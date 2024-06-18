Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nine, count ‘em, NINE Yellow Jackets are playing the Korn Ferry Tour event this weekend in Oklahoma … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree resume LIV Golf this weekend in Nashville … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAMPRECHT MAKES PRO DEBUT ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Christo Lamprecht made his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week after forfeiting his spot in the 124th US Open.
The South African won The Amateur Championship last year, making him eligible for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he decided to turn pro two weeks ago and therefore forego his exemption.
Had he maintained his amateur status he would have been teeing it up at the iconic Donald Ross design, but instead he will play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open.
The big-hitting 23-year-old beat Ronan Kleu 3&2 in the 36-hole final at Hillside last year to claim The Amateur Championship and get his hands on one of the oldest trophies in golf.
He then took up his exemption into the 2023 Open at Hoylake and made immediate headlines, vaulting into a tie for the lead after the first round thanks to a five-under 66.
He turned pro as the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world and after his Georgia Tech team lost 3-2 in the NCAA Division One semi-finals to Florida State.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Three Yellow Jacket pros, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Chris Petefish, and one current member of the Georgia Tech team, Hiroshi Tai, competed in the 124th U.S. Open last weekend in Pinehurst, N.C. Only two schools had better representation in the 156-man field.
Alas, only Kuchar made it to the weekend, finishing in a tie for 50th place at 9-over-par 289. However, Tai can say he finished higher than five major champions, including Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover and Phil Mickelson, and higher than seven of the 16 amateurs in the field.
With three majors now in the books for 2024, the PGA Tour moves to Cromwell, Conn., this weekend for the Travelers Championship, where no Jackets are in the field for this signature event.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Connor Howe and Ross Steelman outpaced the six Yellow Jackets in the field for last weekend’s Wichita Open, each tying for 17th place at 11-under-par 269. Ollie Schniederjans, a former champion of this event, tied for 54th, while Paul Haley II tied for 77th.
Christo Lamprecht, making his tournament debut as a professional, missed the cut by three strokes after posting rounds of 78-63.
The tour remains in the heartland of America this weekend with the Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Okla., where NINE Yellow Jackets will compete. Seth Reeves, who finished runner-up in his last event and took last weekend off, is back in action and sits No. 28 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, highest among the Jackets.
*****
GProTour
Ben Smith tied for 12th place at last week’s Colonial Classic in Thomasville, N.C., posting an 11-under-par total of 202. Andy Mao, who graduated from Tech in May after five years in the program, shot 3-under-par 139 but missed the 36-hole cut in his first pro start.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Travelers Championship • June 20-23, 2024 • TPC River Highlands • Cromwell, Conn. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: Compliance Solutions Championship • June 20-23, 2024 • Jimmie Austin OU Golf Cub • Norman, Okla. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: DICK’S Open • June 21-23, 2024 • En-Joie Golf Club • Endicott, N.Y. • Purse: $2.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: The Beachlands Victoria Open • June 20-23, 2024 • Uplands Golf Club • Victoria, British Colombia • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Kolon Korea Open Golf • June 20-23, 2024 • Woo Jeong Hills Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.4M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Houston • June 21-23, 2024 • The Grove • Nashville, Tenn. • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 18-20, 2024 • Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club • Morganton, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
“He’s one of the best South African golfers to ever live.”
Christo Lamprecht has always looked up to Ernie Els growing up.
The 6’8” South African is making his pro debut @KornFerryTour. pic.twitter.com/yo03QPNJvx
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 13, 2024
We ♥️ North Carolina. Raleigh native Chesson Hadley talks about our home state. pic.twitter.com/6qayBDj5Te
— Peter Millar (@petermillar) June 14, 2024
My vote for NBC lineup: Hicks and Smylie in the booth. Bones and Wood on the course. Call it a day.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) June 16, 2024
Legendary bunker shot at 18. Incredible!! Epic!!!!! Congrats to @b_dechambeau I love the tribute to Payne. Really cool.
Congrats to @USGA for a wonderful Championship. Well done @USGAMike
And @PinehurstResort continues to show it’s a National Treasure.
And next…
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) June 16, 2024
Getting ready for a big Father’s Day weekend! #GoBraves@WeberGrills pic.twitter.com/hQrco1vOkY
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) June 14, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 228
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 167
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $210,115
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,736,979
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (Champions): $164,798
Career earnings (Champions): $458,088
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
USGA
U.S. Open
missed cut
75-73--148 (+8)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $463,903
Career earnings: $12,187,963
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-77
71-66-72-70--279 (-1)
FedEx Cup points: 223
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 198
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,086,525
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-17
69-66-68-66--269 (-11)
KFT points ranking: 147
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,110
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
USGA
U.S. Open
T-50
72-71-75-71--289 (+9)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 149
YTD earnings: $197,276
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,955,967
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
78-63--141 (+1)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): n/a
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Colonial Classic
missed cut
72-67--139 (-3)
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,735,750
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,211,000
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
USGA
U.S. Open
missed cut
77-72--149 (+9)
KFT Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 73
YTD earnings (KFT): $60,549
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $686,576
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-54
71-66-65-71--273 (-7)
KFT Points ranking: 126
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Colonial Classic
T-12
69-67-66--202 (-11)
GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-17
66-65-68-70--269 (-11)
KFT points ranking: 35
YTD earnings (KFT): $100,793
Career earnings (KFT): $124,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,880,925
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,932,775
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
73-65--148 (+8)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 192
KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $518,875
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 161
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $261,124
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,906,933
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642