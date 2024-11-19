Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Six Yellow Jackets teeing it up at Sea Island for the PGA Tour’s final fall event … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree looking ahead to 2025 season in LIV Golf … PGA Tour Q-School enters second stage … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

LAST CHANCE FOR YELLOW JACKETS AT RSM CLASSIC

The PGA Tour fall season comes to a close this weekend with the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., and six former Yellow Jackets are in the field looking to gain or cement their exempt status for 2025. The event annually features a strong Georgia Tech representation.

Jackets competing include Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, Christo Lamprecht, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley.

Cink still has status on the tour as a tournament winner two years ago. He won on the PGA Tour Champions in 2024 and finished seventh in points on the senior circuit. Kuchar sits No. 106 in FedEx Cup points and has full status for 2025, but is looking for a boost into the Tour’s signature events and eligibility for major championships.

Lamprecht is playing for the second straight week on a sponsor exemption, while Whaley, who finished fifth last week in Bermuda, is on a major medical extension. Albertson and Werenski, who competed on the Korn Ferry Tour this past season, received their spots through a re-ordering of their exemption categories.

Albertson and Lamprecht are playing in the event for the first time.

Lamprecht will be watching a different leaderboard entirely this week. While everyone is playing for their PGA TOUR cards, Lamprecht is attempting to lock up Korn Ferry Tour status through a seldom discussed pathway.

There’s a little-known ranking called the PGA TOUR University Total Points , on which the top three will secure exempt 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership. The ranking includes both FedExCup points and Korn Ferry Tour points, weighted equally.

No. 2 in this year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking, Lamprecht struggled in his half-season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished outside the top 100 of the Points List, losing fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour. But with his T23 in Bermuda last week, Lamprecht moved to No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Total Points standings. He’s in the field at The RSM Classic as a sponsor exemption.

LIV GOLF ENTERS OFF-SEASON PLAYER MOVEMENT PERIOD

As LIV Golf continues to create new pathways for elite players from across the world to compete at golf’s highest levels, the League has entered the offseason window for player movement, free agency and updating team rosters as momentum builds for LIV Golf’s third full season teeing off in February 2025.

LIV Golf’s unique team and individual format features two season-long leaderboards, with points earned at each tournament. The player with the most points at the conclusion of the final stroke-play event, the Individual Championship, is the season’s Individual Champion while final team standings determine seeding for the season-ending Team Championship. Legion XIII’s Jon Rahm won this year’s Individual title in his first season with LIV Golf, and the all-Australian Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith, took home the Team Champion title.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions determining a player’s status in the league. Former Georgia Tech stars Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree are both in the open zone (between No. 25-48) but are expected to remain with the HyFlyers GC.

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the Top 24 secure an opportunity with the league next season

Open Zone: Players finishing 25-48 whose contracts are expiring become free agents

Drop Zone: Players finishing 49 and below are relegated, with chances to earn their spot back next season

