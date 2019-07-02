Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale continues to gain momentum for a top-25 finish FedEx Cup race … Stewart Cink returns after two-month layoff, opens with 65 in Detroit … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Tringale enjoyed his best performance of the 2018-19 season with a tie for fifth place at last weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, a debut event on the PGA Tour. Highlighted by a 65 in the third round which launched him into contention, Tringale followed with a 71 Sunday and wound up seven shots off the pace, but gained 17 positions to No. 103 in the FedEx Cup standings, giving him some cushion in his quest to finish in the top 125.

Seth Reeves (T55), Roberto Castro (T59) and Anders Albertson (T64) also played the weekend. Reeves, who had missed 10 of 11 cuts from mid-January to early May, has made three of his last four and sits at No. 178 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Albertson (No. 165) earned his first check in six events, and Castro (No. 145) made his second in his last three events.

Cink tied for 70th and took home his first check since early March, having shut down for two months with back problems. The six-time PGA Tour winner fired a 65 in the opening round. He was not able to sustain that level of play, finishing at 4-under-par 284, but indicated no physical problems afterward.

Seven of Tech’s touring members (all but Cink and Matt Kuchar) are set to compete in another debut event on the PGA Tour this week, the 3M Open in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Kuchar is getting a jump on the upcoming Open Championship in Northern Ireland by playing in next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): Paul Haley II and Vincent Whaley earned checks last weekend at the Utah Championship, Haley tying for 28th place (278, -6) and Whaley tying for 44th (281, -3). Both held their positions (Haley 56th) and Whaley (13th) in the Korn Ferry points standings. Nicholas Thompson and J.T. Griffin did not make the cut. All but Whaley are in the field for this week’s LECOM Health Challenge in Findlay, N.Y.

Elsewhere: Only Chris Petefish and Michael Pisciotta were in action in developmental tour events this past week. Petefish finished fourth at Bermuda Run to earn $2,440, while Pisciotta tied for 27th but did not earn a check.