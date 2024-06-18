Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nine, count ‘em, NINE Yellow Jackets are playing the Korn Ferry Tour event this weekend in Oklahoma … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree resume LIV Golf this weekend in Nashville … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

LAMPRECHT MAKES PRO DEBUT ON KORN FERRY TOUR

Christo Lamprecht made his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week after forfeiting his spot in the 124th US Open.

The South African won The Amateur Championship last year, making him eligible for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he decided to turn pro two weeks ago and therefore forego his exemption.

Had he maintained his amateur status he would have been teeing it up at the iconic Donald Ross design, but instead he will play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open.

The big-hitting 23-year-old beat Ronan Kleu 3&2 in the 36-hole final at Hillside last year to claim The Amateur Championship and get his hands on one of the oldest trophies in golf.

He then took up his exemption into the 2023 Open at Hoylake and made immediate headlines, vaulting into a tie for the lead after the first round thanks to a five-under 66.

He turned pro as the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world and after his Georgia Tech team lost 3-2 in the NCAA Division One semi-finals to Florida State.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA Tour

Three Yellow Jacket pros, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Chris Petefish, and one current member of the Georgia Tech team, Hiroshi Tai, competed in the 124th U.S. Open last weekend in Pinehurst, N.C. Only two schools had better representation in the 156-man field.

Alas, only Kuchar made it to the weekend, finishing in a tie for 50th place at 9-over-par 289. However, Tai can say he finished higher than five major champions, including Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover and Phil Mickelson, and higher than seven of the 16 amateurs in the field.

With three majors now in the books for 2024, the PGA Tour moves to Cromwell, Conn., this weekend for the Travelers Championship, where no Jackets are in the field for this signature event.

Korn Ferry Tour

Connor Howe and Ross Steelman outpaced the six Yellow Jackets in the field for last weekend’s Wichita Open, each tying for 17th place at 11-under-par 269. Ollie Schniederjans, a former champion of this event, tied for 54th, while Paul Haley II tied for 77th.

Christo Lamprecht, making his tournament debut as a professional, missed the cut by three strokes after posting rounds of 78-63.

The tour remains in the heartland of America this weekend with the Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Okla., where NINE Yellow Jackets will compete. Seth Reeves, who finished runner-up in his last event and took last weekend off, is back in action and sits No. 28 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, highest among the Jackets.

GProTour

Ben Smith tied for 12th place at last week’s Colonial Classic in Thomasville, N.C., posting an 11-under-par total of 202. Andy Mao, who graduated from Tech in May after five years in the program, shot 3-under-par 139 but missed the 36-hole cut in his first pro start.

