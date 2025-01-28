Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATSStewart Cink chats about playing on the PGA Tour Champions and more … Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree set to compete for HyFlyers again in 2025 … Roberto Castro combines Tech and golf with TGL involvement … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Q&A: STEWART CINK ON HIS NEW TOUR, SETTING GOALS AND WHAT HE WOULD ASK TGL PLAYERS

Stewart Cink just finished practicing.

With the 2025 PGA Tour Champions season starting, the 51-year-old was working on his game ahead of his first full season on the senior circuit, which began last week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where Cink placed T8.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2009 British Open champion has played professionally since 1995, seeing golf’s evolution up close from the rise of Tiger Woods to the inception of LIV Golf—and everything in between.

After his tuneup, Cink dished on several topics to Sports Illustrated from Hualalai’s dining area, including his move to the PGA Tour Champions, the state of the professional game, Scottie Scheffler, the TGL and Ryder Cup.

OGLETREE, TRINGALE SET TO COMPETE IN LIV GOLF 2025

The big news was the recent announcement that Primo had become the team’s official golf apparel sponsor, extending the relationship between Mickelson and Primo’s owner, popular golf YouTuber Grant Horvat. The team even released an amusing video focusing on Primo’s golf joggers … In November, Mickelson and Horvat announced a new YouTube collaboration involving a 2v2 challenge series … Andy Ogletree had wrist surgery in mid-October but is now fully able to swing … Cameron Tringale had a solid performance at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, finishing tied for ninth with middle rounds of 65-66.

Going to be a good year if … Ogletree stays healthy, and Mickelson turns back the clock.

More from LIVGolf.com

CASTRO BRIDGES TECH & GOLF WITH TGL

Over the past few years, TMRW Sports, a company founded by former NBC Sports President Mike McCarley along with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has been working alongside the PGA Tour to create Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL), an innovative golf simulator league where notable PGA Tour professionals compete in three-versus-three, 15-hole matches. In early January, the first-ever TGL Match took place in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where the Bay Golf Club crushed the New York Golf Club by a resounding margin. However, the discussion among fans and viewers was not about the result but rather the implementation of advanced technology to expand the future of golf.

One of the driving forces behind the creation of TGL was CapTech, a technology consulting firm whose growing sports practice assists in connecting sports companies with technology-focused solutions. A key member of this sports practice is Roberto Castro (ISyE ‘07), a former All-American Tech golfer who played professional golf for over a decade. Following his retirement from playing golf, Castro began working in the consulting world and found a role at CapTech. The Technique had the opportunity to talk with Castro about his role in the development of TGL and his time at Tech.

For Castro, his position within the project was incredibly unique, utilizing both the problem-solving skills he learned at Tech and his PGA Tour experience.

 

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Vince Whaley has made the cut in each of his first 2025 starts on the PGA Tour so far, turning in his highest finish of the month by tying for 32nd place last weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Calif. The 2015 Georgia Tech graduate posted a 1-over—par score of 289 over the windswept Torrey Pine Golf Course.

Anders Albertson also competed at the Farmers, but missed the cut.

Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23. In the first two events, he has finished T-72 and T-64 to sit No. 119 in the FedEx Cup standings. He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.

Leaderboard

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR

Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman are off to excellent starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, each posting a top-10 finish after two events.

Lamprecht held a share of the 36-hole lead last week at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and finished in a tie for fourth place at 19-under-par 269, six shots off the lead of winner Sudarshan Yellamaraju. Lamprecht, who made just three cuts in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024, regained his status by tying for 19th at the finals of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, and tied for 45th in the Bahamas Golf Classic opening week. He sits No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Steelman led the group at the Bahamas Golf Classic with a tie for ninth place at the Bahamas Golf Classic (-12) opening weekend and tied for 31st last week at the Great Abaco Classic. He sits 16th currently in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after finishing 56th in 2024.

Richy Werenski missed the cut in the first Bahamas event but rallied to tie for 19th last week at 15-under-par and is 44th after two weeks.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am • January 30-February 2, 2025 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
  • Korn Ferry Tour:  The Panama Championship • January 30-February 2, 2025 • Club de Golf de Panama • Panama City, Panama • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
  • PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II • February 6-8, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Rabat, MAR • Purse: $2.5M
  • PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
  • Asian Tour: New Zealand Open • February 27-March 2, 2025 • Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club • Philipines • Purse: $500K
  • Asian Tour/International Series: International Series India • Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2025 • Millbrook Golf Resort • New Zealande • Purse: $2M
  • LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
  • GPro Tour:  St. Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.

 

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

PLAYERPLAYERLAST WEEKDATA
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
missed cut		FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions		Did not playSchwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (Champions): $n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours		Did not playGPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playSchwab Cup Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Champions): n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playFortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playFedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China		Did not playGPro Tour points ranking: n/a
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
missed cut		KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada		Did not playKFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playFedEx Cup points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
4th (-19)		KFT points ranking: 8
YTD earnings: $49,433
Career earnings (KFT): $91,937
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours		Did not playGPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playSchwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour		Did not playLIV standings: n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT points ranking: 104
YTD earnings (KFT): $3,720
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $862,903
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour		Did not playFortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours		Did not playGPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
T-31 (-11)		KFT points ranking: 16
YTD earnings (KFT): $29,375
Career earnings (KFT): $226,214
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none		Did not playFortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour		Did not playLIV standings: n/a
YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
T-19 (-15)		KFT points ranking: 44
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,210
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $644,714
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
T-32 (+1)		FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $88,134
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,208,156
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642

