Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – At least one former Yellow Jacket, Andy Ogletree, will be in the field for the second major of 2024, next month’s PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky. … Watch how Anders Albertson got help getting around physical limitations resulting from back problems … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE QUALIFIES FOR THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
It has been a swell ride the last 18 months for Andy Ogletree, who won twice on the Asian Tour’s International Series, finishing at the top of the tour’s Order of Merit and the International Series rankings in 2023. He earned a spot in the LIV Golf Series for 2024 and last weekend finished tied for third in the LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia.
The cherry on top, however, is that in Monday’s International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List, Ogletree is listed No. 2 (No. 1 on the Asian Tour), qualifying him for a tee time at the next golf major, the PGA Championship, which will be played May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.
The PGA Championship takes the top three listed as of April 29, in the International Federation Ranking.
Keita Nakajima, Andy Ogletree and Ryan Van Velzen have qualified for the PGA Championship via the OWGR federation ranking. This is a big result for Andy in particular, who proves it's possible for LIV players to qualify for majors via the Asian Tour and the International Series.
— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 29, 2024
ALBERTSON RETURNS TO COMPETITION AFTER BACK PROBLEMS
We recently had the opportunity to work with PGA TOUR and KFT veteran Anders Albertson. Anders turned pro in 2015 after a decorated career at Georgia Tech. He’s won multiple times on the Korn Ferry Tour, but has recently taken a medical extension after he started to experience lower back pain.
Our experience with Anders offers a good example of how golfers can develop multiple strategies for working around physical limitations, the importance of distinguishing real vs feel and how feedback can be a powerful tool in directing swing changes.
When we screened Anders, we found that he had several mobility restrictions, especially on his trail side. Limitations in the hip or thoracic spine are extremely common in golfers who are experiencing back pain. When golfers don’t rotate well through their “mobile joints,” they often compensate by trying to turn through “stable segments.” This can cause excessive stress on the joints, potentially contributing to his injury.
Screening doesn’t necessarily tell us what a golfer is going to do in their swing, but it can help explain why they do it the way they do. Movement patterns are often developed around physical limitations, but sometimes a golfer’s compensation is not what we’d expect it to be.
https://youtu.be/oFJX862GNms?si=5CibISLM4_rqg7ha
One of the most powerful benefits of data is helping athletes distinguish between real and feel.
During a recent assessment, Anders Albertson told us that he felt he thought he was "hanging back" in his golf swing. When we put him on force plates, it was clear that this was
— TPI (@MyTPI) April 22, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Chesson Hadley and his Georgia Bulldog teammate Greyson Sigg partnered for a tie for eighth place in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week. The duo shot 63 and 65 in the better-ball format, and a 66 in Sunday’s alternate-shot round for a 22-under-par 266 at TPC Louisiana.
The finish moved Hadley back into the top 125 (123) on the FedEx Cup points list.
Tech’s other three competitors, Matt Kuchar, Vince Whaley and Paul Haley II, missed the cut.
Stewart Cink returns to the PGA Tour for this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson event in McKinney, Texas, where Hadley, Kuchar, Whaley and Richy Werenski are all in the field. Haley is an alternate.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour members Anders Albertson and Richy Werenski were not in the field for last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, so both competed on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Veritex Bank Open in Arlington, Texas. Both made the cut, with Albertson tying for 16th place at 19-under-par 265 and Werenski tying for 55th position at 13-under-par 271. Both players shot in the 60s all four rounds, and the winning score was 31-under-par.
Korn Ferry Tour regulars Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman all missed the cut.
The Korn Ferry Tour takes this week off and resumes next week in Kansas City with the AdventHealth Championship.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
Stewart Cink played the gracious host at one of his home courses, TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., last weekend at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, where he tied for 35th place at even-par 216. Larry Mize, from Columbus, Ga., took the opportunity to compete for the first time this season, as did David Duval, a regular on the circuit in his second season.
Duval and Mize are both competing this weekend at the Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, while Cink is in the field for the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
Right at it🎯
Tournament host @StewartCink sticks it within a foot 💪 @MEClassicGolf
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 26, 2024
A cross-handed delight.
Atlanta local Stewart Cink with a touch of class @MEClassicGolf.
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 26, 2024
*****
PGA Tour Americas
Luke Schniederjans was the only one of the three Yellow Jackets alums on PGA Tour Americas to make the cut last weekend at the Diners Club Peru Open, tying for 25th place at 6-under-par 282. J.T. Griffin and Tyler Strafaci did not play the weekend.
Two events remain in the South American portion of the schedule before the tour moves to Canada beginning in June, beginning with this weekend’s KIA Open in Quito, Ecuador. Griffin and Schniederjans are both competing.
*****
LIV Golf Series
Andy Ogletree turned in his best finish yet in the LIV Golf Series, tying for third place in Adelaide, Australia last weekend with a 16-under-par score of 200, two strokes behind winner Brendan Steele. Ogletree passed $1 million in earnings this season with his $920,000 check.
Cameron Tringale continued his solid play on the circuit with a 21st place finish at 12-under-par 204.
They compete again this week in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson • May 2-5, 2024 • TPC Craig Ranch • McKinney, Texas • Purse: $9.5M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship • May 16-19, 2024 • Blue Hills Country Club • Kansas City, Mo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational • May 2-5, 2024 • The Woodlands Country Club • The Woodlands, Texas • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: KIA Open • May 2-5, 2024 • Quito Tenis y Golf Club • Quito, Ecuador • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship • May 2-5, 2024 • Namseoul Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.3M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Singapore • May 3-5, 2024 • Sentosa Golf Club • Singapore • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Forest Oaks Classic • May 8-10, 2024 • Forest Oaks Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
With a career spanning across four decades, @StewartCink has had no shortage of looks through the years.
Hear his thoughts on some of the best 🤣
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 25, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
T-16
65-67-68-65--265 (-19)
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-35
71-70-75--216 (even)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 32
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $631,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 165
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,792
Career earnings (GPro): $58,699
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
77th
79-85-76--240 (+24)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings (Champions): $18,276
Career earnings (Champions): $311,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Diners Club Peru Open
missed cut
79-66--145 (+1)
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
T-8 (w/ Greyson Sigg)
63-72-65-66--266 (-22)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 123
YTD earnings: $340,312
Career earnings: $12,064,371
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
missed cut (w/ Blaine Hale, Jr.)
71-74--145 (+1)
FedEx Cup points: 221
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
missed cut (w/ Steve Stricker)
66-72--138 (-6)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 192
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-72
78-77-72--227 (-11)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $1,413
Career earnings (Champions): $5,157,416
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Adelaide
T-3
65-70-65--200 (-16)
LIV standings: 46
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,396,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $1,958,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Vertitex Bank Championship
missed cut
69-70--139 (-3)
KFT Points ranking: 111
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
missed cut
70-70--140 (-2)
KFT points ranking: 96
YTD earnings: $29,750
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $655,868
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Diners Club Peru Open
T-25
73-67-71-71--282 (-6)
Fortinet Cup points: 72
YTD earnings (Canada): $2,576
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
missed cut
70-66--136 (-6)
KFT Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
missed cut
71-68--139 (-3)
KFT points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $95,633
Career earnings (KFT): $119,754
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
PGA Tour Americas
Diners Club Peru Open
missed cut
76-73--149 (+5)
Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Adelaide
21st
68-65-71--204 (-12)
LIV standings: 40
YTD Earnings (LIV): $977,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,248,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
T-55
66-69-67-69--271 (-13)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 187
KFT points ranking: 48
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $512,403
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
missed cut (w/ Adam Long)
66-76--142 (-2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 157
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $141,044
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,818,453
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392