Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and David Duval results at last weekend’s PGA Tour Champions event … Anders Albertson , Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley in San Antonio this weekend … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree back in action in the LIV Golf league … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Anders Albertson and Vince Whaley both missed the cut last weekend at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Whaley by two strokes, Albertson by three.

Both players head to San Antonio for the second of two events in the state this weekend, the Valero Texas Open, where they will be joined by Matt Kuchar.

PGA Tour Leaderboard

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR

Four Yellow Jackets return to action on the Korn Ferry Tour for its first 2025 event in the United States at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga. Christo Lamprecht, No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, is in the field along with Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman (No. 28) and Richy Werenski, while Paul Haley II is an alternate.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stewart Cink tied for 41st (-3) and David Duval tied for 51st (-1) at last weekend’s Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Cink maintained his position in fifth place in the Schwab Cup points list, while Duval is No. 41.

Duval will travel back to Florida for this week’s James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Classic in Boca Raton, while Cink takes the week off.

PGA Tour Champions leaderboard

*****

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale return to action for the LIV Golf league’s first 2025 U.S. event in Miami at Trump National Doral Golf Club. Tringale currently is ranked No. 17 in the LIV standings through four events after tying for fifth place in the last event in Singapore. He is within the “Lock Zone” which assures a return for 2026, while Ogletree is No. 41 with a high finish of T-20 in Hong Kong.

LIV standings