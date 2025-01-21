Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley turned in solid performances in the PGA Tour’s second full-field event of 2025, the Sony Open in Hawai’i at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Kuchar is in his 24th full season on the PGA Tour, and has finished T-21 at the Sony Open in Hawai’i and T-43 last weekend at The American Express to sit 59th in the early FedEx Cup standings. He finished No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings and recorded one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts.

Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23. In the first two events, he has finished T-72 and T-64 to sit No. 119 in the FedEx Cup standings. He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Five Georgia Tech alumni kicked off the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Paul Haley II spent last season on the PGA Tour but was unable to keep his card, while Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman and Richy Werenski all finished between No. 31 and 60 in Korn Ferry Tour points and kept their status for 2025.

Christo Lamprecht, who made just three cuts in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024, regained his status by tying for 19th at the finals of the PGA Tour Qualifying School after making two cuts in fall events on the PGA Tour. He tied for 45th in the Bahamas Golf Classic last week and was tied for the 36-hole lead at the event in progress, the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Steelman led the group at the Bahamas Golf Classic with a tie for ninth place at the Bahamas Golf Classic (-12), while Reeves tied for 76th. Haley and Werenski missed the cut.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Tech’s two Champions Tour members, Stewart Cink and David Duval, both enjoyed solid weekends at the season-opening event in Hawai’i, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Cink, who finished in the top 10 in Schwab Cup points and won once as a rookie on the circuit, tied for eighth place (-13), while Duval (-10) tied for 19th.

