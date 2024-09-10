Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Chris Keane/USGA | Front page image by Jeff Haynes/USGA
THE FLATS – Stewart Cink misses second victory in 14 days by one stroke … How Matt Kuchar’s family shapes his professional life … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK COMES CLOSE TO SECOND STRAIGHT WIN
Stewart Cink was trying to win for the second time in 14 days, began the final round of the Ascension Charity Classic tied with Y.E. Yang, and had a one-shot lead with two holes to play. He sprayed a tee shot right at 17, left an approach struck up and over trees short and left of the putting surface, and could not save his par. Cink’s uphill 10-footer cruelly circled the hole and spun out.
Meanwhile, Yang, sharp with his irons, had hit a brilliant approach with a pitching wedge to 3 feet, and the ensuing birdie – one of four in his final round, accompanying a 12-foot eagle at the eighth – meant a two-shot swing and delivered the lead at 13 under.
Cink made a scrambling par at the 54th hole to finish one shot out of the playoff that took place between Yang and Bernhard Langer, who shot a 64 to catch Yang. He shot a closing 67 but was undone by three bogeys on his card, including a costly one on 17. He did make seven birdies in his round, one a chip-in that kept momentum on his side after missing the green at the par-3 seventh.
Leaderboard with three to play:
1. Stewart Cink (-13)
T2. Bernhard Langer (-12)
T2. Y.E. Yang (-12)
Follow the action live on Golf Channel @AscensionCCG! pic.twitter.com/2Xn23da5Ql
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 8, 2024
It’s a game of inches.
Stewart Cink trails by one heading to 18 after a costly bogey @AscensionCCG. pic.twitter.com/aogx0mFbGU
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 8, 2024
HOW MATT KUCHAR’S FAMILY SHAPES HIS PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LIFE
Matt Kuchar, known for his successful golf career and pleasant demeanor, is greatly supported by his close-knit family.
His wife Sybi, a former tennis player at Georgia Tech, and their two children, Cameron and Carson, contribute to a warm family environment that balances sportsmanship and love.
Sybi frequently travels with Matt to tournaments, strengthening their family bond despite his busy schedule. Their children’s interest in sports further unites them and instills values like dedication, perseverance, and teamwork.
In addition to their sports involvement, the Kuchar family enjoys various outdoor activities and cherished family moments. This strong family foundation enables Matt to maintain focus and resilience on the golf course.
Beyond the greens, the Kuchar family advocates for charitable causes, often participating in community service and philanthropic efforts. Their joint commitment to giving back enhances their familial unity and exemplifies compassion.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Five Yellow Jackets are in the field as the PGA Tour begins its Fall FedEx Cup series this weekend in Napa, Calif.
Stewart Cink, winner of this event (then called the Safeway Open) in 2020, is competing along with Anders Albertson, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Five Yellow Jackets continue on the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs, which resume this weekend in Franklin, Tenn., with the Simmons Bank Open. The top 144 in Korn Ferry Tour points are in the field, led by Seth Reeves (No. 37), Ross Steelman (No. 45), Richy Werenski (No. 54), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 101) and first-year pro Christo Lamprecht (No. 138).
The top 120 in points after the Simmons Bank Open will qualify for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The top 75 after the Nationwide Children’s will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, after which the top 30 will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards.
View this post on Instagram
*****
PGA Tour Champions
Stewart Cink fired four consecutive 67s but came up one stroke shy of a playoff last weekend at the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis, Mo. Cink held a share of the 36-hole lead and remained tied atop the leaderboard until he bogeyed the 17th hole in the final round. Y.E. Yang went on to defeat Bernhard Langer in a playoff.
Cink, No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list, is skipping this week’s Sanford Invitational to compete in the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship in Napa, Calif., a tournament he won four years ago.
David Duval tied for 71st in the Ascension, and is No. 50 on the Schwab Cup points list, safely inside the top 70 that advance to the PGA Tour Championship playoffs.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
Saved by the pin 😅@StewartCink sinks it for birdie to tie the lead @AscensionCCG! pic.twitter.com/ZrdNdY91Bz
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 8, 2024
*****
LIV Golf League
Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale return to action this week as the LIV Golf League stages its final regular season event in Chicago.
Both players remain in the “open zone” of the LIV Golf standings, Tringale at No 26, Ogletree at No. 33, leaving them open to be released or traded by their HyFlyers team at the end of the season. HyFlyers ranks 12th out of the 13 teams in the league.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Procore Championship • September 12-15, 2024 • Silverado Resort • Napa, Calif. • Purse: $6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open • September 12-15, 2024 • Vanderbilt Legends Club • Franklin, Tenn. • Purse: $1.5M • KFT points: 600
- PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International • September 13-15, 2024 • Minnehaha Country Club • Sioux Falls, S.D. • Purse: $2.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Chicago • September 13-15, 2024 • Bolingbrook Golf Club • Bolingbrook, Ill. • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Huntsville Open • September 11-13, 2024 • Huntsville Country Club • Huntsville, Ala. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
thank you too @stewartcink for signing my hat this weekend at the Ascension Charity Classic, it was an honor to meet one of my favorite players of all time. 🙌🏼
congratulations on a great week to the 2009 Open Champion. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jeOQ0vSrNI
— chase (@ChaseKellyGolf) September 8, 2024
Graduating with honors from Georgia Tech, Christo Lamprecht brought a decorated collegiate career to the pro ranks. The South African earned a Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2024 with accolades including ACC Golfer of the Year and the Byron Nelson Award. #GaryPlayerAward pic.twitter.com/jkU3ygPstz
— FlightScope Golf (@FlightScopeGolf) September 4, 2024
The Oakmont Bakery is the coolest bakery on the planet. I walked in yesterday and it smelled so good my knees buckled. Going back for seconds this morning. And you can bet I’ll be loaded down with sourdough loaves on my travel back home to @The_McLemore tonight. The Oakmont…
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) September 4, 2024
Pretty awesome to talk with an Atlanta legend – Arthur Blank. Along with Mike McCarley, we talked about why Arthur is so personally invested in golf: the game’s values, and the business opportunity! We talked @PGATOUR , @FirstTee, @TMRWSports, @PGATSS and @atlantadrivegc
We… pic.twitter.com/u5o9trgWPw
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) September 4, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 236
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Ascension Charity Classic
3rd
Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 171
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Ascension Charity Classic
T-71
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings (Champions): $342,557
Career earnings (Champions): $635,847
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $548,503
Career earnings: $12,272,563
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings: $1,173,521
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,932,212
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 33
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,897,317
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,724,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 37
YTD earnings (KFT): $213,369
Career earnings (PGAT): $839,486
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 101
YTD earnings: $70,649
Career earnings (KFT): $636,359
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 45
YTD earnings (KFT): $167,256
Career earnings (KFT): $191,377
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 26
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,169,975
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $8,550,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 54
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $586,473
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 121
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $735,743
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,381,552
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642