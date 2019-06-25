Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink returns to action after long layoff … Paul Haley II gets boost with solid performance on Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour … Eight Jackets converge on Detroit … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
The 2018-19 season has been a difficult one for Stewart Cink, who has battled back problems and has not played since the RBC Heritage Classic in April. That changes this week when the 2009 Open champion returns to action at a debut event on the PGA Tour, the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.
Cink missed the cut in five straight events, including the Masters and the RBC, before shutting himself down. One of seven major champions in the field, Cink traveled to Detroit early to help kick off the week for the city’s first-ever PGA Tour event.
The PGA Tour is in a four-tournament stretch before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, continuing with the new Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit, Mich. Two qualifying spots are available for the Open Championship for players among the top eight finishers not already entered. Former champions Cink and David Duval, as well at Matt Kuchar, are already in the field.
The rest of Tech’s alumni on the PGA Tour – Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski – will be in Detroit this weekend looking for one of those two spots and bounce back from a tough weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Only Werenski (T60) and Seth Reeves (69th) played all the way to Sunday, while Tringale failed to make the 54-hole cut, though he still took home a check. Fighting to finish the season in the top 125 and avoid having to again compete in the Korn Ferry Tour finals to keep his PGA Tour card, Tringale has risen from No. 190 in February to No. 120 at present. Since making the cut in his first five events back in the fall, Reeves has played the weekend just three times since and sits No. 177 in FedEx Cup points.
Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour): Paul Haley II posted his best finish since early May, tying for 14th place at last weekend’s Wichita Open with four rounds in the 60s (66-68-67-68) for an 11-under-par 269. Haley’s best finish this season has been a tie for fourth at the KC Golf Classic, and since then has tied for 14th twice and missed three cuts in five events. His performance last weekend improved him to 55th in Korn Ferry points standings.
Vincent Whaley, 13th in the points race, missed the cut along with Nicholas Thompson, Chris Petefish and J.T. Griffin.
Elsewhere: Shun Yat Hak, a member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2013 NCAA semifinalist team, tied for 39th at last weekend’s Huangshan Championship and sits at No. 40 on the PGA Tour China Series Order of Merit … Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters Champion, tied for 42nd at last week’s American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour Champions, and sits at No. 77 in Charles Schwab Cup points … James Clark, who graduated in May and tied for fifth at the Southeastern Amateur last weekend, missed the cut in his professional debut last week at the GPro Tour’s Mimosa Open in Morganton, N.C.
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Korn Ferry Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (13)
|Chesson Hadley (66)
|Paul Haley II (55)
|Richy Werenski (113)
|J.T. Griffin (95)
|Cameron Tringale (120)
|Nicholas Thompson (99)
|Roberto Castro (141)
|Chris Petefish (180)
|Anders Albertson (165)
|Ollie Schniederjans (168)
|Stewart Cink (176)
|Seth Reeves (177)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic • June 27-30, 2019 • Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, Mich. • Purse: $7,300,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Utah Championship • June 27-30, 2019 • Oakridge Country Club • Farmington, Utah • Purse: $725,000
- PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship • June 27-30, 2019 • Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame • South Bend, Ind. • Purse: $4,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship • July 4-7, 2019 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: tba
- All Pro Tour: Colbert Charity Classic • July 17-20, 2019 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Bermuda Run Golf Club • June 26-27, 2019 • Advance, N.C.
- G Pro Tour: Grandover Resort • June 26-27, 2019 • Grandover Resort – East Course • Greensboro, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-72—143 (+3)
| Points Ranking
165
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,140,252
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
141
Earnings
$546,667
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
176
Earnings
$249,338
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut
66-73—139 (-1)
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-72—144 (+4)
| Points ranking
95
Earnings
$32,345
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
69-72—141 (+1)
| Points Ranking
66
Earnings
$1,363,914
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
T-39
73-74-71—218 (+2)
| Order of Merit ranking
40
Earnings
¥103,192
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $337,194
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
T-14
66-68-67-68—269 (-11)
| Points Ranking
55
Earnings
$62,000
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,874,171
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-42
70-70-73—213 (-3)
| Schwab Cup Rank
77
Earnings
$70,703
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $20,053
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut
73-70—143 (+3)
| Money Ranking
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/180 (KFT)
Earnings
$14,390 (Korn Ferry+APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
75-68—143 (-1)
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $272,567
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
69
68-70-70-77—285 (+5)
| Points Ranking
177
Earnings
$272,567
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-72—143 (+3)
| Points Ranking
168
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
68-72—140 (E)
| Points Ranking
99
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,515,989
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-71 (MDF)
66-69-75—210 (E)
| Points Ranking
120
Earnings
$645,391
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,731,674
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-60
67-69-72-73—281 (+1)
| Points Ranking
113
Earnings
$753,304
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $143,456
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-67—141 (+1)
|Points Ranking<br/ >13
Earnings
$143,456
