Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – With the Masters now in the rear-view mirror, the PGA Tour resumes competition this week with four Yellow Jackets competing in two events in Hilton Head, S.C., and the Dominican Republic, while the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions return next week … Chris Petefish returns to action with a high finish on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar, who currently ranks No. 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, is the only former Yellow Jacket in the field for this week’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Kuchar won the tournament, which is now one of the Tour’s signature events, in 2014 for one of his nine career PGA Tour victories.
Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley (No. 144 in FedEx Cup points) are in the field for the Tour’s alternate event this week, the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Also in the field is Nicholas Thompson, who earned a spot in open qualifying. Thompson has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
After a week off, the tour resumes next week in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., with the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Christo Lamprecht (No. 10 in Korn Ferry Tour points), Ross Steelman (32), Richy Werenski (103), Paul Haley II (143) and Seth Reeves (167) are in the field.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
The tour is off again this week before resuming at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., former home course of Stewart Cink, with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
GPRO TOUR
Chris Petefish, who failed to retain his Korn Ferry Tour privileges after the 2024 season, tied for seventh place (-12) at last week’s Sanctuary Championship in Waverly, Ga., while Will Dickson tied for 42nd place (-5). Luke Schniederjans (by one stroke), Bartley Forrester and Andy Mao all missed the cut.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RBC Heritage • April 17-20, 2025 • Harbor Town Golf Links • Hilton Head Island, S.C. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship • April 17-20, 2025 • Puntacana Resort • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • April 16-19, 2025 • Lakewood Ranch Golf Club • Bradenton, Fla. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic • April 25-27, 2024 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: KIA Open • April 24-27, 2025 • Quito Tenis & Golf Club • Quito, Ecuador • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Japan • May 9-11, 2025 • Caledonian Golf Club • Japan • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Mexico City, Mexico • April 25-27, 2025 • Club de Golf Chapultepec • Naucalpan, Mexico
- GPro Tour: Sanctuary Championship • April 9-11, 2025 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $368,500
Career earnings (Champions): $2,095,295
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
T-42 (-5)
GPro points ranking: t68
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,017
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings (Champions): $91,760
Career earnings (Champions): $744,790
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
GPro points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $3,521
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $323,314
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,551,771
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 12
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 45
YTD earnings (LIV): $507,200
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,897,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
T-7 (-12)
GPro points ranking: t30
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 168
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 36
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $1,045
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 20
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,048,750
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $10,395,575
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $196,061
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,316,033
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642