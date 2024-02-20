Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree will be in Macau for his first International Series event on the Asian Tour to begin his Order of Merit title defense … Meet Ogletree’s caddie, he might be a familiar name … Short weekends for Matt Kuchar and David Duval … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE TO BEGIN DEFENSE OF HIS INTERNATIONAL SERIES TITLE
The field for the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn has been further strengthened, with a host of LIV Golf League stars including recent Mayakoba champion Joaquin Niemann and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter set to join an all-star cast at the Macau Golf & Country Club from 14-17 March.
Andy Ogletree will make his 2024 debut on The International Series in Macau after securing his place on the LIV Golf League as reigning rankings champion for 2023. The HyFlyers GC star is one of many high-profile American golfers on show with Harold Varner III from the 4Aces GC team, Caleb Surrat from Legion XIII and wildcard Hudson Swafford also confirmed.
Ogletree is relishing the prospect of returning to Macau after making a flying visit for the spectacular rooftop challenge to unveil the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn in November. He said: “It was an unbelievable place, and an unbelievable hotel.
“The people were so nice and welcoming, and I can’t wait to get there after we have played the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong. It’s such an easy commute and I’m trying to spread the word around here (on LIV Golf) to get as many people as possible to play the event,” added the 25-year-old who won in Qatar and England on The International Series last season.
WHO IS ANDY OGLETREE’S CADDIE?
It’s been an interesting path Andy Ogletree has taken to eventually wind up in the LIV Golf League, from talented amateur, to troubling hip surgery, to Asian Tour dominance and a place in Greg Norman’s lucrative team tour.
The 2019 US Amateur champion won that event and went to the Masters with now Georgia Tech assistant golf coach Devin Stanton on the bag.
But he’s got another former college team-mate on his bag now as former Georgia Tech teammate Michael Pisciotta has taken over the full-time role.
In the pro ranks now though Ogletree plays in LIV Golf on Phil Mickelson‘s HyFlyers team, and as he plays for the vast million the Saudi PIF provides.
KUCHAR, DUVAL MISS THE WEEKEND, TOURS MOVE OUTSIDE THE U.S. THIS WEEK
Matt Kuchar and David Duval were the only Yellow Jackets in action last weekend, Kuchar in the field for the elevated PGA Tour event at the Genesis Invitational, while Duval compete in the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kuchar missed the cut following rounds of 72-72 at Riviera Country Club, and Duval withdrew before the second round at Tiburon Country Club in Naples, Fla., after opening with an 80.
The PGA Tour moves to Mexico this week where Vince Whaley is the only Yellow Jacket in the field. Neither Duval nor Stewart Cink are making the trip to Morocco for the Champions Tour event this week. The Korn Ferry Tour returns to action next week in Argentina.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta • February 22-25, 2024 • Vidanta Vallarta • Vallarta, Mexico • Purse: $8.1M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: 117 Visa Argentina Open • February 29-March 3, 2024 • Olivos Golf Club • Buenos Aires, Argentina • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II • February 22-24, 2023 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Rabet, MAR • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Oman • February 22-25, 2024 • Al Mouj Golf • Oman • Purse: $2M • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- LIV Golf Series: King Abdullah Economic City • March 1-3, 2024 • Royal Greens Golf and Country Club • Saudi Arabia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Simons Open • February 27-29, 2024 • King and Prince Golf Club • St. Simons Island, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
