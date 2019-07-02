Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale continues to gain momentum for a top-25 finish FedEx Cup race … Stewart Cink returns after two-month layoff, opens with 65 in Detroit … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Tringale enjoyed his best performance of the 2018-19 season with a tie for fifth place at last weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, a debut event on the PGA Tour. Highlighted by a 65 in the third round which launched him into contention, Tringale followed with a 71 Sunday and wound up seven shots off the pace, but gained 17 positions to No. 103 in the FedEx Cup standings, giving him some cushion in his quest to finish in the top 125.
Seth Reeves (T55), Roberto Castro (T59) and Anders Albertson (T64) also played the weekend. Reeves, who had missed 10 of 11 cuts from mid-January to early May, has made three of his last four and sits at No. 178 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Albertson (No. 165) earned his first check in six events, and Castro (No. 145) made his second in his last three events.
Cink tied for 70th and took home his first check since early March, having shut down for two months with back problems. The six-time PGA Tour winner fired a 65 in the opening round. He was not able to sustain that level of play, finishing at 4-under-par 284, but indicated no physical problems afterward.
Seven of Tech’s touring members (all but Cink and Matt Kuchar) are set to compete in another debut event on the PGA Tour this week, the 3M Open in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Kuchar is getting a jump on the upcoming Open Championship in Northern Ireland by playing in next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.
Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): Paul Haley II and Vincent Whaley earned checks last weekend at the Utah Championship, Haley tying for 28th place (278, -6) and Whaley tying for 44th (281, -3). Both held their positions (Haley 56th) and Whaley (13th) in the Korn Ferry points standings. Nicholas Thompson and J.T. Griffin did not make the cut. All but Whaley are in the field for this week’s LECOM Health Challenge in Findlay, N.Y.
Elsewhere: Only Chris Petefish and Michael Pisciotta were in action in developmental tour events this past week. Petefish finished fourth at Bermuda Run to earn $2,440, while Pisciotta tied for 27th but did not earn a check.
Results weren’t what I was hoping for, especially after opening with 65, but it was really great to get back out competing on the @pgatour after a few months off. No physical issues whatsoever. Looking forward to the rest of the #fedexcup season.
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) July 1, 2019
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Korn Ferry Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (13)
|Chesson Hadley (68)
|Paul Haley II (56)
|Cameron Tringale (103)
|J.T. Griffin (98)
|Richy Werenski (117)
|Nicholas Thompson (101)
|Roberto Castro (145)
|Chris Petefish (184)
|Anders Albertson (165)
|Ollie Schniederjans (171)
|Seth Reeves (178)
|Stewart Cink (179)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: 3M Open • July 4-7, 2019 • TPC Twin Cities • Blaine, Minn. • Purse: $6,400,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: LECOM Health Challenge • July 4-7, 2019 • Peak’n Peak Resort • Findlay Lake, N.Y. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 11-14, 2019 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship • July 4-7, 2019 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Guangzhou Open • July 20-23, 2019 • Nansha Golf Club • Guangzhou
- All Pro Tour: Colbert Charity Classic • July 17-20, 2019 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Gibson Bay Golf Club • July 12-13, 2019 • Richmond, Ky.
- G Pro Tour: Kannapolis Open • July 9-11, 2019 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $391,072
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-64
69-67-76-70—282 (-6)
| Points Ranking
165
Earnings
$379,792
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,156,166
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-59
70-69-72-70—281 (-7)
| Points Ranking
145
Earnings
$562,581
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,566,451
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
70
65-73-72-74—284 (-4)
| Points Ranking
179
Earnings
$263,938
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
80-72—152 (+10)
| Points ranking
98
Earnings
$32,345
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
75-71—146 (+2)
| Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$1,363,914
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
37
Earnings
¥103,192
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $341,729
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-28
71-68-70-69—278 (-6)
| Points Ranking
56
Earnings
$66,534
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,874,171
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-42
70-70-73—213 (-3)
| Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$70,703
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $22,493
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
4 (SWT)
68/67—135 (-9)
| Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)
Earnings
$16,830 (Korn Ferry+APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-27 (APT)
75-70—145 (+1)
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $289,138
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
T-55
68-71-71-70—280 (-8)
| Points Ranking
178
Earnings
$289,138
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-75—147 (+3)
| Points Ranking
171
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-69—143 (+1)
| Points Ranking
101
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,755,064
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-5
68-67-65-71—271 (-17)
| Points Ranking
103
Earnings
$884,466
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,731,674
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-76—150 (+6)
| Points Ranking
117
Earnings
$753,304
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $145,669
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-44
71-70-68-72—281 (-3)
| Points Ranking
13
Earnings
$145,669