Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Q&A: STEWART CINK ON HIS NEW TOUR, SETTING GOALS AND WHAT HE WOULD ASK TGL PLAYERS

Stewart Cink just finished practicing.

With the 2025 PGA Tour Champions season starting, the 51-year-old was working on his game ahead of his first full season on the senior circuit, which began last week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where Cink placed T8.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2009 British Open champion has played professionally since 1995, seeing golf’s evolution up close from the rise of Tiger Woods to the inception of LIV Golf—and everything in between.

After his tuneup, Cink dished on several topics to Sports Illustrated from Hualalai’s dining area, including his move to the PGA Tour Champions, the state of the professional game, Scottie Scheffler, the TGL and Ryder Cup.

OGLETREE, TRINGALE SET TO COMPETE IN LIV GOLF 2025

The big news was the recent announcement that Primo had become the team’s official golf apparel sponsor, extending the relationship between Mickelson and Primo’s owner, popular golf YouTuber Grant Horvat. The team even released an amusing video focusing on Primo’s golf joggers … In November, Mickelson and Horvat announced a new YouTube collaboration involving a 2v2 challenge series … Andy Ogletree had wrist surgery in mid-October but is now fully able to swing … Cameron Tringale had a solid performance at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, finishing tied for ninth with middle rounds of 65-66.

Going to be a good year if … Ogletree stays healthy, and Mickelson turns back the clock.

He’s back 🙌 2023 International Series champion and HyFlyers GC star Andy Ogletree will compete at International Series India presented by DLF 🇮🇳#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/7jEyotpsIq — International Series (@intseriesgolf) January 17, 2025

It was never formally announced, but Cameron Tringale is BACK with the HyFlyers in 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKQ18nbz2Q — LIV Golf Buff (@LIVGolfBuff) January 8, 2025

CASTRO BRIDGES TECH & GOLF WITH TGL

Over the past few years, TMRW Sports, a company founded by former NBC Sports President Mike McCarley along with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has been working alongside the PGA Tour to create Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL), an innovative golf simulator league where notable PGA Tour professionals compete in three-versus-three, 15-hole matches. In early January, the first-ever TGL Match took place in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where the Bay Golf Club crushed the New York Golf Club by a resounding margin. However, the discussion among fans and viewers was not about the result but rather the implementation of advanced technology to expand the future of golf.

One of the driving forces behind the creation of TGL was CapTech, a technology consulting firm whose growing sports practice assists in connecting sports companies with technology-focused solutions. A key member of this sports practice is Roberto Castro (ISyE ‘07), a former All-American Tech golfer who played professional golf for over a decade. Following his retirement from playing golf, Castro began working in the consulting world and found a role at CapTech. The Technique had the opportunity to talk with Castro about his role in the development of TGL and his time at Tech.

For Castro, his position within the project was incredibly unique, utilizing both the problem-solving skills he learned at Tech and his PGA Tour experience.