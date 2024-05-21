Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree leans on his LIV Golf compatriots for help with prep for Valhalla … Weekend features top-10 finishes from Vince Whaley and Seth Reeves on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE GETS A LITTLE HELP FROM LIV FRIENDS AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
You might remember Andy Ogletree from his win at the 2019 U.S. Amateur or his performance as low amateur at the 2020 Masters, but his major championship portfolio has been in stasis since then. He’s making his first appearance in one of the big four in more than three years thanks to a breakthrough professional performance on the Asian Tour International Series last year—which got him both into the PGA and onto LIV as a member of Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers.
Ogletree is seeing Valhalla for the first time this week, and his coach, Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Tony Ruggiero, broke down how they prepared—starting with prioritizing the work that needed to be done before getting to Louisville. “The best way to give yourself time to get comfortable and familiar with a new course at a major is to do any swing stuff before you get there,” says Ruggiero, who reunited with his longtime student in 2022. “We met up in Atlanta and worked on some technical things to get his driving where he wanted it so we could focus on learning the course this week.”
In simple terms, Ogletree worked on getting better turn into his right hip on the backswing, which keeps his backswing on plane. On the downswing, making sure he turns his torso keeps him from hanging back and pushing the handle forward.
View this post on Instagram
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA of America
U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree was the only former Yellow Jacket to qualify to play in the PGA Championship last weekend, getting into the field on his International Federation ranking after winning the Asian Tour Order of Merit title in 2023. The 2020 Tech graduate didn’t make the weekend, however, posting rounds of 73-75 to miss the cut in his second career major championship.
The Little Rock, Miss., native, who has played on both the Asian Tour’s International Series and the LIV Golf Series this year, gets to remain stateside, however, as the next two LIV events are in Houston and Nashville in the month of June.
Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley, Paul Haley II and Matt Kuchar will tee it up this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Vince Whaley is an alternate.
Around the World … 🌎⛳️@Andy_Ogletree‘s goto drill for making more putts inside 10 feet. 🙌#HyFlyersGC pic.twitter.com/FCLWIBbh2b
— HyFlyers GC (@HyFlyers_GC) May 15, 2024
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Vince Whaley made the most of his week off from the PGA Tour, competing in the AdventHealth Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and posting a tie for fourth place. His 17-under-par score of 271 was just two shots out of a playoff for the title in his first 2024 start on that circuit. Whaley has played in 12 PGA Tour events, making six cuts and missing six, and is an alternate into the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
Meanwhile, Seth Reeves earned a tie for 10th place at 15-under-par 273, Ross Steelman tied or 36th at 10-under-par 278, Connor Howe tied for 53rd at 8-under-par 280, and Paul Haley II finished 78th at 3-under-par 285. Ollie Schniederjans and Chris Petefish missed the cut.
Reeves jumped 30 spots to 66th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after what was his highest finish of 2024 and second top-20 showing. Steelman remains the highest Yellow Jacket on the points list at No. 27.
With the exception of Haley, who is in the field for the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwas Challenge, the other six Jackets will tee it up this week at the Visit Knoxville Open in Knoxville, Tenn.
Vince Whaley birdies to take solo lead through 16 at @AHChampGolf1 📈@Vincewhaley pic.twitter.com/fUOFdZZzar
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 16, 2024
*****
PGA Tour Americas
In the final PGA Tour Americas event south of the border in 2024, Luke Schniederjans turned in a solid effort with a tie for 23rd last weekend at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. Schniederjans shot 9-under-par 279 and sits 65th in the tour’s points ranking.
The remainder of the tour’s schedule will be contested north of the border in Canada starting in mid-June.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • May 23-26, 2024 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas • Purse: $9.1M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Visit Knoxville Open • May 23-26, 2024 • Holston Hills Country Club • Knoxville, Tenn. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship • May 23-26, 2024 • Harbor Shores Resort • Benton Harbor, Mich. • Purse: $3.5M
- PGA Tour Americas: The Beachlands Victoria Open • June 20-23, 2024 • Uplands Golf Club • Victoria, British Colombia • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Kolon Korea Open Golf • June 20-23, 2024 • Woo Jeong Hills Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.4M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Houston • June 7-9, 2024 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Albemarle Classic • May 23-25, 2024 • Albemarle Plantation • Hertford, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Transitioning from college golf to professional golf🏌️♂️
A career in golf has only just begun and @GTGolf alum Ross Steelman is trying to find his footing. pic.twitter.com/BueTEGgVxD
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 16, 2024
Took a break from my usual banter on the business of golf, to talk about the competitive side of the game. I will forever be fascinated by what it takes to shoot low scores – we cover a good bit of ground here but could have gone for a few more hours. It’s a hell of a game! https://t.co/JnL1KIPnNV
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) May 20, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 283
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 169
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings (Champions): $38,506
Career earnings (Champions): $331,796
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $441,312
Career earnings: $12,165,371
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
78th
68-68-74-75--285 (-3)
FedEx Cup points: 221
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 183
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,086,525
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
T-53
73-65-71-71--280 (-8)
KFT points ranking: 167
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,110
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 180
YTD earnings: $197,276
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,955,967
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
PGA of America
PGA Championship
missed cut
73-75--148 (+6)
LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,608,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,083,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
missed cut
74-71--145 (+1)
KFT Points ranking: 122
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
T-10
69-69-68-67--273 (-15)
KFT points ranking: 66
YTD earnings (KFT): $51,880
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $677,998
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Inter Rapidismo Championship
T-23
73-67-69-70--279 (-9)
Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
missed cut
72-72--144 (even)
KFT Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
T-36
68-72-68-70--278 (-10)
KFT points ranking: 27
YTD earnings (KFT): $100,793
Career earnings (KFT): $124,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,484,050
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,535,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 191
KFT points ranking: 48
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $512,403
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
T-4
65-72-66-68--271 (-17)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $206,369
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,852,178
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642