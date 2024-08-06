Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images | Front page image by Clyde Click
THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets are in the field this week at the Wyndham Championship, long shots to grab a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs … Connor Howe improves odds of making Korn Ferry Tour playoffs in his home state … Christo Lamprecht inks an apparel deal … Ross Steelman posts top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS ON THE LINE
After a week off for the Olympics, FedEx Cup Playoff spots are on the line this week at the PGA Tour closes its 2024 regular season at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Four Yellow Jackets – Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Vince Whaley – are in the field at Sedgefield Country Club, where a victory would be necessary for either of them to vault into the top 70 that qualify for the playoffs.
Kuchar, who sits at No. 113 in the FedEx Cup standings, came close two weeks ago after leading in the final round of the 3M Open, where he tied for third place. He is the only PGA Tour player to have competed in every FedEx Cup Playoffs (17 straight years) since the format debuted.
Kuchar and Whaley (No. 123) are the only Yellow Jackets sitting inside the top 125, who maintain full status on the Tour for 2025. Hadley is No. 137, and Cink is No. 173.
Anders Albertson is an alternate as of Monday and was in the field of the Monday qualifier.
HOWE GIVES PRO CAREER A BOOST IN UTAH
Ogden native Connor Howe has had a hit-or-miss golf season on the Korn Ferry Tour, professional golf’s equivalent of Triple-A baseball.
Coming into this weekend’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club down in Farmington, the Weber High School and Georgia Tech graduate had missed the cut in his last five tournaments following a 17th-place finish at the Wichita Open in June.
But not only did Howe make the cut in Farmington, he also gave himself a big boost for the remainder of the season.
Howe carded a bogey-free, 7-under-par 64 in Sunday’s final round with one eagle, finishing 15-under overall and tied for 36th place in the tournament.
It was a sorely needed good outing for Howe, who improved his odds of qualifying for the end-of-season playoffs.
More from the Ogden Standard-Examiner
View this post on Instagram
LAMPRECHT SECURES APPAREL DEAL
South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht, the former World Number One ranked amateur, who consistently cranks drives 325 yards, is literally golf’s next big thing. Standing 6-8, the lanky Georgia Tech alum, only a half inch shorter than NBA first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, turned pro in mid-June and has since been teeing it up on the Korn Ferry circuit.
Lamprecht’s size and wingspan gives him a larger swing radius than most golfers. The irons he uses are an inch and a half longer than standard length and his driver shaft is 46 inches—the maximum length allowed. In the tee box, with the force he summons, he can send a golf ball on a 200mph ride on impact. But Lamprecht does dismiss other expected advantages beyond ball speed ease, like being able to see over berms and lock into pin flags that would be otherwise blind to other players lacking his lofty vantage point.
“You would think that, but my eyes aren’t great. So, the seeing further than other people, I don’t do that. [My height] helps create a lot of power, it helps having that leverage and that width but with everything else, I don’t think there’s that big of a difference than anybody else in golf. My height just gives me a little bit of extra length and the ability to create a little more power,” he said.
Under the hood with one of the most powerful swings in golf.
The future is fast.
🏌️♂️: Christo Lamprecht pic.twitter.com/c5QF3N6Rwe
— TPI (@MyTPI) July 30, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
Korn Ferry Tour
Ross Steelman snapped a streak of three straight missed cuts and posted his highest finish since January by tying for eighth place last weekend at the Utah Championship. The 2023 Tech graduate shot four rounds in the 60s and posted a 20-under-par score of 264, which was five strokes off the pace.
Ollie Schniederjans continued his climb back to relevance with an opening 63 and an eventual tie for 19th place at 17-under-par 267, his third top-20 finish of 2024. Connor Howe closed with a 64 and tied for 36th at 15-under-par 269.
Two events remain in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season, beginning with this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, with Seth Reeves (No. 40), Steelman (42) and Richy Werenski (51) holding the top positions of the seven Yellow Jackets competing on the Korn Ferry Tour in the points standings.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship • August 8-11, 2024 • Sedgefield Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $7.9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship • August 8-11, 2024 • The Club at Indian Creek • Omaha, Neb. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic • August 9-11, 2024 • The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge • Snoqualmie, Wash. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open • August 15-18, 2024 • Elk Ridge Resort • Waskesiu Lake, Sask. • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series England • August 8-11, 2024 • Foxhills (Longcross Course) • England • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Greenbrier • August 16-18, 2024 • The Old White Course at The Greenbrier • White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Greenville Open • August 7-9, 2024 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
“I got a new body and a new swing … I hit it a lot straighter than I ever did.”@ollie_gt is stronger than ever after having to go through hip surgery last year. Today @UTChampionship, he is the early leader after shooting 8-under 63. pic.twitter.com/qU571yLv6H
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 1, 2024
Driver, pitching wedge, or putter for an entire hole…what are you choosing?
Daniel Summerhays, @peter_kuest and Connor Howe go head to head in the one club challenge @UTChampionship💪 pic.twitter.com/se0ncIsshJ
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 31, 2024
Ollie 🤝 birdie
Ollie Schniederjans is in the No. 1 spot through 16 @UTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/rI96ZMr1UX
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 1, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 236
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings (Champions): $251,181
Career earnings (Champions): $545,141
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $515,103
Career earnings: $12,239,163
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-67
FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-36
KFT points ranking: 155
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 113
YTD earnings: $1,028,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,787,247
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 134
YTD earnings: $32,300
Career earnings (KFT): $32,300
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 31
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,897,317
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,724,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
missed cut
KFT Points ranking: 161
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 40
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-19
KFT Points ranking: 92
YTD earnings: $70,649
Career earnings (KFT): $636,359
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-8
KFT points ranking: 42
YTD earnings (KFT): $145,141
Career earnings (KFT): $169,262
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 30
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,169,975
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $8,550,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $560,426
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 117
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642