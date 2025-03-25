Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and David Duval both post top-10 finishes on PGA Tour Champions … Bartley Forrester picks up his first paychecks at a pro on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley had solid weeks at The Players but both missed the cut last weekend at the Valspar Championship across the state of Florida in Palm Harbor. Whaley sits at No. 133 in the FedEx Cup points list, while Kuchar is No. 137.

Whaley and Anders Albertson are in the field for this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stewart Cink and David Duval both posted top-10 finishes at last weekend’s Hoag Classic in California. Cink (-14), who closed with a 65, tied for second place, one stroke behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, and moved up to No. 5 in the Schwab Cup points list. Duval (-10) tied for 10th place and moved up to 35th on the Schwab Cup list.

Both players are in the field for this weekend’s Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage.

Chip in for eagle ✅

@StewartCink played this perfectly @HoagClassic.

David Duval dunks one from the fairway to end his round! @HoagClassic

GPRO TOUR

Bartley Forrester has finished T-6 and T-26 in his first two events on the GPro Tour. Last week, he tied for 25th at the Heritage Open at 5-under-par, along with his former Tech teammate and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

