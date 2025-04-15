Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – With the Masters now in the rear-view mirror, the PGA Tour resumes competition this week with four Yellow Jackets competing in two events in Hilton Head, S.C., and the Dominican Republic, while the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions return next week … Chris Petefish returns to action with a high finish on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Matt Kuchar, who currently ranks No. 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, is the only former Yellow Jacket in the field for this week’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Kuchar won the tournament, which is now one of the Tour’s signature events, in 2014 for one of his nine career PGA Tour victories.

Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley (No. 144 in FedEx Cup points) are in the field for the Tour’s alternate event this week, the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Also in the field is Nicholas Thompson, who earned a spot in open qualifying. Thompson has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

PGA Tour Leaderboard

Matt Kuchar receives final sponsor exemption for RBC Heritage. Full field: pic.twitter.com/DOmUuuxQGy — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) April 14, 2025

In 2017, Matt Kuchar made a young patron’s day after a hole-in-one on No. 16. Years later, the Lockaby family relives the moment. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yTPghGc1yp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR

After a week off, the tour resumes next week in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., with the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Christo Lamprecht (No. 10 in Korn Ferry Tour points), Ross Steelman (32), Richy Werenski (103), Paul Haley II (143) and Seth Reeves (167) are in the field.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

The tour is off again this week before resuming at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., former home course of Stewart Cink, with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

PGA Tour Champions leaderboard

*****

GPRO TOUR

Chris Petefish, who failed to retain his Korn Ferry Tour privileges after the 2024 season, tied for seventh place (-12) at last week’s Sanctuary Championship in Waverly, Ga., while Will Dickson tied for 42nd place (-5). Luke Schniederjans (by one stroke), Bartley Forrester and Andy Mao all missed the cut.

GPro Schedule and Leaderboard