in Colorado … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Cameron Tringale (-11), Richy Werenski (-10) and Roberto Castro (-10) all posted strong closing rounds last weekend at the 3M Open in Minnesota and held their positions in the FedEx Cup race. Tringale (No. 104) and Werenski (No. 118) are in position to enter the FedEx Cup playoffs when they begin in six weeks, joining Chesson Hadley (No. 68) and Matt Kuchar, who did not play the last two weeks but has maintained his position atop the standings.

Castro, who stands at No. 143, Anders Albertson (MDF at the 3M), Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves (both missed the cut) and Stewart Cink (did not play last weekend), are on the outside looking in with four events left to play, beginning with this week’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. All of Tech’s PGA Tour members except Hadley and Kuchar are in the field.

Kuchar, meanwhile, has already traveled across the Atlantic to play in this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, and is in the field for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Kuchar is No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has leads of less than 100 points over second-place Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, neither of whom are playing at the John Deere Classic.

Looking ahead, Kuchar also holds fifth place in points for the United States team in the Presidents Cup, which will be played Dec. 9-15 in Melbourne, Australia. The top 10 in points after the Tour Championship earn automatic qualification to the team, and Kuchar is in position to make the team for the fifth consecutive time.

Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour):  David Duval, also in the field for the Open Championship next week, is passing up early travel and practice across the pond to serve as the unofficial host for this week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud, Colo. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who lives in Denver and also works as an analyst for Golf Channel, received one of four sponsor exemptions to the event.

The Yellow Jackets struck out in last weekend’s LECOM Health Challenge in upstate New York, with J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II missing the cut and Nicholas Thompson withdrawing. Vincent Whaley, who remains solidly inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points (15th), did not play.

Elsewhere:  Four-time All-American Bryce Molder, who retired from active competition on the PGA Tour following the 2016-17 season, has entered the commercial real estate industry and now holds the position of director of capital markets for the Millenium Companies in Scottsdale, Ariz. A native of Conway, Ark., who now lives in Scottsdale, Molder is a principal individual in the company’s purchase and restoration of the former Germantown (Tenn.) Country Club.

Molder was a full-time member of the PGA Tour from 2007-17 and earned more than $11 million.

FedEx Cup Points Update Korn Ferry Points Update
Matt Kuchar (1)Vincent Whaley (15)
Chesson Hadley (68)Paul Haley II (58)
Cameron Tringale (104)J.T. Griffin (101)
Richy Werenski (118)Nicholas Thompson (104)
Roberto Castro (143)Chris Petefish (186)
Anders Albertson (167)
Ollie Schniederjans (173)
Seth Reeves (181)
Stewart Cink (182)

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  John Deere Classic • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Deere Run • Silvis, Ill. • Purse: $6,000,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Colorado • Berthoud, Colo. • Purse: $600,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 11-14, 2019 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  Osprey Valley Open • July 11-14, 2019 • TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley • Caledon, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  Guangzhou Open • July 20-23, 2019 • Nansha Golf Club • Guangzhou
  • All Pro Tour:  Colbert Charity Classic • July 17-20, 2019 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Gibson Bay Golf Club • July 12-13, 2019 • Richmond, Ky.
  • G Pro Tour:  Kannapolis Open • July 9-11, 2019 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $391,072
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
MDF
72-67-72—211 (-2)		 Points Ranking
167
Earnings
$391,056
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,173,281
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-46
69-69-67-69—274 (-10)		 Points Ranking
143
Earnings
$579,696
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,566,451
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
182
Earnings
$263,938
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
72-70—142 (-2)		 Points ranking
101
Earnings
$32,345
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
81-70—151 (+9)		 Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$1,363,914
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
37
Earnings
¥103,192
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $341,729
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
72-77—149 (+5)		 Points Ranking
58
Earnings
$66,534
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,874,171
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$70,703
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $22,493
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)
Earnings
$16,830 (Korn Ferry+APT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $289,138
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour		 Last week
missed cut
72-69—141 (-1)		 Points Ranking
181
Earnings
$289,138
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour 		  Last Week
missed cut
70-70—140 (-2)		 Points Ranking
173
Earnings
$396,062
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
withdrew
71-67 (-6)		 Points Ranking
104
Earnings
$6,612
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,778,104
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-42
66-71-67-69—273 (-11)		 Points Ranking
104
Earnings
$907,506
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,731,674
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
T-46
71-67-70-66-274 (-10)		 Points Ranking
118
Earnings
$753,304
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $145,669
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
15
Earnings
$145,669

