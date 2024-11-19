Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Six Yellow Jackets teeing it up at Sea Island for the PGA Tour’s final fall event … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree looking ahead to 2025 season in LIV Golf … PGA Tour Q-School enters second stage … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAST CHANCE FOR YELLOW JACKETS AT RSM CLASSIC
The PGA Tour fall season comes to a close this weekend with the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., and six former Yellow Jackets are in the field looking to gain or cement their exempt status for 2025. The event annually features a strong Georgia Tech representation.
Jackets competing include Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, Christo Lamprecht, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley.
Cink still has status on the tour as a tournament winner two years ago. He won on the PGA Tour Champions in 2024 and finished seventh in points on the senior circuit. Kuchar sits No. 106 in FedEx Cup points and has full status for 2025, but is looking for a boost into the Tour’s signature events and eligibility for major championships.
Lamprecht is playing for the second straight week on a sponsor exemption, while Whaley, who finished fifth last week in Bermuda, is on a major medical extension. Albertson and Werenski, who competed on the Korn Ferry Tour this past season, received their spots through a re-ordering of their exemption categories.
Albertson and Lamprecht are playing in the event for the first time.
Lamprecht will be watching a different leaderboard entirely this week. While everyone is playing for their PGA TOUR cards, Lamprecht is attempting to lock up Korn Ferry Tour status through a seldom discussed pathway.
There’s a little-known ranking called the PGA TOUR University Total Points, on which the top three will secure exempt 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership. The ranking includes both FedExCup points and Korn Ferry Tour points, weighted equally.
No. 2 in this year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking, Lamprecht struggled in his half-season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished outside the top 100 of the Points List, losing fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour. But with his T23 in Bermuda last week, Lamprecht moved to No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Total Points standings. He’s in the field at The RSM Classic as a sponsor exemption.
LIV GOLF ENTERS OFF-SEASON PLAYER MOVEMENT PERIOD
As LIV Golf continues to create new pathways for elite players from across the world to compete at golf’s highest levels, the League has entered the offseason window for player movement, free agency and updating team rosters as momentum builds for LIV Golf’s third full season teeing off in February 2025.
LIV Golf’s unique team and individual format features two season-long leaderboards, with points earned at each tournament. The player with the most points at the conclusion of the final stroke-play event, the Individual Championship, is the season’s Individual Champion while final team standings determine seeding for the season-ending Team Championship. Legion XIII’s Jon Rahm won this year’s Individual title in his first season with LIV Golf, and the all-Australian Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith, took home the Team Champion title.
The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions determining a player’s status in the league. Former Georgia Tech stars Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree are both in the open zone (between No. 25-48) but are expected to remain with the HyFlyers GC.
- Lock Zone: Players finishing in the Top 24 secure an opportunity with the league next season
- Open Zone: Players finishing 25-48 whose contracts are expiring become free agents
- Drop Zone: Players finishing 49 and below are relegated, with chances to earn their spot back next season
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Georgia Tech alum Vince Whaley finished T5 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, jumping 10 spots from No. 123 to No. 113 on the FedExCup Fall standings, a massive stride toward earning 2025 exempt status. The 2017 Tech graduate shot 14-under-par score for the weekend after posting rounds of 67-68-67-68.
Christo Lamprecht, playing on a sponsor exemption, earned his top finish in six Tour events with a tie for 23rd place at 9-under-par, while Richy Werenski, a Korn Ferry Tour regular in 2024, tied for 42nd at 6-under-par. Luke Schniederjans, in the field on a sponsor invite, missed the cut.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL
The second stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School gets underway this week with one event in Savannah, Ga., where Ollie Schniederjans is the only Yellow Jacket in the field.
Schniederjans has played 85 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career, winning once and posting six top-5 finishes and earning more than $650,000. In 2024, he got 16 starts, posting three top-25 finishes and eight cuts made.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RSM Classic • November 21-24, 2024 • Sea Island Golf Club • St. Simons Island, Ga. • Purse: $7.6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 20-22, 2024 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Link Hong Kong Open • November 21-24, 2024 • Hong Kong Golf Club • Hong Kong, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Augusta Open • December 3-5, 2024 • Belle Meade Country Club • Thomson, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 9
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,258,156
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $628,066
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $1,469,667
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
T-23 (-7)
KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
missed cut
Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
T-42 (-6)
KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
T-5 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $1,235,266
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,881,075
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642