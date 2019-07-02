Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale continues to gain momentum for a top-25 finish FedEx Cup race … Stewart Cink returns after two-month layoff, opens with 65 in Detroit … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Tringale enjoyed his best performance of the 2018-19 season with a tie for fifth place at last weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, a debut event on the PGA Tour. Highlighted by a 65 in the third round which launched him into contention, Tringale followed with a 71 Sunday and wound up seven shots off the pace, but gained 17 positions to No. 103 in the FedEx Cup standings, giving him some cushion in his quest to finish in the top 125.

Seth Reeves (T55), Roberto Castro (T59) and Anders Albertson (T64) also played the weekend. Reeves, who had missed 10 of 11 cuts from mid-January to early May, has made three of his last four and sits at No. 178 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Albertson (No. 165) earned his first check in six events, and Castro (No. 145) made his second in his last three events.

Cink tied for 70th and took home his first check since early March, having shut down for two months with back problems. The six-time PGA Tour winner fired a 65 in the opening round. He was not able to sustain that level of play, finishing at 4-under-par 284, but indicated no physical problems afterward.

Seven of Tech’s touring members (all but Cink and Matt Kuchar) are set to compete in another debut event on the PGA Tour this week, the 3M Open in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Kuchar is getting a jump on the upcoming Open Championship in Northern Ireland by playing in next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour):  Paul Haley II and Vincent Whaley earned checks last weekend at the Utah Championship, Haley tying for 28th place (278, -6) and Whaley tying for 44th (281, -3). Both held their positions (Haley 56th) and Whaley (13th) in the Korn Ferry points standings. Nicholas Thompson and J.T. Griffin did not make the cut. All but Whaley are in the field for this week’s LECOM Health Challenge in Findlay, N.Y.

Elsewhere:  Only Chris Petefish and Michael Pisciotta were in action in developmental tour events this past week. Petefish finished fourth at Bermuda Run to earn $2,440, while Pisciotta tied for 27th but did not earn a check.

FedEx Cup Points Update Korn Ferry Points Update
Matt Kuchar (1) Vincent Whaley (13)
Chesson Hadley (68) Paul Haley II (56)
Cameron Tringale (103) J.T. Griffin (98)
Richy Werenski (117) Nicholas Thompson (101)
Roberto Castro (145) Chris Petefish (184)
Anders Albertson (165)  
Ollie Schniederjans (171)  
Seth Reeves (178)  
Stewart Cink (179)  

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  3M Open • July 4-7, 2019 • TPC Twin Cities • Blaine, Minn. • Purse: $6,400,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  LECOM Health Challenge • July 4-7, 2019 • Peak’n Peak Resort • Findlay Lake, N.Y. • Purse: $600,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 11-14, 2019 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  Windsor Championship • July 4-7, 2019 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  Guangzhou Open • July 20-23, 2019 • Nansha Golf Club • Guangzhou
  • All Pro Tour:  Colbert Charity Classic • July 17-20, 2019 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Gibson Bay Golf Club • July 12-13, 2019 • Richmond, Ky.
  • G Pro Tour:  Kannapolis Open • July 9-11, 2019 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $391,072
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
T-64
69-67-76-70—282 (-6)		 Points Ranking
165
Earnings
$379,792
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,156,166
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-59
70-69-72-70—281 (-7)		 Points Ranking
145
Earnings
$562,581
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,566,451
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
70
65-73-72-74—284 (-4)		 Points Ranking
179
Earnings
$263,938
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $53,241
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
80-72—152 (+10)		 Points ranking
98
Earnings
$32,345
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,557,823
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
75-71—146 (+2)		 Points Ranking
68
Earnings
$1,363,914
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
37
Earnings
¥103,192
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $341,729
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
T-28
71-68-70-69—278 (-6)		 Points Ranking
56
Earnings
$66,534
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $49,874,171
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-42
70-70-73—213 (-3)		 Schwab Cup Rank
79
Earnings
$70,703
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $22,493
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
4 (SWT)
68/67—135 (-9)		 Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)
Earnings
$16,830 (Korn Ferry+APT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
T-27 (APT)
75-70—145 (+1)		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $289,138
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last week
T-55
68-71-71-70—280 (-8)		 Points Ranking
178
Earnings
$289,138
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,864,033
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: PGA Tour 		  Last Week
missed cut
72-75—147 (+3)		 Points Ranking
171
Earnings
$396,062
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,543,864
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
74-69—143 (+1)		 Points Ranking
101
Earnings
$6,612
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,755,064
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-5
68-67-65-71—271 (-17)		 Points Ranking
103
Earnings
$884,466
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $2,731,674
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
74-76—150 (+6)		 Points Ranking
117
Earnings
$753,304
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $145,669
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
T-44
71-70-68-72—281 (-3)		 Points Ranking
13
Earnings
$145,669

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
June 25, 2019 Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Cink returns to action at Rocket Mortgage Classic, Haley plays well in Wichita

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report
June 24, 2019 #GTGOLF - Ben Smith Captures Michigan Amateur

Redshirt sophomore wins stroke play, six matches on way to title; Ogletree, Schniederjans honored

#GTGOLF - Ben Smith Captures Michigan Amateur
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets