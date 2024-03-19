Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS –Andy Ogletree excited to be back in Macau … Stewart Cink named host of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth … Cameron Tringale has amassed more than $25 million in career earnings … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE EXCITED TO RETURN TO MACAU
Andy Ogletree had so much fun outside the ropes for the one day he travelled to Macau last year – he just could not wait to get back to the city and replicate it inside the ropes. Report by Joy Chakravarty in Macau.
He attended the launch ceremony for the International Series Macau presented by Wynn immediately after the Hong Kong Open, last November.
It was a flying visit before heading to the next event in Indonesia, played that same week, which meant he had no time to visit the famous venue for the event, Macau Golf & Country Club.
“It was the most fun I have had in one night,” said the American.
“The Wynn people, they were extremely hospitable, and they spoiled us rotten. We had amazing food, and we enjoyed our time at the casino and other events that were organised for us. I was there only for about 18 hours and time flew. It was a blur for sure.”
Andy Ogletree had so much fun outside the ropes for the one day he travelled to Macau last year – he just could not wait to get back to the city and replicate it inside the ropes. @TheJoyofGolf reports from Macau 👇#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #whereitsAT
— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) March 12, 2024
CINK TO HOST MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC AT TPC SURGARLOAF
Stewart Cink will be the tournament host for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the PGA Champions Tour event held at TPC-Sugarloaf in April.
In addition, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has a new presenting sponsor. Vensure Employer Solutions will be the presenting sponsor after agreeing to a multi-year deal.
As host, Cink will serve as an ambassador for the event on tour and in the community with his wife, Lisa. Georgia Tech’s Cink, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2009 British Open winner, is entering his first full season on the Champions Tour.
“The Atlanta area has been my home since I arrived as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 1991. My wife Lisa and I are honored to have the opportunity to serve as hosts of an event that has such a positive impact on the community,” Cink said in a statement. “The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure is one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and I look forward to welcoming some of the world’s best players to TPC-Sugarloaf in April.”
From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
NO WINS BUT LOTS OF CASH
Golf star Cameron Tringale has managed to amass an impressive $25m (£19.69m) in career earnings – despite never winning a tournament.
Since turning pro in 2009, the Californian golfer has made 338 starts on the PGA Tour without a single individual victory. For two years, Tringale, 36, held the record for the highest career earnings without a win before leaving the tour in 2022 to join LIV Golf.
Tommy Fleetwood has since surpassed Tringale’s $17m (£13.38m) earnings, reaching over $20m (£15.75m) last year. However, unlike Fleetwood who boasts ten professional wins, including seven on the European Tour, Tringale’s only victory came in a team event. In December 2014, he and Jason Day won the Franklin Templeton Shootout, an unofficial money event played during the off-season.
COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND
PGA Tour
Only Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar were in the field for the PGA Tour’s major signature event, and neither made the cut for the weekend. Both players shot 2-over-par for the first 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, with the cut coming at 1-under-par. Hadley fell to No. 144 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Kuchar slipped to No. 175.
Both players are in the field this week for the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla., along with Stewart Cink and Vince Whaley.
*****
PGA Tour Americas
Four Yellow Jackets are headed to Mexico for the first event of the 2024 season on the new PGA Tour Americas, which combines the former PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada.
J.T. Griffin, Shun Yat Hak, Luke Schniederjans and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci are in the field for the Bupa Championship this weekend in Tulum, Mexico. All four players held their status from last year’s PGA Tour Canada.
The Bupa Championship at Tulum, the first event in a 16-tournament schedule, will feature players from 18 countries, including 29 players from Latin America representing Argentina (13), Mexico (10), Brazil (2), Chile (2), Peru (1) and Costa Rica (1). The field also includes 87 players who finished in the top 60 on the 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup or PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup points lists and nine players who won on either tour last season.
*****
Asian Tour
Andy Ogletree made his 2024 debut on the Asian Tour’s International Series and tied for 21st place in Macau last weekend. The defending champion of the Series in 2023, Ogletree shot 14-under-par with four rounds in the 60s. The next International Series event is July 4-7 in Morocco. Ogletree will play five LIV Golf Series events before then.
Andy Ogletree had so much fun outside the ropes for the one day he travelled to Macau last year – he just could not wait to get back to the city and replicate it inside the ropes. @TheJoyofGolf reports from Macau 👇#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #whereitsAT
— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) March 12, 2024
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Valspar Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) Palm Harbor, Fla. • Purse: $8.4M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Club Car Championship • April 4-7, 2024 • The Landings Golf and Athletic Club • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic • March 22-24, 2023 • Newport Beach Country Club • Newport Beach, Calif. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 14-17, 2024 • Macau Golf and Country Club • Macau, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Miami • April 5-7, 2024 • Trump National Doral Golf Course • Doral, Fla. • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Heritage Open • March 27-29, 2024 • Heritage Oaks Golf Club • Brunswick, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 17
YTD Earnings (Champions): $152,086
Career earnings (Champions): $620,725
FedEx Cup points ranking: 155
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,232
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 78
YTD earnings (Champions): $18,276
Career earnings (Champions): $311,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Players Championship
missed cut
75-71--146 (+2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings: $191,297
Career earnings: $11,915,296
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 202
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Players Championship
missed cut
74-72--146 (+2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 175
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Asian Tour
International Series Macau
T-21
66-67-64-69--266 (-14)
LIV standings: 46
YTD earnings (LIV): $476,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $1,038,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 123
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $13,250
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $639,368
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 18
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 40
YTD Earnings (LIV): $747,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,018,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 162
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings (KFT): $56,680
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,756,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 139
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $102,780
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,748,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392