Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS –Andy Ogletree excited to be back in Macau … Stewart Cink named host of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth … Cameron Tringale has amassed more than $25 million in career earnings … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

OGLETREE EXCITED TO RETURN TO MACAU

Andy Ogletree had so much fun outside the ropes for the one day he travelled to Macau last year – he just could not wait to get back to the city and replicate it inside the ropes. Report by Joy Chakravarty in Macau.

He attended the launch ceremony for the International Series Macau presented by Wynn immediately after the Hong Kong Open, last November.

It was a flying visit before heading to the next event in Indonesia, played that same week, which meant he had no time to visit the famous venue for the event, Macau Golf & Country Club.

“It was the most fun I have had in one night,” said the American.

“The Wynn people, they were extremely hospitable, and they spoiled us rotten. We had amazing food, and we enjoyed our time at the casino and other events that were organised for us. I was there only for about 18 hours and time flew. It was a blur for sure.”

Andy Ogletree had so much fun outside the ropes for the one day he travelled to Macau last year – he just could not wait to get back to the city and replicate it inside the ropes. @TheJoyofGolf reports from Macau 👇#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #whereitsAT — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) March 12, 2024

CINK TO HOST MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC AT TPC SURGARLOAF

Stewart Cink will be the tournament host for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the PGA Champions Tour event held at TPC-Sugarloaf in April.

In addition, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has a new presenting sponsor. Vensure Employer Solutions will be the presenting sponsor after agreeing to a multi-year deal.

As host, Cink will serve as an ambassador for the event on tour and in the community with his wife, Lisa. Georgia Tech’s Cink, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2009 British Open winner, is entering his first full season on the Champions Tour.

“The Atlanta area has been my home since I arrived as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 1991. My wife Lisa and I are honored to have the opportunity to serve as hosts of an event that has such a positive impact on the community,” Cink said in a statement. “The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure is one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and I look forward to welcoming some of the world’s best players to TPC-Sugarloaf in April.”

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NO WINS BUT LOTS OF CASH

Golf star Cameron Tringale has managed to amass an impressive $25m (£19.69m) in career earnings – despite never winning a tournament.

Since turning pro in 2009, the Californian golfer has made 338 starts on the PGA Tour without a single individual victory. For two years, Tringale, 36, held the record for the highest career earnings without a win before leaving the tour in 2022 to join LIV Golf.

Tommy Fleetwood has since surpassed Tringale’s $17m (£13.38m) earnings, reaching over $20m (£15.75m) last year. However, unlike Fleetwood who boasts ten professional wins, including seven on the European Tour, Tringale’s only victory came in a team event. In December 2014, he and Jason Day won the Franklin Templeton Shootout, an unofficial money event played during the off-season.

More from Express

COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND

PGA Tour

Only Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar were in the field for the PGA Tour’s major signature event, and neither made the cut for the weekend. Both players shot 2-over-par for the first 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, with the cut coming at 1-under-par. Hadley fell to No. 144 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Kuchar slipped to No. 175.

Both players are in the field this week for the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla., along with Stewart Cink and Vince Whaley.

PGA Tour leaderboard

*****

PGA Tour Americas

Four Yellow Jackets are headed to Mexico for the first event of the 2024 season on the new PGA Tour Americas, which combines the former PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada.

J.T. Griffin, Shun Yat Hak, Luke Schniederjans and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci are in the field for the Bupa Championship this weekend in Tulum, Mexico. All four players held their status from last year’s PGA Tour Canada.

The Bupa Championship at Tulum, the first event in a 16-tournament schedule, will feature players from 18 countries, including 29 players from Latin America representing Argentina (13), Mexico (10), Brazil (2), Chile (2), Peru (1) and Costa Rica (1). The field also includes 87 players who finished in the top 60 on the 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup or PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup points lists and nine players who won on either tour last season.

PGA Tour Americas field

*****

Asian Tour

Andy Ogletree made his 2024 debut on the Asian Tour’s International Series and tied for 21st place in Macau last weekend. The defending champion of the Series in 2023, Ogletree shot 14-under-par with four rounds in the 60s. The next International Series event is July 4-7 in Morocco. Ogletree will play five LIV Golf Series events before then.

LIV leaderboard