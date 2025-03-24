VIDEO: Hiroshi Tai Media Availability

After winning the NCAA Championship last May and earning All-America honors, Georgia Tech junior golfer Hiroshi Tai received an invitation to compete in the 2025 Master Tournament, where he’ll be the fourth active Yellow Jacket in the last six years to have the honor, joining Andy Ogletree and Tyler Strafaci (U.S. Amateur champions) and Christo Lamprecht (British Amateur champion).

