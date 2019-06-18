Open search form
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley earns return trip to the U.S. Open with top-10 finish, while Matt Kuchar ties for 16th … Vincent Whaley one stroke shy of possible victory on Web.com Tour … James Clark makes pro debut this week … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar got themselves within striking distance of U.S. Open victory last weekend at Pebble Beach. The two former Yellow Jackets played the final two rounds together after finishing 36 holes at 4-under-par 138 and each carding a 1-under-par 70 on Saturday, sitting in a tie for seventh place.

Playing in just his second U.S. Open, Hadley played his final round even-par to finish in a tie for ninth (279, -5), earning a spot in the field for 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club. Kuchar shot 73 Sunday to settle into a tie for 16th (281, -3), his fifth top-20 finish in 17 U.S. Open starts.

Kuchar remains No. 1 in FedEx Cup points, but is just 92 points ahead of Rory McIlroy, who tied for ninth with Hadley and Henrik Stenson, and 94 points clear of Brooks Koepka, who finished second. Xander Schauffele, who tied for third at Pebble Beach, sits 470 points behind Kuchar, and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland is 498 points behind. Most PGA Tour victories earn the winner 500 points.

Ollie Schniederjans missed the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open by one stroke after posting rounds of 75-70, and Roberto Castro struggled to rounds of 78-77.

PGA Tour: The PGA Tour heads into a four-tournament stretch before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, beginning with the Travelers Championship this week in Cromwell, Conn.

Anders Albertson, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski are back in action after a week off along with Chesson Hadley, who at No. 63 is the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket in the FedEx Cup standings beyond Kuchar.

Web.com Tour:  Vincent Whaley held a share of the lead during a portion of the final round Sunday, but ultimately wound up in a tie for third place, one stroke out of a playoff, at the Lincoln Land Championship. Whaley shot rounds of 68-68-68-66 for a 14-under-par 270, and jumped six positions to 11th in the Web.com Tour points standings. A solo second-place finish, according to the Web.com Tour, would have been enough to virtually assure himself of a top-25 finish at the end of the season, thus guaranteeing him a PGA Tour card for 2019-20.

It was Whaley’s third top-10 finish in his rookie season, which has seven events remaining in the regular season, beginning with this week’s Wichita Open.

Chris Petefish led the way at Monday qualifying for the Wichita Open, firing 11-under 61 at Auburn Hills GC to secure a tee time Thursday at Crestview CC along with Whaley, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson. Petefish made 11 birdies and seven pars in Monday’s qualifier, earning the right to make his third Web.com Tour start of the season. The 24-year-old finished T33 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation and T37 at the Knoxville Open. He also made four Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2018, highlighted by a T16 at the Players Cup.

Elsewhere:  Shun Yat Hak, a member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2013 NCAA semifinalist team, tied for 28th at last weekend’s Suzhou Open and rose to No. 29 in the PGA Tour China Series Order of Merit … Petefish tied for 12th at the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic on the All-Pro Tour (274, -14). Petefish has finished 16th or higher in all three APT starts and is 19th in earnings … James Clark, who graduated in May and tied for fifth at the Southeastern Amateur last weekend, makes his professional debut this week at the GPro Tour’s Mimosa Open in Morganton, N.C.

FedEx Cup Points Update Web.com Points Update
Matt Kuchar (1) Vincent Whaley (11)
Chesson Hadley (63) Paul Haley II (64)
Richy Werenski (109) J.T. Griffin (89)
Cameron Tringale (118) Nicholas Thompson (93)
Roberto Castro (136) Chris Petefish (174)
Anders Albertson (161)  
Ollie Schniederjans (165)  
Stewart Cink (175)  
Seth Reeves (179)  

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Travelers Championship • June 20-23, 2019 • TPC River Highlands • Cromwell, Conn. • Purse: $7,200,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Wichita Open • June 20-23, 2019 • Crestview Country Club • Wichita, Kan. • Purse: $625,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  American Family Insurance Championship • June 21-23, 2019 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open • June 20-23, 2019 • Paradise Canyon Golf Resort • Lethbridge, Alberta • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  Huangshan Championship • June 20-23, 2019 • Hidden Tiger Golf Club • Huangshan, Anhui
  • All Pro Tour:  Supreme Lending Classic • June 19-22, 2019 • Indian Springs Club – River Course • Broken Arrow, Okla. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Belmont Lake Club • June 18-20, 2019 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
  • G Pro Tour:  Mimosa Open • June 18-20, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $362,088
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money rank
161
Earnings
$350,808
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,140,252
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
78-77—155 (+13)		 2018 Money Rank
136
Earnings
$546,667
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,551,851
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
175
Earnings
$249,338
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $53,241
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Web.com Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		  Money rank
89
Earnings
$32,345
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,557,823
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-9
68-70-70-71—279 (-5)		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
63
Earnings
$1,363,914
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
T-28
71-70-71-69—281 (-7)		 2018 Order of Merit
29
Earnings
¥95,192
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Web.com Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Web.com Points Rank
64
Earnings
$42,962
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $49,874,171
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-16
69-69-70-73—281 (-3)		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$6,166,194
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Schwab Cup Rank
78
Earnings
$61,903
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $20,053
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
T-12 (APT)
68-66-72-68—274 (-14)		 2018 Money Rank
T19 (APT)/53 (SWT)/165 (Web)
Earnings
$14,390 (Web.com + APT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (APT)
68-75—143 (-1)		 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $258,023
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money rank
179
Earnings
$258,023
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,864,033
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: PGA Tour 		  Last Week
missed cut
75-70—145 (+3)		  2018 FedEx Cup rank
165
Earnings
$396,062
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Web.com Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
73-73—146 (+4)		 Web.com Points Rank
93
Earnings
$6,612
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,502,165
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
118
Earnings
$631,567