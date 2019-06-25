Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink returns to action after long layoff … Paul Haley II gets boost with solid performance on Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour … Eight Jackets converge on Detroit … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

The 2018-19 season has been a difficult one for Stewart Cink, who has battled back problems and has not played since the RBC Heritage Classic in April. That changes this week when the 2009 Open champion returns to action at a debut event on the PGA Tour, the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Cink missed the cut in five straight events, including the Masters and the RBC, before shutting himself down. One of seven major champions in the field, Cink traveled to Detroit early to help kick off the week for the city’s first-ever PGA Tour event.

The PGA Tour is in a four-tournament stretch before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, continuing with the new Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit, Mich. Two qualifying spots are available for the Open Championship for players among the top eight finishers not already entered. Former champions Cink and David Duval, as well at Matt Kuchar, are already in the field.

The rest of Tech’s alumni on the PGA Tour – Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski – will be in Detroit this weekend looking for one of those two spots and bounce back from a tough weekend at the Travelers Championship.

Only Werenski (T60) and Seth Reeves (69th) played all the way to Sunday, while Tringale failed to make the 54-hole cut, though he still took home a check. Fighting to finish the season in the top 125 and avoid having to again compete in the Korn Ferry Tour finals to keep his PGA Tour card, Tringale has risen from No. 190 in February to No. 120 at present. Since making the cut in his first five events back in the fall, Reeves has played the weekend just three times since and sits No. 177 in FedEx Cup points.