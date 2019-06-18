Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley earns return trip to the U.S. Open with top-10 finish, while Matt Kuchar ties for 16th … Vincent Whaley one stroke shy of possible victory on Web.com Tour … James Clark makes pro debut this week … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar got themselves within striking distance of U.S. Open victory last weekend at Pebble Beach. The two former Yellow Jackets played the final two rounds together after finishing 36 holes at 4-under-par 138 and each carding a 1-under-par 70 on Saturday, sitting in a tie for seventh place.
Playing in just his second U.S. Open, Hadley played his final round even-par to finish in a tie for ninth (279, -5), earning a spot in the field for 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club. Kuchar shot 73 Sunday to settle into a tie for 16th (281, -3), his fifth top-20 finish in 17 U.S. Open starts.
Kuchar remains No. 1 in FedEx Cup points, but is just 92 points ahead of Rory McIlroy, who tied for ninth with Hadley and Henrik Stenson, and 94 points clear of Brooks Koepka, who finished second. Xander Schauffele, who tied for third at Pebble Beach, sits 470 points behind Kuchar, and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland is 498 points behind. Most PGA Tour victories earn the winner 500 points.
Ollie Schniederjans missed the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open by one stroke after posting rounds of 75-70, and Roberto Castro struggled to rounds of 78-77.
PGA Tour: The PGA Tour heads into a four-tournament stretch before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, beginning with the Travelers Championship this week in Cromwell, Conn.
Anders Albertson, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski are back in action after a week off along with Chesson Hadley, who at No. 63 is the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket in the FedEx Cup standings beyond Kuchar.
Web.com Tour: Vincent Whaley held a share of the lead during a portion of the final round Sunday, but ultimately wound up in a tie for third place, one stroke out of a playoff, at the Lincoln Land Championship. Whaley shot rounds of 68-68-68-66 for a 14-under-par 270, and jumped six positions to 11th in the Web.com Tour points standings. A solo second-place finish, according to the Web.com Tour, would have been enough to virtually assure himself of a top-25 finish at the end of the season, thus guaranteeing him a PGA Tour card for 2019-20.
It was Whaley’s third top-10 finish in his rookie season, which has seven events remaining in the regular season, beginning with this week’s Wichita Open.
Chris Petefish led the way at Monday qualifying for the Wichita Open, firing 11-under 61 at Auburn Hills GC to secure a tee time Thursday at Crestview CC along with Whaley, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson. Petefish made 11 birdies and seven pars in Monday’s qualifier, earning the right to make his third Web.com Tour start of the season. The 24-year-old finished T33 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation and T37 at the Knoxville Open. He also made four Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2018, highlighted by a T16 at the Players Cup.
Elsewhere: Shun Yat Hak, a member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2013 NCAA semifinalist team, tied for 28th at last weekend’s Suzhou Open and rose to No. 29 in the PGA Tour China Series Order of Merit … Petefish tied for 12th at the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic on the All-Pro Tour (274, -14). Petefish has finished 16th or higher in all three APT starts and is 19th in earnings … James Clark, who graduated in May and tied for fifth at the Southeastern Amateur last weekend, makes his professional debut this week at the GPro Tour’s Mimosa Open in Morganton, N.C.
Just celebrating… pic.twitter.com/u0yjER9Mwc
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 17, 2019
I feel like a kid walking around this place. pic.twitter.com/rMR3ImCcoi
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 11, 2019
Verge of the dream.@GTGolf alum @VinceWhaley stands T2 @LincolnLandGolf as he plays the final nine.
With a victory or solo-second, he would secure his first @PGATOUR card.#WebTour pic.twitter.com/D8i2yslgBC
— Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) June 16, 2019
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Web.com Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (11)
|Chesson Hadley (63)
|Paul Haley II (64)
|Richy Werenski (109)
|J.T. Griffin (89)
|Cameron Tringale (118)
|Nicholas Thompson (93)
|Roberto Castro (136)
|Chris Petefish (174)
|Anders Albertson (161)
|Ollie Schniederjans (165)
|Stewart Cink (175)
|Seth Reeves (179)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Travelers Championship • June 20-23, 2019 • TPC River Highlands • Cromwell, Conn. • Purse: $7,200,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Wichita Open • June 20-23, 2019 • Crestview Country Club • Wichita, Kan. • Purse: $625,000
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 21-23, 2019 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open • June 20-23, 2019 • Paradise Canyon Golf Resort • Lethbridge, Alberta • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Huangshan Championship • June 20-23, 2019 • Hidden Tiger Golf Club • Huangshan, Anhui
- All Pro Tour: Supreme Lending Classic • June 19-22, 2019 • Indian Springs Club – River Course • Broken Arrow, Okla. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Belmont Lake Club • June 18-20, 2019 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 18-20, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
161
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,140,252
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
78-77—155 (+13)
| 2018 Money Rank
136
Earnings
$546,667
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
175
Earnings
$249,338
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
89
Earnings
$32,345
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,557,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-9
68-70-70-71—279 (-5)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
63
Earnings
$1,363,914
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
T-28
71-70-71-69—281 (-7)
| 2018 Order of Merit
29
Earnings
¥95,192
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Web.com Points Rank
64
Earnings
$42,962
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,874,171
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-16
69-69-70-73—281 (-3)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
Earnings
$61,903
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $20,053
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-12 (APT)
68-66-72-68—274 (-14)
| 2018 Money Rank
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/165 (Web)
Earnings
$14,390 (Web.com + APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
68-75—143 (-1)
| 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $258,023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
179
Earnings
$258,023
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
75-70—145 (+3)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
165
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-73—146 (+4)
| Web.com Points Rank
93
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,502,165
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
118
Earnings
$631,567