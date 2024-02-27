Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley posts a solid finish in Mexico last weekend … Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale are back in action this weekend on the LIV Golf Series in Saudi Arabia … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
HADLEY HAS SOLID WEEKEND IN MEXICO
Chesson Hadley posted a solid finish last weekend in Mexico, posting a tournament total of 9-under-par 275 with consistent play throughout the weekend. He shot rounds of 69-67-69-70 to post his highest finish of 2024 (T-24) and moved up to No. 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings.
Hadley has three solid performances and one missed cut (WM Phoenix Open) in four events in 2024, and is collectively 28-under-par in 14 tournament rounds.
He joins Matt Kuchar as the PGA Tour moves to Florida this weekend for the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches (formerly called the Honda Classic).
OGLETREE TO BEGIN DEFENSE OF HIS INTERNATIONAL SERIES TITLE
The field for the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn has been further strengthened, with a host of LIV Golf League stars including recent Mayakoba champion Joaquin Niemann and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter set to join an all-star cast at the Macau Golf & Country Club from 14-17 March.
Andy Ogletree will make his 2024 debut on The International Series in Macau after securing his place on the LIV Golf League as reigning rankings champion for 2023. The HyFlyers GC star is one of many high-profile American golfers on show with Harold Varner III from the 4Aces GC team, Caleb Surrat from Legion XIII and wildcard Hudson Swafford also confirmed.
Ogletree is relishing the prospect of returning to Macau after making a flying visit for the spectacular rooftop challenge to unveil the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn in November. He said: “It was an unbelievable place, and an unbelievable hotel.
“The people were so nice and welcoming, and I can’t wait to get there after we have played the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong. It’s such an easy commute and I’m trying to spread the word around here (on LIV Golf) to get as many people as possible to play the event,” added the 25-year-old who won in Qatar and England on The International Series last season.
View this post on Instagram
THREE JACKETS IN ARGENTINA FOR KORN FERRY TOUR
Connor Howe, Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves are in Argentina this week for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour, the 117 Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.
Howe earned some Korn Ferry Tour starts through his performance last summer on PGA Tour Canada (20th in the Fortinet Cup standings) and the Q-School in the fall. He has played on one Korn Ferry Tour event previously, the TPC Colorado Open in 2020. Reeves is playing on a special medical exemption, while Petefish finished in the top 75 in Korn Ferry Tour points in 2023.
DICKSON, SMITH BACK IN ACTION ON GPRO TOUR
The GPro Tour begins its 2024 season this weekend in St. Simons Island, Ga., and former Tech golfers Will Dickson and Ben Smith are in the field.
Dickson posted three top-10 finishes last year on that circuit and won two events and the points title in 2022.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches • February 22-25, 2024 • PGA National Resort • Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. • Purse: $9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: 117 Visa Argentina Open • February 29-March 3, 2024 • Olivos Golf Club • Buenos Aires, Argentina • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • March 8-10, 2023 • La Paloma Country Club • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 14-17, 2024 • Macau Golf and Country Club • Macau, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: King Abdullah Economic City • March 1-3, 2024 • Royal Greens Golf and Country Club • Saudi Arabia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Simons Open • February 27-29, 2024 • King and Prince Golf Club • St. Simons Island, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 132
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Mexico Open at Vidanta
69-67-69-70--275 (-9)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 99
YTD earnings: $147,362
Career earnings: $11,871,421
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,758,691
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 50
YTD earnings (LIV): $182,250
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $873,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 92
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $4,050
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $630,168
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play YTD Earnings (LIV): $397,800
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,872,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings: $56,680
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Mexico Open at Vidanta
missed cut
71-72--143 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 144
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392