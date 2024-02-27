Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley posts a solid finish in Mexico last weekend … Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale are back in action this weekend on the LIV Golf Series in Saudi Arabia … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

HADLEY HAS SOLID WEEKEND IN MEXICO

Chesson Hadley posted a solid finish last weekend in Mexico, posting a tournament total of 9-under-par 275 with consistent play throughout the weekend. He shot rounds of 69-67-69-70 to post his highest finish of 2024 (T-24) and moved up to No. 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Hadley has three solid performances and one missed cut (WM Phoenix Open) in four events in 2024, and is collectively 28-under-par in 14 tournament rounds.

He joins Matt Kuchar as the PGA Tour moves to Florida this weekend for the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches (formerly called the Honda Classic).

OGLETREE TO BEGIN DEFENSE OF HIS INTERNATIONAL SERIES TITLE

The field for the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn has been further strengthened, with a host of LIV Golf League stars including recent Mayakoba champion Joaquin Niemann and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter set to join an all-star cast at the Macau Golf & Country Club from 14-17 March.

Andy Ogletree will make his 2024 debut on The International Series in Macau after securing his place on the LIV Golf League as reigning rankings champion for 2023. The HyFlyers GC star is one of many high-profile American golfers on show with Harold Varner III from the 4Aces GC team, Caleb Surrat from Legion XIII and wildcard Hudson Swafford also confirmed.

Ogletree is relishing the prospect of returning to Macau after making a flying visit for the spectacular rooftop challenge to unveil the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn in November. He said: “It was an unbelievable place, and an unbelievable hotel.

“The people were so nice and welcoming, and I can’t wait to get there after we have played the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong. It’s such an easy commute and I’m trying to spread the word around here (on LIV Golf) to get as many people as possible to play the event,” added the 25-year-old who won in Qatar and England on The International Series last season.

THREE JACKETS IN ARGENTINA FOR KORN FERRY TOUR

Connor Howe, Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves are in Argentina this week for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour, the 117 Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Howe earned some Korn Ferry Tour starts through his performance last summer on PGA Tour Canada (20th in the Fortinet Cup standings) and the Q-School in the fall. He has played on one Korn Ferry Tour event previously, the TPC Colorado Open in 2020. Reeves is playing on a special medical exemption, while Petefish finished in the top 75 in Korn Ferry Tour points in 2023.

DICKSON, SMITH BACK IN ACTION ON GPRO TOUR

The GPro Tour begins its 2024 season this weekend in St. Simons Island, Ga., and former Tech golfers Will Dickson and Ben Smith are in the field.

Dickson posted three top-10 finishes last year on that circuit and won two events and the points title in 2022.

