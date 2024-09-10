Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Chris Keane/USGA | Front page image by Jeff Haynes/USGA

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink misses second victory in 14 days by one stroke … How Matt Kuchar’s family shapes his professional life … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK COMES CLOSE TO SECOND STRAIGHT WIN

Stewart Cink was trying to win for the second time in 14 days, began the final round of the Ascension Charity Classic tied with Y.E. Yang, and had a one-shot lead with two holes to play. He sprayed a tee shot right at 17, left an approach struck up and over trees short and left of the putting surface, and could not save his par. Cink’s uphill 10-footer cruelly circled the hole and spun out.

Meanwhile, Yang, sharp with his irons, had hit a brilliant approach with a pitching wedge to 3 feet, and the ensuing birdie – one of four in his final round, accompanying a 12-foot eagle at the eighth – meant a two-shot swing and delivered the lead at 13 under.

Cink made a scrambling par at the 54th hole to finish one shot out of the playoff that took place between Yang and Bernhard Langer, who shot a 64 to catch Yang. He shot a closing 67 but was undone by three bogeys on his card, including a costly one on 17. He did make seven birdies in his round, one a chip-in that kept momentum on his side after missing the green at the par-3 seventh.

Leaderboard with three to play: 1. Stewart Cink (-13)

T2. Bernhard Langer (-12)

HOW MATT KUCHAR’S FAMILY SHAPES HIS PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LIFE

Matt Kuchar, known for his successful golf career and pleasant demeanor, is greatly supported by his close-knit family.

His wife Sybi, a former tennis player at Georgia Tech, and their two children, Cameron and Carson, contribute to a warm family environment that balances sportsmanship and love.

Sybi frequently travels with Matt to tournaments, strengthening their family bond despite his busy schedule. Their children’s interest in sports further unites them and instills values like dedication, perseverance, and teamwork.

In addition to their sports involvement, the Kuchar family enjoys various outdoor activities and cherished family moments. This strong family foundation enables Matt to maintain focus and resilience on the golf course.

Beyond the greens, the Kuchar family advocates for charitable causes, often participating in community service and philanthropic efforts. Their joint commitment to giving back enhances their familial unity and exemplifies compassion.

