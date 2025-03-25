Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and David Duval both post top-10 finishes on PGA Tour Champions … Bartley Forrester picks up his first paychecks at a pro on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley had solid weeks at The Players but both missed the cut last weekend at the Valspar Championship across the state of Florida in Palm Harbor. Whaley sits at No. 133 in the FedEx Cup points list, while Kuchar is No. 137.
Whaley and Anders Albertson are in the field for this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink and David Duval both posted top-10 finishes at last weekend’s Hoag Classic in California. Cink (-14), who closed with a 65, tied for second place, one stroke behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, and moved up to No. 5 in the Schwab Cup points list. Duval (-10) tied for 10th place and moved up to 35th on the Schwab Cup list.
Both players are in the field for this weekend’s Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
@StewartCink played this perfectly @HoagClassic.
David Duval dunks one from the fairway to end his round!@HoagClassic
GPRO TOUR
Bartley Forrester has finished T-6 and T-26 in his first two events on the GPro Tour. Last week, he tied for 25th at the Heritage Open at 5-under-par, along with his former Tech teammate and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Texas Children’s Houston Open • March 27-30, 2025 • Memorial Park Golf Course • Houston, Texas • Purse: $9.5M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Club Car Championship at The Landings • April 3-6, 2025 • The Landings Golf & Athletic Club • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic • March 28-30, 2024 • Mission Hills Country Club • Rancho Mirage, Calif. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Japan • May 9-11, 2025 • Caledonian Golf Club • Japan • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Miami • April 4-6, 2025 • Trump Doral National • Miami, Fla.
- GPro Tour: Sanctuary Championship • April 9-11, 2025 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Hoag Classic
T-2 (-14)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $368,500
Career earnings (Champions): $2,095,295
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Heritage Open
missed cut
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Hoag Classic
T-10 (-10)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings (Champions): $91,760
Career earnings (Champions): $744,790
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Heritage Open
T-26 (-5)
GPro points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $3,521
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $210,264
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,438,621
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Asian Tour
International Series Macau
missed cut
LIV standings: 39
YTD earnings (LIV): $406,200
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,796,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 136
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Heritage Open
missed cut
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 17
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
GPro Tour
Heritage Open
T-26 (-4)
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $1,045
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 26
YTD Earnings (LIV): $705,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $10,051,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 70
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 133
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $196,061
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,316,033
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642