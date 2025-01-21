Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley turned in solid performances in the PGA Tour’s second full-field event of 2025, the Sony Open in Hawai’i at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Kuchar is in his 24th full season on the PGA Tour, and has finished T-21 at the Sony Open in Hawai’i and T-43 last weekend at The American Express to sit 59th in the early FedEx Cup standings. He finished No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings and recorded one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts.
Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23. In the first two events, he has finished T-72 and T-64 to sit No. 119 in the FedEx Cup standings. He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Five Georgia Tech alumni kicked off the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Paul Haley II spent last season on the PGA Tour but was unable to keep his card, while Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman and Richy Werenski all finished between No. 31 and 60 in Korn Ferry Tour points and kept their status for 2025.
Christo Lamprecht, who made just three cuts in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024, regained his status by tying for 19th at the finals of the PGA Tour Qualifying School after making two cuts in fall events on the PGA Tour. He tied for 45th in the Bahamas Golf Classic last week and was tied for the 36-hole lead at the event in progress, the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Steelman led the group at the Bahamas Golf Classic with a tie for ninth place at the Bahamas Golf Classic (-12), while Reeves tied for 76th. Haley and Werenski missed the cut.
Adjusting to the professional game ⛳️
Christo Lamprecht leads after day two @BahamasKFTour in his first full season as a pro after finishing as No. 2 in the 2024 @PGATOURU rankings. pic.twitter.com/UyCajnt5Lb
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 20, 2025
Brutal 360° lip-out 😩
Even with a lip-out birdie on his 18th hole, Christo Lamprecht leads by one (-11) @BahamasKFTour.
📺: @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/fEjjkb3257
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 20, 2025
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Tech’s two Champions Tour members, Stewart Cink and David Duval, both enjoyed solid weekends at the season-opening event in Hawai’i, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Cink, who finished in the top 10 in Schwab Cup points and won once as a rookie on the circuit, tied for eighth place (-13), while Duval (-10) tied for 19th.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open • January 22-25, 2025 • Torrey Pines Golf Course • San Diego, Calif. • Purse: $9.3M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (in progress) • January 19-22, 2025 • The Abaco Club on Winding Bay • Great Abaco, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II • February 6-8, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Rabat, MAR • Purse: $2.5M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour: Smart Infinity Philipine Open • Jan. 23-26, 2025 • Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club • Philipines • Purse: $500K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series India • Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2025 • DLF Golf & Country Club • New Delhi, India • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
- GPro Tour: Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
He’s back 🙌
2023 International Series champion and HyFlyers GC star Andy Ogletree will compete at International Series India presented by DLF 🇮🇳#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/7jEyotpsIq
— International Series (@intseriesgolf) January 17, 2025
Some good work this week getting ready for 2025 @OldPalmGolfClub with Andy Ogletree @livgolf_league @HyFlyers_GC pic.twitter.com/jjD5g8JVVs
— Tony Ruggiero (@dewsweepergolf) January 10, 2025
It was never formally announced, but Cameron Tringale is BACK with the HyFlyers in 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKQ18nbz2Q
— LIV Golf Buff (@LIVGolfBuff) January 8, 2025
🚨⛳️🏌🏻 Ollie Schniederjans will join LIV Golf on a reserve basis for the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/nlbec4NPk0
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) January 11, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-8 (-13)
Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (Champions): $n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-19 (-10)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Champions): n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
missed cut
KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
T-43 (-12)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
in progress
KFT points ranking: 45
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 76
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
in progress
KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: n/a
YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
in progress
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
T-64 (-9)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,119,842
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642